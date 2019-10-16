Raadiohitt "Truth Hurts" seisab taas silmitsi plagiaadisüüdistustega ({{commentsTotal}})
Lizzo seisab raadiohiti "Truth Hurts" tõttu juba teist korda silmitsi plagiaadisüüdistustega.
Laulukirjutaja ja produtsent Justin Raisen postitas Instagrami keskkonda video, milles võrdleb tänavuse aasta hitti "Truth Hurts" lauluga "Healthy", mille ta 2017. aastal koos Lizzoga kirjutas, vahendas Independent.
View this post on Instagram
The Truth about "Truth Hurts" On April 11th, 2017, we wrote a song called "Healthy" w/ Lizzo, Jesse St John, and Yves Rothman at our studio. "I just took a DNA test turns out I'm 100% that bitch" was taken from "Healthy" and used in "Truth Hurts". We were never contacted about being credited for the use of the parts of "Healthy" (melody, lyrics, and chords) that appear in "Truth Hurts". After reaching out to Ricky Reed and Lizzo's team about fixing it, we put the song in dispute in 2017 when it came out. We've tried to sort this out quietly for the last two years, only asking for 5% each but were shutdown every time. Coming forward publicly to family, friends, artists, and colleagues seems to be the only way at this point in relieving some of our emotional distress caused by this. The last thing we want to do is throw any negativity toward Lizzo's momentum and movement as a cultural figure. If we believe in what she's preaching, believing in ourselves & our own voices is something we thought she'd understand. Shout out to the singer Mina Lioness ( @minalioness ) for tweeting "I just did a DNA test turns out I'm 100% that bitch". A meme of that came up in our writing session & inspired the lyric and melody we wrote together. If Ricky and Lizzo's team decide to settle this dispute with us, we would like to share some of the proceeds with Mina for her influence on Healthy. The clip below shows a video & photos from the day we wrote "Healthy" along with the comparisons between the two works. All the Love, Justin & Jeremiah Raisen #lizzo #truthhurts #healthy #billboard
Lool on samad avasõnad "I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100 per cent that bitch" ning sarnane instrumentaalosa.
Justin Raiseni sõnul ei ole tema ega teiste laulu "Healthy" kirjutamises osalenud autoritega kordagi ühendust võetud loo õiguste või kasutamise osas. "Me proovisime seda olukorda rahulikult lahendada, küsides igaüks ainult viis protsenti loo müügituludest, kuid meile näidati iga kord punast tuld," selgitas Raisen.
Raiseni sõnul ei soovi tema ja teised laulukirjutajad heita varju Lizzo rollile populaarkultuuris. "Arvasime, et ta mõistab meid, sest usume seda sõnumit, mida ta edastab, et kõik peaksid iseendasse uskuma ja toetuma omaenda häälele," selgitas Raisen.
Sama loo eest on Lizzot loomevarguses süüdistatud 2018. aasta veebruaris, kui Briti laulja Mina Lioness ütles, et laulusõnad "100 per cent that bitch" on varastatud. Raisen on lubanud, et kui vaidlus saab talle soodsa lahenduse, jagab ta kahjutasu Lionessiga.
Toimetaja: Rutt Ernits