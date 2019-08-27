MTV videoauhindadel nimetati aasta artistiks Ariana Grande

Enim nominatsioone kogusid Taylor Swift ja Ariana Grande, mõlemad 12. Swift pälvis näiteks aasta parima video tiitli loo "You Need to Calm Down" eest. Grande nimetati aasta artistiks, vahendas Huffington Post.

MTV videoauhindu jagati 36. korda. Seekordseks õhtujuht oli Sebastian Maniscalco.

Mitmed nomineeritud artistid astusid auhinnagalal üles:

Aasta parim video

1 Savage: "a lot" [ft. J. Cole]

Billie Eilish: "bad guy"

Ariana Grande: thank u, next"

Jonas Brothers: "Sucker"

Lil Nas X: "Old Town Road (Remix)" [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Taylor Swift: "You Need to Calm Down" - võitja

Aasta parim artist

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande - võitja

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Aasta parim lugu

Drake: "In My Feelings"

Ariana Grande: "thank u, next"

Jonas Brothers: "Sucker"

Lady Gaga / Bradley Cooper: "Shallow"

Lil Nas X: "Old Town Road (Remix)" [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus] - võitja

Taylor Swift: "You Need to Calm Down"

Aasta parim uustulnuk

Ava Max

Billie Eilish - võitja

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Aasta parim koostöövideo

Lil Nas X: "Old Town Road (Remix)" [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Lady Gaga / Bradley Cooper: "Shallow"

Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello: "Señorita" - võitja

Taylor Swift: "ME!" [ft. ft. Brendon Urie]

Ed Sheeran / Justin Bieber: "I Don't Care"

BTS: "Boy With Luv" [ft. Halsey]

Aasta parim popesitus

5 Seconds of Summer: "Easier"

Cardi B / Bruno Mars: "Please Me"

Billie Eilish: "bad guy"

Khalid: "Talk"

Ariana Grande: "thank u, next"

Jonas Brothers: "Sucker" - võitja

Taylor Swift: "You Need to Calm Down"

Aasta parim hip-hop esitus

2 Chainz: "Rule the World"[ft. Ariana Grande]

21 Savage: "a lot" [ft. J. Cole]

Cardi B: "Money" - võitja

DJ Khaled: "Higher" [ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend]

Lil Nas X: "Old Town Road (Remix)" [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Travis Scott: "SICKO MODE" [ft. Drake]

Aasta parim R&B esitus

Anderson .Paak: "Make It Better" [ft. Smokey Robinson]

Childish Gambino: "Feels Like Summer"

H.E.R.: "Could've Been" [ft. Bryson Tiller]

Alicia Keys: "Raise a Man"

Ella Mai: "Trip"

Normani: "Waves" [ft. 6LACK] - võitja

Aasta parim rokkesitus

The 1975: "Love It If We Made It"

Fall Out Boy: "Bishops Knife Trick"

Imagine Dragons: "Natural"

Lenny Kravitz: "Low"

Panic! At the Disco: "High Hopes" - võitja

Twenty One Pilots: "My Blood"

