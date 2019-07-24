ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega

MTV avaldas videoauhindade nominendid

Uudised
Lil Nas X on nomineeritud kaheksas kategoorias.
Lil Nas X on nomineeritud kaheksas kategoorias. Autor/allikas: Jeff Wheeler/ZUMAPRESS.com/SCANPIX
Uudised

MTV avaldas, millised on need muusikavideod, mis tänavu auhinna nimel võistlema hakkavad. Kõige enam nominatsioone said Ariana Grande (10), Taylor Swift (10), Billie Eilish (9) ja Lil Nas X (8).

Peale eelmainitute on nomineeritud ka Kanye West, Travis Scott, Cardi B, Solange, ROSALÍA, Drake, FKA twigs, Lizzo, BTS, J Balvin, Anderson .Paak, Lady Gaga jt, vahendab Pitchfork.

Aasta parim video

1 Savage: "a lot" [ft. J. Cole]
Billie Eilish: "bad guy"
Ariana Grande: thank u, next"
Jonas Brothers: "Sucker"
Lil Nas X: "Old Town Road (Remix)" [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]
Taylor Swift: "You Need to Calm Down"

Aasta parim artist

Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes

Aasta parim lugu

Drake: "In My Feelings"
Ariana Grande: "thank u, next"
Jonas Brothers: "Sucker"
Lady Gaga / Bradley Cooper: "Shallow"
Lil Nas X: "Old Town Road (Remix)" [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]
Taylor Swift: "You Need to Calm Down"

Aasta parim uustulnuk

Ava Max
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA

Aasta parim koostöövideo

Lil Nas X: "Old Town Road (Remix)" [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]
Lady Gaga / Bradley Cooper: "Shallow"
Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello: "Señorita"
Taylor Swift: "ME!" [ft. ft. Brendon Urie]
Ed Sheeran / Justin Bieber: "I Don't Care"
BTS: "Boy With Luv" [ft. Halsey]

Aasta parim poppvideo

5 Seconds of Summer: "Easier"
Cardi B / Bruno Mars: "Please Me"
Billie Eilish: "bad guy"
Khalid: "Talk"
Ariana Grande: "thank u, next"
Jonas Brothers: "Sucker"
Taylor Swift: "You Need to Calm Down"

Aasta parim hip-hop video

2 Chainz: "Rule the World"[ft. Ariana Grande]
21 Savage: "a lot" [ft. J. Cole]
Cardi B: "Money"
DJ Khaled: "Higher" [ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend]
Lil Nas X: "Old Town Road (Remix)" [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]
Travis Scott: "SICKO MODE" [ft. Drake]

Aasta parim R&B video

Anderson .Paak: "Make It Better" [ft. Smokey Robinson]
Childish Gambino: "Feels Like Summer"
H.E.R.: "Could've Been" [ft. Bryson Tiller]
Alicia Keys: "Raise a Man"
Ella Mai: "Trip"
Normani: "Waves" [ft. 6LACK]

Aasta parim rokkvideo

The 1975: "Love It If We Made It"
Fall Out Boy: "Bishops Knife Trick"
Imagine Dragons: "Natural"
Lenny Kravitz: "Low"
Panic! At the Disco: "High Hopes"
twenty one pilots: "My Blood"

Selle aasta MTV videoauhinnad toimuvad 26. augustil ja lähevad otse-eetrisse Prudentiali keskusest Newarkis, New Jerseys.

Toimetaja: Merit Maarits

ariana grandemtv videoauhinnadlil nas x


