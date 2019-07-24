MTV avaldas videoauhindade nominendid

MTV avaldas, millised on need muusikavideod, mis tänavu auhinna nimel võistlema hakkavad. Kõige enam nominatsioone said Ariana Grande (10), Taylor Swift (10), Billie Eilish (9) ja Lil Nas X (8).

Peale eelmainitute on nomineeritud ka Kanye West, Travis Scott, Cardi B, Solange, ROSALÍA, Drake, FKA twigs, Lizzo, BTS, J Balvin, Anderson .Paak, Lady Gaga jt, vahendab Pitchfork.

Aasta parim video

1 Savage: "a lot" [ft. J. Cole]

Billie Eilish: "bad guy"

Ariana Grande: thank u, next"

Jonas Brothers: "Sucker"

Lil Nas X: "Old Town Road (Remix)" [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Taylor Swift: "You Need to Calm Down"

Aasta parim artist

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Aasta parim lugu

Drake: "In My Feelings"

Ariana Grande: "thank u, next"

Jonas Brothers: "Sucker"

Lady Gaga / Bradley Cooper: "Shallow"

Lil Nas X: "Old Town Road (Remix)" [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Taylor Swift: "You Need to Calm Down"

Aasta parim uustulnuk

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Aasta parim koostöövideo

Lil Nas X: "Old Town Road (Remix)" [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Lady Gaga / Bradley Cooper: "Shallow"

Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello: "Señorita"

Taylor Swift: "ME!" [ft. ft. Brendon Urie]

Ed Sheeran / Justin Bieber: "I Don't Care"

BTS: "Boy With Luv" [ft. Halsey]

Aasta parim poppvideo

5 Seconds of Summer: "Easier"

Cardi B / Bruno Mars: "Please Me"

Billie Eilish: "bad guy"

Khalid: "Talk"

Ariana Grande: "thank u, next"

Jonas Brothers: "Sucker"

Taylor Swift: "You Need to Calm Down"

Aasta parim hip-hop video

2 Chainz: "Rule the World"[ft. Ariana Grande]

21 Savage: "a lot" [ft. J. Cole]

Cardi B: "Money"

DJ Khaled: "Higher" [ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend]

Lil Nas X: "Old Town Road (Remix)" [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Travis Scott: "SICKO MODE" [ft. Drake]

Aasta parim R&B video

Anderson .Paak: "Make It Better" [ft. Smokey Robinson]

Childish Gambino: "Feels Like Summer"

H.E.R.: "Could've Been" [ft. Bryson Tiller]

Alicia Keys: "Raise a Man"

Ella Mai: "Trip"

Normani: "Waves" [ft. 6LACK]

Aasta parim rokkvideo

The 1975: "Love It If We Made It"

Fall Out Boy: "Bishops Knife Trick"

Imagine Dragons: "Natural"

Lenny Kravitz: "Low"

Panic! At the Disco: "High Hopes"

twenty one pilots: "My Blood"

Selle aasta MTV videoauhinnad toimuvad 26. augustil ja lähevad otse-eetrisse Prudentiali keskusest Newarkis, New Jerseys.