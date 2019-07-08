Iiri näitlejanna teeb laulu- ja tantsupeost raadiodokumentaali ({{commentsTotal}})
Iiri näitleja Maria Doyle Kennedy käis Eestis laulu- ja tantsupeol, et valmistada ette raadiodokumentaali.
Kennedy jäädvustas Eesti juubelipeol veedetud hetki ka oma sotsiaalmeediakontodel. Iiri näitleja jõudis nii tantsupeole kui ka laupäeva õhtul toimunud laulupeo kontserdile "Õpetajale".
Ühed, kes Kennedy mikrofoni ette jäid, olid koorijuhid Peeter Perens ja Rasmus Puur.
"Aasta lõpus jagame me oma kogemusi Eesti laulupeost raadio dokumentaalsaates. See oli võimas asi, mille tunnistajaks olla. Ma olen nii rõõmus, et sain siin olla. Aitäh," kirjutas Kennedy oma sotsiaalmeedias.
Later in the year we will share our experience of the #EstonianSongFestival #laulupidu2019 with you in a radio documentary , it was quite an overwhelming thing to witness. I am so glad to have been there. Thank you for all the help and the welcome #Sten #Maris #Tarmo #Tanel and very especially #FrancesKiernan and @irishembtallinn who were a magical home ???? Xxxxxx ????????????????????????????????????????
Maria Doyle Kennedy on osalenud mitmetes tuntud Briti teleseriaalides, nagu "Tudorid", "Downton Abbey" ja "Orphan Black". Ajastuseriaaliga "Downton Abbeyga" liitus naine 2011. aastal, kehastades seal Vera Batesi. Eelmisel aastal liitus Kennedy seriaaliga "Võõramaalane" ("Outlander").
Toimetaja: Rutt Ernits