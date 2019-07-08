Iiri näitlejanna teeb laulu- ja tantsupeost raadiodokumentaali

View this post on Instagram

Later in the year we will share our experience of the #EstonianSongFestival #laulupidu2019 with you in a radio documentary , it was quite an overwhelming thing to witness. I am so glad to have been there. Thank you for all the help and the welcome #Sten #Maris #Tarmo #Tanel and very especially #FrancesKiernan and @irishembtallinn who were a magical home ???? Xxxxxx ????????????????????????????????????????