Ed Sheerani koostöölugude albumil teevad kaasa Cardi B, Eminem, Travis Scott ja teised
Ed Sheeran teatas tänavu mais, et annab välja uue albumi "No.6 Collaborations Project", kus teeb koostööd mitmete muusikutega. Teisipäeval avaldas Sheeran, et teiste hulgas teevad albumil kaasa Camila Cabello ja Cardi B, Travis Scott, Eminem ja 50 Cent, Skrillex, H.E.R., Stormzy jt.
Peale selle kuuleb albumil Justin Bieberit loos "I Don't Care" ja Chance the Rapperit ja PnB Rock' loos "Cross Me", vahendab Pitchfork.
Ed Sheerani eelmine stuudioalbum "÷" ilmus 2017. aastal. "No.6 Collaborations Project" näeb ilmavalgust 12. juulil plaadifirma Atlantic alt.
Thanks to all the amazing artists I've worked with on this record for sharing your talent with me. No.6 Collaborations Project comes out on July 12, hope you like it as much as I do @travisscott @thegr8khalid @camila_cabello @iamcardib @chancetherapper @pnbrock @stormzy @yebbasmith @justinbieber @eminem @50cent @youngthug @theuglygram @ellamai @paulolondra @santandave @hermusicofficial @meekmill @artisthbtl @skrillex @brunomars @chrisstapleton
Toimetaja: Merit Maarits