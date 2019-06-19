ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega

Ed Sheerani koostöölugude albumil teevad kaasa Cardi B, Eminem, Travis Scott ja teised ({{commentsTotal}})

Uudised
(vasakult) Travis Scott, Cardi B, Ed Sheeran ja Eminem.
(vasakult) Travis Scott, Cardi B, Ed Sheeran ja Eminem. Autor/allikas: Katja Ogrin/EMPICS Entertainment/EMPICS Entertainment/SCANPIX ja Daniel DeSlover/ZUMAPRESS.com/SCANPIX ja Luca Piergiovanni/EPA​/SCANPIX ja Evan Agostini​/AP​/SCANPIX
Uudised

Ed Sheeran teatas tänavu mais, et annab välja uue albumi "No.6 Collaborations Project", kus teeb koostööd mitmete muusikutega. Teisipäeval avaldas Sheeran, et teiste hulgas teevad albumil kaasa Camila Cabello ja Cardi B, Travis Scott, Eminem ja 50 Cent, Skrillex, H.E.R., Stormzy jt.

Peale selle kuuleb albumil Justin Bieberit loos "I Don't Care" ja Chance the Rapperit ja PnB Rock' loos "Cross Me", vahendab Pitchfork.

Ed Sheerani eelmine stuudioalbum "÷" ilmus 2017. aastal. "No.6 Collaborations Project" näeb ilmavalgust 12. juulil plaadifirma Atlantic alt.

Toimetaja: Merit Maarits

ed sheeran


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
Kommentaare ei ole.
Oled sisseloginud kui {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Logi välja / Muuda kontot
Sisselogimine ebaõnnestus.

Pole veel kasutajat/unustasid salasõna

Nimi võib olla kuni 32 tähemärki pikk
Kommentaar võib olla kuni 600 tähemärki pikk
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

menu.err.ee

Saesaare paisjärv

Eesti loodus peidab hästi varjatud randu

Rannahooaeg on käes ja Eestimaal on mitmeid erakordseid randu, mida paljud kindlasti ei teagi. "Terevisioon" tutvustas viit erakordset randa, kus tuleb olla siiski tähelepanelik, sest tegemist pole avalike suplusrandadega.

Leia sobiv jaaniõhtu!
Galerii
uudised
Noortesaade "Nova"
muusika
elu
Eurovisioon
Inimesed
Film
Tele/raadio
Pilt on illustreeriv

Osale ETV2 suurejoonelises dokumentaalprojektis "Pööripäev"

ETV2 kutsub kõiki Eestimaa inimesi filmima üles ühte päeva enda elust. Milline näeb välja Sinu suve algus ehk 21. juuni? Filmi ennast, oma ümbrust, sõpru või peret ja saada meile filmitud materjalist kuni 10-minutiline lõik. Parimatest saabunud filmilõikudest paneme kokku dokfilmi Eestimaa inimeste elust suvisel pööripäeval.

Kultuur
Kurioosum

Valijakompass

Suvi ERR-is
Värsked uudised
09:57

Marko Reikop 50: ERR-i arhiivikaadrid armastatud saatejuhist

09:10

Marko Reikop 50: meenuta saatejuhi naljakamaid klippe "Ringvaatest"

08:33

Ed Sheerani koostöölugude albumil teevad kaasa Cardi B, Eminem, Travis Scott ja teised

18.06

Eesti loodus peidab hästi varjatud randu

18.06

Mängufilmi "Sangarid" tegijad said riigikohtus võidu

18.06

Sting jagas kohtumist Arvo Pärdiga oma Facebooki fännidega

18.06

Seikluslik päev: Prantsuse abiturient jõudis lõpueksamile politseiautos

18.06

Kümme aastat musitseerinud Ewert ja draakonid: ikka oleme mõelnud laialiminekust

18.06

Möödunud nädala vaadatuimad olid ETV saated

18.06

Kukk Porthos murrab hirme: sülle võttes vaadatakse, et kõik kuked polegi nii kurjad

Vali järjejuttu

Valijakompass

praegu R2-s
Loetumad uudised
18.06

Eesti loodus peidab hästi varjatud randu

18.06

Galerii: 12. Sõru Jazz tõi Hiiumaal lavale 82 artisti

18.06

Kukk Porthos murrab hirme: sülle võttes vaadatakse, et kõik kuked polegi nii kurjad

18.06

Jüri Järveti 100. sünniaastapäev: värvikad meenutused ERR-i arhiivist

18.06

Sting jagas kohtumist Arvo Pärdiga oma Facebooki fännidega

18.06

"Moekollektsioon" toob ETV ekraanile kõrgmoe pahupoole

18.06

Jüri Järvet meenutas isa: olen imestunud, kui hea näitleja ta oli

17.06

Galerii: Kumus reivisid teknosõprade seas Rick Owens ja Michèle Lamy

17.06

Galerii: Altja rannaküla võnkus festivali rütmis

18.06

Möödunud nädala vaadatuimad olid ETV saated

ERR Menu
Värsked galeriid
Värsked videod
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: