Kuulsused väljendavad sotsiaalmeedias pahameelt abordiseaduse üle

Alabama senat võttis sel nädalal vastu karmi abordiseaduse, millele on reageernud mitmed kuulsused, nende hulgas Lady Gaga ja Barbra Streisand.
Lauljatar Rihanna ja näitleja Mia Farrow postitasid sotsiaalmeediasse kõikide senatiliikmete pildid, kes seaduseelnõu poolt hääletasid. Eelnõu järgi tuleb abort mis tahes raseduse järgus lugeda kuriteoks, mille eest on maksimaalne karistusmäär 99-aastane ehk eluaegne vanglakaristus. Ainsa erandi teeb seadus juhtudel, kui naise elu ähvardab tõsine risk, vahendas Fow News.
Arste, kes seadusest kinni ei pea, võib ees oodata kuni 99-aastane vanglakaristus.
Näitlejad Busy Philipps ja Jameela Jamil jagasid sotsiaalmeedia vahendusel uudise järel oma kogemust abordiga. "Võib-olla sa istud ja mõtled, et ei tea kedagi, kes on aborti teinud. Aga sa tunned mind, mina tegin aborti, kui olin 15-aastane," avaldas Philipps.
Naiste kaitseks on välja astunud ka mitmed mehed, nende hulgas laulja John Legend ning näitleja Chris Evans.
I DON'T GIVE A FLYING FUCK WHAT YOU THINK OF MY DECISION. MY BODY. MY CHOICE. This anti-abortion law in Georgia is so upsetting, inhumane, and blatantly demonstrative of a hatred of women, a disregard for our rights, bodies, mental health, and essentially a punishment for rape victims, forcing to carry the baby of their rapist. I'm so stunned that our world is not only behind, it's moving backwards. This hurts my heart in so many different ways, and in particular as a rape victim. I can't imagine having fallen pregnant and being FORCED BY LAW to carry his baby to term, and see someone who looked like him every day, otherwise I can get the death penalty?! How do we help the women of Georgia? And Northern Ireland where this nightmare is ongoing.
These statehouses are waging all-out war on women and their right to control their reproductive decisions. This is awful. https://t.co/noOY2pEsqX— John Legend (@johnlegend) May 15, 2019
The retrograde Alabama criminalizes abortion even in the case of rape and incest. Voted for overwhelmingly by GOP men. Handmaid's Tale from the GOP. https://t.co/EgCsvgiPVy— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) May 15, 2019
#AlabamaAbortionBan #Alabama #AlabamaSenate #NoUterusNoOpinion #PlannedParenthood #ProChoice I love you Alabama prayers to all women and young girls here are my thoughts: pic.twitter.com/LqmVyV8qsA— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 15, 2019
This is absolutely unbelievable. If you're not worried about roe v wade, you're not paying attention. This is why voting matters!! https://t.co/gZ5lrj7tQ1— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 15, 2019
Every single State senator who voted to restrict reproductive rights for women, was a man. pic.twitter.com/ImAwZfFN4Z— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 15, 2019
1 in 4 women have had an abortion. Many people think they don't know someone who has, but #youknowme. So let's do this: if you are also the 1 in 4, let's share it and start to end the shame. Use #youknowme and share your truth.— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) May 15, 2019
Näitleja ja muusik Robert Davi, kes on mitu korda Eestiski esinenud, avaldas aga nelja kuu eest kurbust, et New Yorgis on abort lubatud, viidates, et paljud pered soovivad lapsendada, mistõttu pole aborditegemine kohane. "Kas te ei arva, et see on metsik," küsis ta.
Toimetaja: Rutt Ernits