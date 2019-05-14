Vaata, kuidas reageeris Twitter Eesti etteastele ({{commentsTotal}})
Eesti esindaja Victor Crone astus täna esimeses poolfinaalis eurolavale ja tekitas võistluspalaga "Storm" tormi ka sotsiaalmeedias. Vaata, mida Eesti laulust säutsuti.
Eesti etteastele reageeriti üldiselt positiivselt, kuigi mõned säutsujad panid tähele mõningaid nõrku kohti vokaali osas. Samas loodavad fännid, et Victori kelmikas pilk viib ta otse finaali. Vaata toredamaid säutse Eesti etteaste järel:
My favourite in tonight's semi final 1 #Eurovision #Estonia, along with Tampa - Replay #Cyprus https://t.co/h95FCSNhCi @bbceurovision— nathan (@nathashley) May 14, 2019
Estonia's 2019 Eurovision entry is actually a TUNE!— Nothing But (@nothingbutHQ) May 14, 2019
(link: https://t.co/92RdJAhRWB) https://t.co/62Xk8602iZ… #NothingButEntertainment #Eurovision #Estonia
Zobje, omg ???? #Eurovision #Eurovision2019 #evrovizija #eurosong #est #estonia— Janja (@kundrava) May 14, 2019
Aaaaw. Somebody is safe in the final ???? #Estonia #EuroSemi1 Cute cute *eyebrow wiggle* ???? pic.twitter.com/rwqDPgvspY— Lemurr (@Jutasija) May 14, 2019
I'm enjoying #Estonia! #eurovision #eurovisionsongcontest #esc #esc2019— ???? ℜandy Dixpeace ???? (@RandyDixpeace) May 14, 2019
#Estonia sends Rory Gilmore's first boyfriend good guy Dean all grown up..? #closeenough #Eurovision #GilmoreGirls pic.twitter.com/8xg19huY7M— Jennifer (Jennloop) L (@tweetyloop) May 14, 2019
#Eurovision Semi-Final 1. Next batch:#Georgia Just shouty. No thanks mate.#Australia Utterly nuts, and utterly brilliant. Possible winner.#Iceland Weirdly catchy leather-clad dungeon-ness#Estonia Great happy sounding song. Singing sketchy in parts, but one of my favourites.— Pete Badger ????️???????????????? (@PeteJBadger) May 14, 2019
For people wondering why Estonia is giving vibes resembling Sweden, the singer is actually from Sweden #Estonia #victorcrone #eurovision2019— Samuli Björkling (@mistersopuli) May 14, 2019
#Eurovision #Storm from #Estonia was good, even with a few vocal faults. Sweden will vote for them.— Matthew Bowen (@MattinFinland) May 14, 2019
Love love love the song from #Estonia in the first @Eurovision semi final 10 from me ????????????????????????— AnOn (@AnOn4u_) May 14, 2019
So here's my personal top 10 for tonight:— Fjordstrøm (@fjordstrom) May 14, 2019
1. #Australia
2. #CzechRepublic
3. #Iceland
4. #Portugal
5. #Cyprus
6. #Hungary
7. #Estonia
8. #Greece
9. #Belgium
10. #Poland#Eurovision #ESC #ESC2019 #ESF pic.twitter.com/nBZnmjovHb
My family is voting for Estonia , I'm adopted. #Eurovision #Estonia #EuroSemi1 #Eurovision2019 #EscUnited.— Tom ????????✈️ (@Thomas56419953) May 14, 2019
Ok, this was the first time I heard and saw these songs. I don't know why everyone's so focused on everything but the song... I only liked #Estonia and #Slovenia . Songs I'd like to hear again. #Eirovīzija #eurovision— Lauris Reiniks (@LaurisReiniks) May 14, 2019
