Eesti etteastele reageeriti üldiselt positiivselt, kuigi mõned säutsujad panid tähele mõningaid nõrku kohti vokaali osas. Samas loodavad fännid, et Victori kelmikas pilk viib ta otse finaali. Vaata toredamaid säutse Eesti etteaste järel:

#Eurovision Semi-Final 1. Next batch:#Georgia Just shouty. No thanks mate.#Australia Utterly nuts, and utterly brilliant. Possible winner.#Iceland Weirdly catchy leather-clad dungeon-ness#Estonia Great happy sounding song. Singing sketchy in parts, but one of my favourites. — Pete Badger ????️‍???????????????? (@PeteJBadger) May 14, 2019

For people wondering why Estonia is giving vibes resembling Sweden, the singer is actually from Sweden #Estonia #victorcrone #eurovision2019 — Samuli Björkling (@mistersopuli) May 14, 2019

#Eurovision #Storm from #Estonia was good, even with a few vocal faults. Sweden will vote for them. — Matthew Bowen (@MattinFinland) May 14, 2019

Love love love the song from #Estonia in the first @Eurovision semi final 10 from me ???????????????????????? — AnOn (@AnOn4u_) May 14, 2019