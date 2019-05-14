ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega

Vaata, kuidas reageeris Twitter Eesti etteastele

Eurovisioon
Eesti esindaja Victor Crone
Eesti esindaja Victor Crone Autor/allikas: Scanpix/ITAR-TASS
Eurovisioon

Eesti esindaja Victor Crone astus täna esimeses poolfinaalis eurolavale ja tekitas võistluspalaga "Storm" tormi ka sotsiaalmeedias. Vaata, mida Eesti laulust säutsuti.

Eesti etteastele reageeriti üldiselt positiivselt, kuigi mõned säutsujad panid tähele mõningaid nõrku kohti vokaali osas. Samas loodavad fännid, et Victori kelmikas pilk viib ta otse finaali. Vaata toredamaid säutse Eesti etteaste järel:

Toimetaja: Rutt Ernits

