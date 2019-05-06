ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega

Luke Perry
Näitleja Luke Perry maeti ökosõbralikus seeneülikonnas, mis aitab kehal laguneda ning muudab selle osaks ökosüsteemist.

Näitleja tütar Sophie Perry kirjutas ökosõbralikust matmisviisist oma Instagrami lehel. "Seentel on minu jaoks nüüd täiesti uus tähendus," selgitas naine, et tema isa maeti ühe oma viimase soovi järgi seeneülikonnas, vahendas Huffington Post.

18-aastane Sophie selgitas, et unikaalse ülikonna tootjaks on ettevõte Coeio ning ülikonna eesmärk on ühendada keha loodusega. "Minu isa avastas selle ja oli ideest tõeliselt vaimustuses. Ta maeti selles ülikonnas ühe oma viimase soovi järgi. Seened on ilus osa sellest planeedist," ütles Sophie, et soovib uuenduslikku ideed kõigiga jagada.

"Beverly Hills, 90210" staar Luke Perry maeti Tennessee osariigis pärast märtsis tabanud insulti. Mees oli 52-aastane.

Perryle kuulus osariigis põllumajanduslik farm, kus asub ka perekonna matmispaik.

????In December I went to San Francisco with two of my best friends. One of them, had never never been to California, so we went to show him the Redwoods. I took this picture while we were there, because i thought, "damn, those mushrooms are beautiful." Now, mushrooms hold an entirely new meaning for me. Any explanation i give will not do justice to the genius that is the mushroom burial suit, but it is essentially an eco friendly burial option via mushrooms. All i can say is that you should all look into them at coeio.com or just by googling "mushroom burial suit" . My dad discovered it, and was more excited by this than I have ever seen him. He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes. They are truly a beautiful thing for this beautiful planet, and I want to share it with all of you.

Toimetaja: Rutt Ernits

