Britney Spears lõpetab määramata ajaks esinemise

Britney Spears
Britney Spears Autor/allikas: Scanpix/AP
Popstaar Britney Spears teatas, et võtab määramata ajaks esinemistest pausi.

Spears teatas otsusest sotsiaalmeediakanalis Instagram, tuues põhjuseks oma isa Jamie tervisliku seisundi, vahendas BBC.

"Ma olen otsustanud suunata oma tähelepanu ja energia perekonnale. Ma tahan olla rasketel aegadel oma pere jaoks olemas, nagu nemad on minu jaoks olemas olnud," selgitas Spears.

Spearsi värske kontserdisari "Domination" pidi algama Las Vegases veebruaris, kuid on nüüdseks ootele pandud.

Spearsi isa haigestus ootamatult paar kuud tagasi, kui sattus haiglasse ning oleks Spearsi sõnul peaaegu elu kaotanud. Mees veetis kuu haiglas ning taastub nüüd kodus.

I don't even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it's important to always put your family first… and that's the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.

Toimetaja: Rutt Ernits

britney spears


