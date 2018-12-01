Kadiah "Believe"

BELIEVE



Every little dream that I follow

No one in the world cannot hold me down

Every little place high or shallow

Flying without wings

If only then how?

Where are you now?



Maybe you will find someone better

Someone who can fly and reaches the sky

Maybe it's the time choose the latter

Maybe it's the time to say goodbye

But why without trying?



Believe

I'm breaking entirely

Done with desire in me

I'm hopelessly trying I can't breathe

Inspire me please

Lay me down and

Why wont you?



Even when the memories are faded

Even when the world tryna beat us down

I'll be standing here and keep waiting

Waiting for the day 'til you turn around

Can you hear the sound?



Believe

I'm breaking entirely

Done with desire in me

I'm hopelessly trying I can't breathe

Inspire me please

Lay me down and

Why wont you stay with me?



Believe

I'm breaking entirely

Done with desire in me

I'm hopelessly trying I can't breathe

Inspire me please

Lay me down and

Why wont you stay with me?

USU MIND



Unistused, mille poole püüdlen

Mitte keegi ei saa mind tagasi hoida

Iga koht, ükskõik kui kõrgel või sügaval

Kuidas saaksin lennata ilma tiibadeta?

Kus sa oled?



Ehk leiad endale kellegi parema

Kellegi, kes suudab lennata taevapiiril

Ehk ongi aeg valida tema

Ja öelda hüvasti

Kuid miks me ei proovi uuesti?



Usu mind

Ma olen murdumas

Tahe minus on lõppemas

Ma proovin hingata, aga lootusetult

Palun anna mulle jõudu

Ja ole minuga

Miks sa seda ei tee?



Isegi kui mälestused on tuhmunud

Isegi kui maailm üritab meid maha tallata

Ma seisan siin ja ootan

Ootan päeva, kuni sa tuled

Kas sa kuuled mind?



Usu mind

Ma olen murdumas

Tahe minus on lõppemas

Ma proovin hingata, aga lootusetult

Palun anna mulle jõudu

Ja ole minuga

Miks sa minuga ei jää?



Usu mind

Ma olen murdumas

Tahe minus on lõppemas

Ma proovin hingata, aga lootusetult

Palun anna mulle jõudu

Ja ole minuga

Miks sa minuga ei jää?