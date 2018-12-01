POOLFINALISTID
Kadiah "Believe" ({{commentsTotal}})

Poolfinalistid
Poolfinalistid

Muusika: Kadi Poll

Sõnad: Kadi Poll

BELIEVE

Every little dream that I follow
No one in the world cannot hold me down
Every little place high or shallow
Flying without wings
If only then how?
Where are you now?

Maybe you will find someone better
Someone who can fly and reaches the sky
Maybe it's the time choose the latter
Maybe it's the time to say goodbye
But why without trying?

Believe
I'm breaking entirely
Done with desire in me
I'm hopelessly trying I can't breathe
Inspire me please
Lay me down and
Why wont you?

Even when the memories are faded
Even when the world tryna beat us down
I'll be standing here and keep waiting
Waiting for the day 'til you turn around
Can you hear the sound?

Believe
I'm breaking entirely
Done with desire in me
I'm hopelessly trying I can't breathe
Inspire me please
Lay me down and
Why wont you stay with me?

Believe
I'm breaking entirely
Done with desire in me
I'm hopelessly trying I can't breathe
Inspire me please
Lay me down and
Why wont you stay with me?

USU MIND

Unistused, mille poole püüdlen
Mitte keegi ei saa mind tagasi hoida
Iga koht, ükskõik kui kõrgel või sügaval
Kuidas saaksin lennata ilma tiibadeta?
Kus sa oled?

Ehk leiad endale kellegi parema
Kellegi, kes suudab lennata taevapiiril
Ehk ongi aeg valida tema
Ja öelda hüvasti
Kuid miks me ei proovi uuesti?

Usu mind
Ma olen murdumas
Tahe minus on lõppemas
Ma proovin hingata, aga lootusetult
Palun anna mulle jõudu
Ja ole minuga
Miks sa seda ei tee?

Isegi kui mälestused on tuhmunud
Isegi kui maailm üritab meid maha tallata
Ma seisan siin ja ootan
Ootan päeva, kuni sa tuled
Kas sa kuuled mind?

Usu mind
Ma olen murdumas
Tahe minus on lõppemas
Ma proovin hingata, aga lootusetult
Palun anna mulle jõudu
Ja ole minuga
Miks sa minuga ei jää?

Usu mind
Ma olen murdumas
Tahe minus on lõppemas
Ma proovin hingata, aga lootusetult
Palun anna mulle jõudu
Ja ole minuga
Miks sa minuga ei jää?

POOLFINALISTID 2019

Tegemist ei ole esinemisjärjekorraga.

1. POOLFINAAL

1. "High Heels In The Neighbourhood", esitaja The Swingers, Tanja & Birgit;
2. "Supernova", esitaja Ranele;
3. "Deep Water", esitaja SOFIA RUBINA (ft. JANIKA TENN);
4."Hold Me Close", esitaja xtra basic & Emily J;
5. "Miks sa teed nii?", esitaja Johanna Eendra;
6. "Storm", esitaja Victor Crone
7. "Without You", esitaja STEFAN;
8. "Little Baby El", esitaja Jennifer Cohen,
9. "Soovide puu", esitaja Sandra Nurmsalu;
10."Öhuloss", estitaja ÖED;
11. "Smile", esitaja Marko Kaar;
12."Coming Home", esitaja INGER;


2. POOLFINAAL

1. "I'll Do It My Way", esitaja Synne Valtri;
2. "Strong", esitaja Sissi;
3. "Wo sind die Katzen?", esitaja Kaia Tamm;
4. "Kaks miinust", esitaja Iseloomad;
5. "Parmumäng", esitaja Cätlin Mägi & Jaan Pehk;
6. "Milline päev", esitaja Lumevärv ft. INGA
7. "Pretty Little Liar", esitaja Uku Suviste;
8. "Cold Love", esitaja Kerli Kivilaan;
9. "Follow Me Back", esitaja Around The Sun;
10. "Halleluja", esitaja Lacy Jay;
11. "Kui isegi kaotan", esitaja Grete Paia;
12."Believe", esitaja Kadiah

