Kerli Kivilaan "Cold Love" ({{commentsTotal}})

Muusika: Kerli Kivilaan, Egert Milder, Andres Kõpper

Sõnad: Kerli Kivilaan, Egert Milder, Andres Kõpper

COLD LOVE

I'm lying in my bed
I couldn't change the sheets
trying to figure out
which side on I should sleep

is there a medicine
is there a pill I could take
for my selflessness, cause

I gave you myself
I gave you myself
I wanna give you myself (now I'm lonely)
I wanna give you myself

Show me some guidelines, bright lights
So I could forgive

I bet your mom wouldn't like
if she knew what you did

give me some time to revive (I)
really want you to see

how you gave no more than
cold love

I try to tell myself
we all keep making mistakes
although our memories
they all turned out to be fake

give me a medicine
give me a pill I could take
for my selflessness

KÜLM ARMASTUS

leban oma voodis,
ei suutnud linu vahetada
üritan välja mõelda,
kumbal poolel magada

kas on olemas ravimit,
tabletti, mida võiksin võtta,
oma isetuse ravimiseks, sest

andsin sulle end
andsin sulle end
tahan anda sulle end, nüüd kui olen üksildane
tahan anda sulle end

näita mulle suunda, eredat valgust
et saaksin sulle andestada

vean kihla, et su emale ei meeldiks
kui ta teaks, mida sa tegid

anna mulle aega, et taastuda,
tahan tõesti, et sa näeks

et sa ei ole andnud mulle muud,
kui külma armastust

üritan endale öelda,
et me kõik teeme vigu
kuigi meie mälestused
osutusid võltsiks

anna mulle sigarett,
anna mulle tablett, mida võiksin võtta
oma isetuse ravimiseks

