Kerli Kivilaan "Cold Love"
Muusika: Kerli Kivilaan, Egert Milder, Andres Kõpper
Sõnad: Kerli Kivilaan, Egert Milder, Andres Kõpper
COLD LOVE
I'm lying in my bed
I couldn't change the sheets
trying to figure out
which side on I should sleep
is there a medicine
is there a pill I could take
for my selflessness, cause
I gave you myself
I gave you myself
I wanna give you myself (now I'm lonely)
I wanna give you myself
Show me some guidelines, bright lights
So I could forgive
I bet your mom wouldn't like
if she knew what you did
give me some time to revive (I)
really want you to see
how you gave no more than
cold love
I try to tell myself
we all keep making mistakes
although our memories
they all turned out to be fake
give me a medicine
give me a pill I could take
for my selflessness
KÜLM ARMASTUS
leban oma voodis,
ei suutnud linu vahetada
üritan välja mõelda,
kumbal poolel magada
kas on olemas ravimit,
tabletti, mida võiksin võtta,
oma isetuse ravimiseks, sest
andsin sulle end
andsin sulle end
tahan anda sulle end, nüüd kui olen üksildane
tahan anda sulle end
näita mulle suunda, eredat valgust
et saaksin sulle andestada
vean kihla, et su emale ei meeldiks
kui ta teaks, mida sa tegid
anna mulle aega, et taastuda,
tahan tõesti, et sa näeks
et sa ei ole andnud mulle muud,
kui külma armastust
üritan endale öelda,
et me kõik teeme vigu
kuigi meie mälestused
osutusid võltsiks
anna mulle sigarett,
anna mulle tablett, mida võiksin võtta
oma isetuse ravimiseks