Kerli Kivilaan "Cold Love"

COLD LOVE



I'm lying in my bed

I couldn't change the sheets

trying to figure out

which side on I should sleep



is there a medicine

is there a pill I could take

for my selflessness, cause



I gave you myself

I gave you myself

I wanna give you myself (now I'm lonely)

I wanna give you myself



Show me some guidelines, bright lights

So I could forgive



I bet your mom wouldn't like

if she knew what you did



give me some time to revive (I)

really want you to see



how you gave no more than

cold love



I try to tell myself

we all keep making mistakes

although our memories

they all turned out to be fake



give me a medicine

give me a pill I could take

for my selflessness

KÜLM ARMASTUS



leban oma voodis,

ei suutnud linu vahetada

üritan välja mõelda,

kumbal poolel magada



kas on olemas ravimit,

tabletti, mida võiksin võtta,

oma isetuse ravimiseks, sest



andsin sulle end

andsin sulle end

tahan anda sulle end, nüüd kui olen üksildane

tahan anda sulle end



näita mulle suunda, eredat valgust

et saaksin sulle andestada



vean kihla, et su emale ei meeldiks

kui ta teaks, mida sa tegid



anna mulle aega, et taastuda,

tahan tõesti, et sa näeks



et sa ei ole andnud mulle muud,

kui külma armastust



üritan endale öelda,

et me kõik teeme vigu

kuigi meie mälestused

osutusid võltsiks



anna mulle sigarett,

anna mulle tablett, mida võiksin võtta

oma isetuse ravimiseks