DEEP WATER



I let the waves carry away

There's no walls, no ceiling

Since I moved on from yesterday

I'm in love with this feeling

I wanna feel it all

I'm no longer fish out of water

Deep water, deep water



ooo, even if its me, myself and I

Take a seat, this is my solo dive

Deep deep water tried but couldn't drag me down

Since I found myself we became the one



There's so many ways to go

There's so many new destinations

There's so many shores to reach

Forget about your hesitations

I know I can trust myself

So I'm not afraid to be diving

Deep water, deep water

SÜGAV VESI



Ma lasen lainetel end minema kanda

Siin ei ole seinu, ei ole lage

Sest ajast, kui ma liikusin edasi

Olen sellesse tundesse armunud

Ma tahan seda kõike tunda

Ma ei ole enam kui kala kuival

Sügav vesi, sügav vesi



Isegi, kui olen omapead

Võta istet

See on minu soolo sukeldumine

Sügav sügav vesi



Üritas, kuid ei suutnud mind põhja lohistada

Sest ajast, kui leidsin end

muutusime üheks



Nii palju kohti kuhu minna

Nii palju uusi sihtkohti

Nii palju randu kuhu jõuda

Unusta ära oma kõhklused

Ma tean, et võin end usaldada

Seega ma ei karda sukelduda

Sügavasse vette,

sügavasse vette



