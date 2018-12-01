POOLFINALISTID
SOFIA RUBINA (ft. JANIKA TENN) "Deep Water" ({{commentsTotal}})

Muusika: Sofia Rubina-Hunter, Janika Tenn

Sõnad: Oljana Kallson

DEEP WATER

I let the waves carry away
There's no walls, no ceiling
Since I moved on from yesterday
I'm in love with this feeling
I wanna feel it all
I'm no longer fish out of water
Deep water, deep water

ooo, even if its me, myself and I
Take a seat, this is my solo dive
Deep deep water tried but couldn't drag me down
Since I found myself we became the one

There's so many ways to go
There's so many new destinations
There's so many shores to reach
Forget about your hesitations
I know I can trust myself
So I'm not afraid to be diving
Deep water, deep water

SÜGAV VESI

Ma lasen lainetel end minema kanda
Siin ei ole seinu, ei ole lage
Sest ajast, kui ma liikusin edasi
Olen sellesse tundesse armunud
Ma tahan seda kõike tunda
Ma ei ole enam kui kala kuival
Sügav vesi, sügav vesi

Isegi, kui olen omapead
Võta istet
See on minu soolo sukeldumine
Sügav sügav vesi

Üritas, kuid ei suutnud mind põhja lohistada
Sest ajast, kui leidsin end
muutusime üheks

Nii palju kohti kuhu minna
Nii palju uusi sihtkohti
Nii palju randu kuhu jõuda
Unusta ära oma kõhklused
Ma tean, et võin end usaldada
Seega ma ei karda sukelduda
Sügavasse vette,
sügavasse vette

