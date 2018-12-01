POOLFINALISTID
REGLEMENT 2019
AJAKAVA 2019
SAATED
IN ENGLISH
OSTA PILET

Lacy Jay "Halleluja" ({{commentsTotal}})

Poolfinalistid
Poolfinalistid

Muusika: Ago Teppand, Lacy Nicole Jones, Hugo Martin Maasikas

Sõnad: Ago Teppand, Lacy Nicole Jones

HALLELUJA

you fill me up
i won't lie
i've been falling forward
oh lord i'm coming home
i'm really on my way

you draw me in
i'm crawling in
i've been reaching for ya
oh lord i'm coming home
i'm really coming

can you bring the silence
and i'll bring the song
you be the pilot
and i'll fly along
you bring the silence
and i'll sing a song
and you are the pilot
and the halleluja

and the halleluja

you led me to
the wilderness
stripped and barefoot
open wounds unclean
i'm really on my way

you're pouring down
on barren land
i been praying for it
now it's set in stone
i'm really coming

can you bring the silence
and i'll bring the song
you be the pilot
and i'll fly along
you bring the silence
and i'll sing a song
and you are the pilot
and the halleluja

and the halleluja

halleluja
and the halleluja

can you bring the silence
and i'll bring the song
you be the pilot
and i'll fly along
you bring the silence
and i'll sing a song
and you are the pilot
and the halleluja

HALLELUJA

sa täidad mind ääreni
ei hakka valetama
olen kukkunud ninali
oh issand ma tulen koju
ma olen päriselt teel

sa tõmbad mind ligi
ma roomates tulen
olen proovind jõuda sinuni
oh issand ma tulen koju
ma päriselt tulen

palun too vaikuse hetk
ja mina toon oma laulu
ole sa piloot
ja ma lendan kaasa
sa teed kõik vaikseks
ja ma laulan laulu
sa oled mu piloot
ja halleluuja

ja halleluuja

sa juhatasid mind
kõrbesse
lahtiriietatult ja paljajalu
lahtised haavad mustust täis
ma olen päriselt teel

sa lased vihmal kallata
viljatule maale
olen seda palunud
ja nüüd see on kivisse raiutud
ma päriselt tulen

palun too vaikuse hetk
ja mina toon oma laulu
ole sa piloot
ja ma lendan kaasa
sa teed kõik vaikseks
ja ma laulan laulu
sa oled mu piloot
ja halleluuja

ja halleluuja

halleluuja
ja halleluuja

palun too vaikuse hetk
ja mina toon oma laulu
ole sa piloot
ja ma lendan kaasa
sa teed kõik vaikseks
ja ma laulan laulu
sa oled mu piloot
ja halleluuja

eesti laul 2019lacy jay


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
Kommentaare ei ole.
Oled sisseloginud kui {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Logi välja / Muuda kontot
Sisselogimine ebaõnnestus.

Pole veel kasutajat/unustasid salasõna

Nimi võib olla kuni 32 tähemärki pikk
Kommentaar võib olla kuni 600 tähemärki pikk
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

menu.err.ee

Uus tõsielusari "Loomaarstid"
Galerii
Uudised
SATIIRISAADE "ONGI KOIK"
NOORTESARI "MIKS MITTE?!"
Eesti Laul 2019 sai hoo sisse

muusika
elu
Inimesed
Film
Tele/raadio
Eurovisioon
Kultuur
Kurioosum
Kuula Eesti Laul 2019 lugusid
KONTAKTID
eestilaul [ät] err.ee
POOLFINALISTID 2019

Tegemist ei ole esinemisjärjekorraga.

1. POOLFINAAL

1. "High Heels In The Neighbourhood", esitaja The Swingers, Tanja & Birgit;
2. "Supernova", esitaja Ranele;
3. "Deep Water", esitaja SOFIA RUBINA (ft. JANIKA TENN);
4."Hold Me Close", esitaja xtra basic & Emily J;
5. "Miks sa teed nii?", esitaja Johanna Eendra;
6. "Storm", esitaja Victor Crone
7. "Without You", esitaja STEFAN;
8. "Little Baby El", esitaja Jennifer Cohen,
9. "Soovide puu", esitaja Sandra Nurmsalu;
10."Öhuloss", estitaja ÖED;
11. "Smile", esitaja Marko Kaar;
12."Coming Home", esitaja INGER;


2. POOLFINAAL

1. "I'll Do It My Way", esitaja Synne Valtri;
2. "Strong", esitaja Sissi;
3. "Wo sind die Katzen?", esitaja Kaia Tamm;
4. "Kaks miinust", esitaja Iseloomad;
5. "Parmumäng", esitaja Cätlin Mägi & Jaan Pehk;
6. "Milline päev", esitaja Lumevärv ft. INGA
7. "Pretty Little Liar", esitaja Uku Suviste;
8. "Cold Love", esitaja Kerli Kivilaan;
9. "Follow Me Back", esitaja Around The Sun;
10. "Halleluja", esitaja Lacy Jay;
11. "Kui isegi kaotan", esitaja Grete Paia;
12."Believe", esitaja Kadiah

LEIA MEID FACEBOOKIST

Eesti laulu värsked uudised
01.12

STEFAN - Without You

01.12

Marko Kaar "Smile"

01.12

INGER "Coming Home"

01.12

Victor Crone "Storm"

01.12

Lacy Jay "Halleluja"

01.12

Kaia Tamm "Wo Sind Die Katzen?"

01.12

Uku Suviste "Pretty Little Liar"

01.12

Synne Valtri "I´ll Do It My Way"

01.12

Kadiah "Believe"

01.12

Kerli Kivilaan "Cold Love"

ERR menu värsked uudised
01.12

Jõulvanad pidasid Pärnus konverentsi

01.12

xtra Basic & Emily J "Hold Me Close"

01.12

Lumevärv ft INGA "Milline päev"

01.12

Iseloomad "Kaks miinust"

01.12

Jennifer Cohen "Little Baby El"

01.12

Around The Sun "Follow Me Back"

01.12

Grete Paia "Kui isegi kaotan"

01.12

The Swingers, Tanja & Birgit "High Heels In The Neighbourhood"

01.12

Sissi "Strong"

01.12

ÖED - Öhuloss

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: