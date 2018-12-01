Lacy Jay "Halleluja" ({{commentsTotal}})
Muusika: Ago Teppand, Lacy Nicole Jones, Hugo Martin Maasikas
Sõnad: Ago Teppand, Lacy Nicole Jones
HALLELUJA
you fill me up
i won't lie
i've been falling forward
oh lord i'm coming home
i'm really on my way
you draw me in
i'm crawling in
i've been reaching for ya
oh lord i'm coming home
i'm really coming
can you bring the silence
and i'll bring the song
you be the pilot
and i'll fly along
you bring the silence
and i'll sing a song
and you are the pilot
and the halleluja
and the halleluja
you led me to
the wilderness
stripped and barefoot
open wounds unclean
i'm really on my way
you're pouring down
on barren land
i been praying for it
now it's set in stone
i'm really coming
can you bring the silence
and i'll bring the song
you be the pilot
and i'll fly along
you bring the silence
and i'll sing a song
and you are the pilot
and the halleluja
and the halleluja
halleluja
and the halleluja
can you bring the silence
and i'll bring the song
you be the pilot
and i'll fly along
you bring the silence
and i'll sing a song
and you are the pilot
and the halleluja
HALLELUJA
sa täidad mind ääreni
ei hakka valetama
olen kukkunud ninali
oh issand ma tulen koju
ma olen päriselt teel
sa tõmbad mind ligi
ma roomates tulen
olen proovind jõuda sinuni
oh issand ma tulen koju
ma päriselt tulen
palun too vaikuse hetk
ja mina toon oma laulu
ole sa piloot
ja ma lendan kaasa
sa teed kõik vaikseks
ja ma laulan laulu
sa oled mu piloot
ja halleluuja
ja halleluuja
sa juhatasid mind
kõrbesse
lahtiriietatult ja paljajalu
lahtised haavad mustust täis
ma olen päriselt teel
sa lased vihmal kallata
viljatule maale
olen seda palunud
ja nüüd see on kivisse raiutud
ma päriselt tulen
palun too vaikuse hetk
ja mina toon oma laulu
ole sa piloot
ja ma lendan kaasa
sa teed kõik vaikseks
ja ma laulan laulu
sa oled mu piloot
ja halleluuja
ja halleluuja
halleluuja
ja halleluuja
palun too vaikuse hetk
ja mina toon oma laulu
ole sa piloot
ja ma lendan kaasa
sa teed kõik vaikseks
ja ma laulan laulu
sa oled mu piloot
ja halleluuja