Lacy Jay "Halleluja"

HALLELUJA



you fill me up

i won't lie

i've been falling forward

oh lord i'm coming home

i'm really on my way



you draw me in

i'm crawling in

i've been reaching for ya

oh lord i'm coming home

i'm really coming



can you bring the silence

and i'll bring the song

you be the pilot

and i'll fly along

you bring the silence

and i'll sing a song

and you are the pilot

and the halleluja



and the halleluja



you led me to

the wilderness

stripped and barefoot

open wounds unclean

i'm really on my way



you're pouring down

on barren land

i been praying for it

now it's set in stone

i'm really coming



can you bring the silence

and i'll bring the song

you be the pilot

and i'll fly along

you bring the silence

and i'll sing a song

and you are the pilot

and the halleluja



and the halleluja



halleluja

and the halleluja



can you bring the silence

and i'll bring the song

you be the pilot

and i'll fly along

you bring the silence

and i'll sing a song

and you are the pilot

and the halleluja

HALLELUJA



sa täidad mind ääreni

ei hakka valetama

olen kukkunud ninali

oh issand ma tulen koju

ma olen päriselt teel



sa tõmbad mind ligi

ma roomates tulen

olen proovind jõuda sinuni

oh issand ma tulen koju

ma päriselt tulen



palun too vaikuse hetk

ja mina toon oma laulu

ole sa piloot

ja ma lendan kaasa

sa teed kõik vaikseks

ja ma laulan laulu

sa oled mu piloot

ja halleluuja



ja halleluuja



sa juhatasid mind

kõrbesse

lahtiriietatult ja paljajalu

lahtised haavad mustust täis

ma olen päriselt teel



sa lased vihmal kallata

viljatule maale

olen seda palunud

ja nüüd see on kivisse raiutud

ma päriselt tulen



palun too vaikuse hetk

ja mina toon oma laulu

ole sa piloot

ja ma lendan kaasa

sa teed kõik vaikseks

ja ma laulan laulu

sa oled mu piloot

ja halleluuja



ja halleluuja



halleluuja

ja halleluuja



palun too vaikuse hetk

ja mina toon oma laulu

ole sa piloot

ja ma lendan kaasa

sa teed kõik vaikseks

ja ma laulan laulu

sa oled mu piloot

ja halleluuja