The Swingers, Tanja & Birgit "High Heels In The Neighbourhood"

HIGH HEELS IN THE NEIGHBOURHOOD



I know you're looking at my direction

You see nobody but me

I'm your delicious and new temptation

You want me definitely

Do you remember

What mama told ya

Oh tell me boy, remember what she said



Close your windows, shut the door

Turn off the light and keep it low

Watch out, they came for good

High heels in the neighbourhood



Hot girls know all the tricks

How to get in your head

One look and we are dancing

I'm your lady in red

Do you remember

What mama told ya

Oh tell me boy, remember what she said



Close your windows, shut the door

Turn off the light and keep it low

Watch out, they came for good

High heels in the neighbourhood

KÕRGED KONTSAD ON KOHAL



Ma tean, sa vaatad mu poole,

ei näe sa kedagi teist, kui vaid mind.

Olen sinu hõrk uus kiusatus,

sa kindlasti tahad mind.

Kas mäletad ema soovitust?

Tuleta meelde poiss, mida ta sulle ütles -



Sulge aknad, lukusta uks,

keera tuled kustu ja ole tasa!

Ettevaatust, nad on siin et jääda,

kõrged kontsad on kohal!



Kuumad tüdrukud teavad kõiki neid trikke,

kuidas sassi ajada pead.

Üks pilk ja juba me tantsime,

olen sinu neiu punases…

Kas mäletad ema soovitust

Tuleta meelde poiss, mida ta sulle ütles –



Sulge aknad, lukusta uks

Keera tuled kustu ja ole tasa!

Ettevaatust, nad on siin, et jääda,

Kõrged kontsad on kohal!