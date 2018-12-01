POOLFINALISTID
The Swingers, Tanja & Birgit "High Heels In The Neighbourhood" ({{commentsTotal}})

Muusika: Tanja Mihhailova, Timo Vendt, Mihkel Mattisen

Sõnad: Tanja Mihhailova, Mihkel Mattisen

HIGH HEELS IN THE NEIGHBOURHOOD

I know you're looking at my direction
You see nobody but me
I'm your delicious and new temptation
You want me definitely
Do you remember
What mama told ya
Oh tell me boy, remember what she said

Close your windows, shut the door
Turn off the light and keep it low
Watch out, they came for good
High heels in the neighbourhood

Hot girls know all the tricks
How to get in your head
One look and we are dancing
I'm your lady in red
Do you remember
What mama told ya
Oh tell me boy, remember what she said

Close your windows, shut the door
Turn off the light and keep it low
Watch out, they came for good
High heels in the neighbourhood

KÕRGED KONTSAD ON KOHAL

Ma tean, sa vaatad mu poole,
ei näe sa kedagi teist, kui vaid mind.
Olen sinu hõrk uus kiusatus,
sa kindlasti tahad mind.
Kas mäletad ema soovitust?
Tuleta meelde poiss, mida ta sulle ütles -

Sulge aknad, lukusta uks,
keera tuled kustu ja ole tasa!
Ettevaatust, nad on siin et jääda,
kõrged kontsad on kohal!

Kuumad tüdrukud teavad kõiki neid trikke,
kuidas sassi ajada pead.
Üks pilk ja juba me tantsime,
olen sinu neiu punases…
Kas mäletad ema soovitust
Tuleta meelde poiss, mida ta sulle ütles –

Sulge aknad, lukusta uks
Keera tuled kustu ja ole tasa!
Ettevaatust, nad on siin, et jääda,
Kõrged kontsad on kohal!

POOLFINALISTID 2019

Tegemist ei ole esinemisjärjekorraga.

1. POOLFINAAL

1. "High Heels In The Neighbourhood", esitaja The Swingers, Tanja & Birgit;
2. "Supernova", esitaja Ranele;
3. "Deep Water", esitaja SOFIA RUBINA (ft. JANIKA TENN);
4."Hold Me Close", esitaja xtra basic & Emily J;
5. "Miks sa teed nii?", esitaja Johanna Eendra;
6. "Storm", esitaja Victor Crone
7. "Without You", esitaja STEFAN;
8. "Little Baby El", esitaja Jennifer Cohen,
9. "Soovide puu", esitaja Sandra Nurmsalu;
10."Öhuloss", estitaja ÖED;
11. "Smile", esitaja Marko Kaar;
12."Coming Home", esitaja INGER;


2. POOLFINAAL

1. "I'll Do It My Way", esitaja Synne Valtri;
2. "Strong", esitaja Sissi;
3. "Wo sind die Katzen?", esitaja Kaia Tamm;
4. "Kaks miinust", esitaja Iseloomad;
5. "Parmumäng", esitaja Cätlin Mägi & Jaan Pehk;
6. "Milline päev", esitaja Lumevärv ft. INGA
7. "Pretty Little Liar", esitaja Uku Suviste;
8. "Cold Love", esitaja Kerli Kivilaan;
9. "Follow Me Back", esitaja Around The Sun;
10. "Halleluja", esitaja Lacy Jay;
11. "Kui isegi kaotan", esitaja Grete Paia;
12."Believe", esitaja Kadiah

