The Swingers, Tanja & Birgit "High Heels In The Neighbourhood"
Muusika: Tanja Mihhailova, Timo Vendt, Mihkel Mattisen
Sõnad: Tanja Mihhailova, Mihkel Mattisen
HIGH HEELS IN THE NEIGHBOURHOOD
I know you're looking at my direction
You see nobody but me
I'm your delicious and new temptation
You want me definitely
Do you remember
What mama told ya
Oh tell me boy, remember what she said
Close your windows, shut the door
Turn off the light and keep it low
Watch out, they came for good
High heels in the neighbourhood
Hot girls know all the tricks
How to get in your head
One look and we are dancing
I'm your lady in red
Do you remember
What mama told ya
Oh tell me boy, remember what she said
Close your windows, shut the door
Turn off the light and keep it low
Watch out, they came for good
High heels in the neighbourhood
KÕRGED KONTSAD ON KOHAL
Ma tean, sa vaatad mu poole,
ei näe sa kedagi teist, kui vaid mind.
Olen sinu hõrk uus kiusatus,
sa kindlasti tahad mind.
Kas mäletad ema soovitust?
Tuleta meelde poiss, mida ta sulle ütles -
Sulge aknad, lukusta uks,
keera tuled kustu ja ole tasa!
Ettevaatust, nad on siin et jääda,
kõrged kontsad on kohal!
Kuumad tüdrukud teavad kõiki neid trikke,
kuidas sassi ajada pead.
Üks pilk ja juba me tantsime,
olen sinu neiu punases…
Kas mäletad ema soovitust
Tuleta meelde poiss, mida ta sulle ütles –
Sulge aknad, lukusta uks
Keera tuled kustu ja ole tasa!
Ettevaatust, nad on siin, et jääda,
Kõrged kontsad on kohal!