xtra Basic & Emily J "Hold Me Close" ({{commentsTotal}})

Poolfinalistid
Poolfinalistid

Muusika: Andrei Zevakin, Igor Volhonski, Emily Jürgens

Sõnad: Andrei Zevakin, Igor Volhonski, Emily Jürgens

HOLD ME CLOSE

Couldn't find a way
To clear this up
I'm not used to this
Not speaking up

Where can I find
This one last piece
Nowhere to find
Lost in the streets

Don't wanna go,
Don't wanna leave

Baby, hold me close
I'm drifting away
I'm still searching for your love

I don't know why
I need to stay
Never thought that we'd
End up this way

I need to find
This one last piece
No need to hide
Out in the streets

Don't wanna go,
Don't wanna leave

Baby, hold me close
I'm drifting away
I'm still searching for your love

Baby, hold me close
I'm drifting away
I'm still searching for your love

HOIA MIND LÄHEDAL

Ei leidnud viisi,
Mis selgust tooks.
Pole harjunud,
Kuid vaikin ma.

Kust leiaksin selle viimse osa,
Ei leia ma, mis mis kadunud on.
Ei taha minna,
Ei taha lahkuda.

Hoia mind lähedal,
Kaugemale jään,
Kuid su armastust otsin ma veel

Ma ei mõista,
Miks peaksin jääma.
Poleks iial arvanud,
Et meil nii läheb.

Ma pean leidma,
Selle viimse osa.
Pole vaja varjata.

Hoia mind lähedal,
Kaugemale jään,
Kuid su armastust otsin ma veel

Hoia mind lähedal,
Kaugemale jään,
Kuid su armastust otsin ma veel

KONTAKTID
eestilaul [ät] err.ee
POOLFINALISTID 2019

Tegemist ei ole esinemisjärjekorraga.

1. POOLFINAAL

1. "High Heels In The Neighbourhood", esitaja The Swingers, Tanja & Birgit;
2. "Supernova", esitaja Ranele;
3. "Deep Water", esitaja SOFIA RUBINA (ft. JANIKA TENN);
4."Hold Me Close", esitaja xtra basic & Emily J;
5. "Miks sa teed nii?", esitaja Johanna Eendra;
6. "Storm", esitaja Victor Crone
7. "Without You", esitaja STEFAN;
8. "Little Baby El", esitaja Jennifer Cohen,
9. "Soovide puu", esitaja Sandra Nurmsalu;
10."Öhuloss", estitaja ÖED;
11. "Smile", esitaja Marko Kaar;
12."Coming Home", esitaja INGER;


2. POOLFINAAL

1. "I'll Do It My Way", esitaja Synne Valtri;
2. "Strong", esitaja Sissi;
3. "Wo sind die Katzen?", esitaja Kaia Tamm;
4. "Kaks miinust", esitaja Iseloomad;
5. "Parmumäng", esitaja Cätlin Mägi & Jaan Pehk;
6. "Milline päev", esitaja Lumevärv ft. INGA
7. "Pretty Little Liar", esitaja Uku Suviste;
8. "Cold Love", esitaja Kerli Kivilaan;
9. "Follow Me Back", esitaja Around The Sun;
10. "Halleluja", esitaja Lacy Jay;
11. "Kui isegi kaotan", esitaja Grete Paia;
12."Believe", esitaja Kadiah

