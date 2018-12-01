xtra Basic & Emily J "Hold Me Close"

HOLD ME CLOSE



Couldn't find a way

To clear this up

I'm not used to this

Not speaking up



Where can I find

This one last piece

Nowhere to find

Lost in the streets



Don't wanna go,

Don't wanna leave



Baby, hold me close

I'm drifting away

I'm still searching for your love



I don't know why

I need to stay

Never thought that we'd

End up this way



I need to find

This one last piece

No need to hide

Out in the streets



Don't wanna go,

Don't wanna leave



Baby, hold me close

I'm drifting away

I'm still searching for your love



Baby, hold me close

I'm drifting away

I'm still searching for your love

HOIA MIND LÄHEDAL



Ei leidnud viisi,

Mis selgust tooks.

Pole harjunud,

Kuid vaikin ma.



Kust leiaksin selle viimse osa,

Ei leia ma, mis mis kadunud on.

Ei taha minna,

Ei taha lahkuda.



Hoia mind lähedal,

Kaugemale jään,

Kuid su armastust otsin ma veel



Ma ei mõista,

Miks peaksin jääma.

Poleks iial arvanud,

Et meil nii läheb.



Ma pean leidma,

Selle viimse osa.

Pole vaja varjata.



Hoia mind lähedal,

Kaugemale jään,

Kuid su armastust otsin ma veel



Hoia mind lähedal,

Kaugemale jään,

Kuid su armastust otsin ma veel