xtra Basic & Emily J "Hold Me Close"
Muusika: Andrei Zevakin, Igor Volhonski, Emily Jürgens
Sõnad: Andrei Zevakin, Igor Volhonski, Emily Jürgens
HOLD ME CLOSE
Couldn't find a way
To clear this up
I'm not used to this
Not speaking up
Where can I find
This one last piece
Nowhere to find
Lost in the streets
Don't wanna go,
Don't wanna leave
Baby, hold me close
I'm drifting away
I'm still searching for your love
I don't know why
I need to stay
Never thought that we'd
End up this way
I need to find
This one last piece
No need to hide
Out in the streets
Don't wanna go,
Don't wanna leave
Baby, hold me close
I'm drifting away
I'm still searching for your love
Baby, hold me close
I'm drifting away
I'm still searching for your love
HOIA MIND LÄHEDAL
Ei leidnud viisi,
Mis selgust tooks.
Pole harjunud,
Kuid vaikin ma.
Kust leiaksin selle viimse osa,
Ei leia ma, mis mis kadunud on.
Ei taha minna,
Ei taha lahkuda.
Hoia mind lähedal,
Kaugemale jään,
Kuid su armastust otsin ma veel
Ma ei mõista,
Miks peaksin jääma.
Poleks iial arvanud,
Et meil nii läheb.
Ma pean leidma,
Selle viimse osa.
Pole vaja varjata.
Hoia mind lähedal,
Kaugemale jään,
Kuid su armastust otsin ma veel
Hoia mind lähedal,
Kaugemale jään,
Kuid su armastust otsin ma veel