Jennifer Cohen "Little Baby El"

LITTLE BABY EL



dear little baby El

not sure if you can tell

I miss you from here

No I wouldn't d well

If you would get up one day

leaving me here

explore the world so real

and all the things you'd have to deal

With me you'll feel no fear,

My child dear

your queen she loves you

your king he loves you

your aunt is a little bit loco

your eyes your toes and

your little sweet nose

my mind you just blow

you cry I cry, you smile I smile

My number you can dial.

Wouldn't let you have a downfall

all you need to do is make a call

Wouldn't let you have a downfall

for your peace of mind I'll give it all

the bullies I would fight off

no boy gonna is gonna break your heart

Wouldn't let you have a downfall

All you need to do is make a call

Dear little baby El

when you were breaking out your shell

I fell in to your spell

now every morning I want to tell you



hey little angel

there'll be no danger

as long im your savior

i'll cry at your wedding

I'll do all the planning

I'm getting ahead of myself



your queen she loves you

your king he loves you

your aunt is a little bit loco

your eyes your toes and

your little sweet nose

my mind you just blow

you cry I cry, you smile I smile

my number you can dial



Wouldn't let you have a downfall

all you need to do is make a call

Wouldn't let you have a downfall

for your peace of mind I'll give it all

the bullies I would fight off

no boy gonna is gonna break your heart

Wouldn't let you have a downfall

All you need to do is make a call



So when your grow up

And the mood goes up

You gotta hit me up

Cause we gonna light it up



Wouldn't let you have a downfall

all you need to do is make a call

Wouldn't let you have a downfall

for your peace of mind I'll give it all

the bullies I would fight off

no boy gonna is gonna break your heart

Wouldn't let you have a downfall

All you need to do is make a call

VÄIKE EL



Kallis väike El

Pole kindel, kas mõistad

Kuidas Sind siit igatsen

Ma ei tunneks nukrust

Kui Sa sirguksid ja lahkuksid



Avasta laia maalima

Ja kõike, mis Sind kõnetab

Sest koos minuga

ei tunne Sa hirmu,

mu kallis laps



Su Kuninganna armastab Sind

Su Kungingas armastab Sind

Su tädi on natuke hullumeelne

Su silmad, Su varbad

Su väike armas nina

Mu mõistuse viid peast

Kui Sina nutad, nutan mina

Kui Sa naerad, naeran mina

Minu numbri võid alati valida



Ma ei lase Sul kokkuvariseda

Kõik, mis vajad on vaid mulle helistada

Ma ei lase Sul kokkuvariseda

Sinu rahu heaks ma annaks kõik

Kõik kiusajad ajan ära

Ja ükski poiss ei murra Su südant

Sest ma ei lase Sul kokkuvariseda

Kõik, mis vajad on vaid mulle helistada



Kallis väike El

Ma langesin Su lõksu hetkest,

Millal Sa siia tulid

Ning nüüd iga hommik

Ma tahan Sulle öelda



Tere, väike ingel

Sul pole siin mingit ohtu

Kuniks mina olen Su kõrval

Ma korraldaks Su pulmad

Ja nutaks seal kaa

Olen juba ajast ees



Ja kui Sa oled suur

Ja tuju on hea

Siis anna mulle teada

Et Seda tähistada

Ma ei lase Sul kokkuvariseda

Kõik, mis vajad on vaid mulle helistada

Ma ei lase Sul kokkuvariseda

Sinu rahu heaks ma annaks kõik

Kõik kiusajad ajan ära

Ja ükski poiss ei murra Su südant

Sest ma ei lase Sul kokkuvariseda

Kõik, mis vajad on vaid mulle helistada