Jennifer Cohen "Little Baby El"

Foto: Eesti Laul/Facebook
Muusika: Chris Hierro, Jennifer Marisse Cohen, Luisa Lõhmus

Sõnad: Jennifer Marisse Cohen, Luisa Lõhmus

LITTLE BABY EL

dear little baby El
not sure if you can tell
I miss you from here 
No I wouldn't d well
If you would get up one day
leaving me here

explore the world so real
and  all the things  you'd have to deal 
With me you'll feel no fear, 
My child dear 

your queen she loves you
your king he loves you 
your aunt is a little bit loco
your eyes your toes and
your little sweet nose
my mind you just blow
you cry I cry, you smile I smile
My number you can dial.    

Wouldn't let you have a downfall
all you need to do is make a call
Wouldn't let you have a downfall
for your peace of mind I'll give it all
the bullies I would fight off
no boy gonna is gonna break your heart
Wouldn't let  you have a downfall
All you need to do is make a call

Dear little baby El
when you were breaking out your shell
I fell in to your spell
now every morning I want to tell you

hey little angel
there'll be no danger
as long im your savior 
i'll cry at your wedding
I'll do all the planning
I'm getting ahead of myself

your queen she loves you
your king he loves you 
your aunt is a little bit loco
your eyes your toes and
your little sweet nose
my mind you just blow
you cry I cry, you smile I smile
my number you can dial

Wouldn't let you have a downfall
all you need to do is make a call
Wouldn't let  you have a downfall
for your peace of mind I'll give it all
the bullies I would fight off
no boy gonna is gonna break your heart
Wouldn't let you have a downfall
All you need to do is make a call

So when your grow up
And the mood goes up
You gotta hit me up
Cause we gonna light it up

Wouldn't let you have a downfall
all you need to do is make a call
Wouldn't let you have a downfall
for your peace of mind I'll give it all
the bullies I would fight off
no boy gonna is gonna break your heart
Wouldn't let you have a downfall
All you need to do is make a call

VÄIKE EL

Kallis väike El
Pole kindel, kas mõistad
Kuidas Sind siit igatsen
Ma ei tunneks nukrust
Kui Sa sirguksid ja lahkuksid

Avasta laia maalima
Ja kõike, mis Sind kõnetab
Sest koos minuga
ei tunne Sa hirmu,
mu kallis laps

Su Kuninganna armastab Sind
Su Kungingas armastab Sind
Su tädi on natuke hullumeelne
Su silmad, Su varbad
Su väike armas nina
Mu mõistuse viid peast
Kui Sina nutad, nutan mina
Kui Sa naerad, naeran mina
Minu numbri võid alati valida

Ma ei lase Sul kokkuvariseda
Kõik, mis vajad on vaid mulle helistada
Ma ei lase Sul kokkuvariseda
Sinu rahu heaks ma annaks kõik
Kõik kiusajad ajan ära
Ja ükski poiss ei murra Su südant
Sest ma ei lase Sul kokkuvariseda
Kõik, mis vajad on vaid mulle helistada

Kallis väike El
Ma langesin Su lõksu hetkest,
Millal Sa siia tulid
Ning nüüd iga hommik
Ma tahan Sulle öelda

Tere, väike ingel
Sul pole siin mingit ohtu
Kuniks mina olen Su kõrval
Ma korraldaks Su pulmad
Ja nutaks seal kaa
Olen juba ajast ees

Ja kui Sa oled suur
Ja tuju on hea
Siis anna mulle teada
Et Seda tähistada

Ma ei lase Sul kokkuvariseda
Kõik, mis vajad on vaid mulle helistada
Ma ei lase Sul kokkuvariseda
Sinu rahu heaks ma annaks kõik
Kõik kiusajad ajan ära
Ja ükski poiss ei murra Su südant
Sest ma ei lase Sul kokkuvariseda
Kõik, mis vajad on vaid mulle helistada

