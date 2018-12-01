Marko Kaar "Smile" ({{commentsTotal}})
Muusika: Marko Kaar, Egert Kanep
Sõnad: Marko Kaar
SMILE
You know my heart beats in a rhythm,
When it's got you in the middle. Nervous?
Just a little, but that's okay, that's okay
They say that we're gonna make it,
This world is mine for the taking
These rule's that we're breaking
That's okay
Because it's you - got me doing crazy things, crazy things
And ooh, I don't know why I'm listening, listening
To you - got me doing crazy things, crazy things
And ooh, what you gonna do?
So I'll just smile and everybody's gonna be dancing with,
Dancing with me tonight, cause this is where the music takes over.
I'll smile and everybody's gonna be dancing with,
Dancing with me tonight, cause this is where the music takes over
Going ooh yeah yeah yeah
What you gonna do yeah yeah yeah
I'm going ooh yeah yeah yeah
What you gonna do, what you gonna do?
Your eyes got me going crazy
I don't know if I can make it
Be on my best behavior
If that's alright, that's alright
You whispering your secrets
My mind has been depleted
My soul has been completed
And that's alright
Because it's you, you got me doing crazy things, crazy things
And ooh I don't know why I'm listening, listening
To you - got me doing crazy things, crazy things
And ooh, what you gonna do?
So I'll just smile and everybody's gonna be dancing with,
Dancing with me tonight, cause this is where the music takes over.
I'll smile and everybody's gonna be dancing with
Dancing with me tonight, cause this is where the music takes over.
Going ooh yeah yeah yeah
What you gonna do yeah yeah yeah
I'm going ooh yeah yeah yeah
What you gonna do, what you gonna do?
So I'll just smile and everybody's gonna be dancing with,
Dancing with me tonight, cause this is where the music takes over.
I'll smile and everybody's gonna be dancing with
Dancing with me tonight, cause this is where the music takes over.
Going ooh yeah yeah yeah
What you gonna do yeah yeah yeah
I'm going ooh yeah yeah yeah
What you gonna do, what you gonna do?
NAERATA
Sa tead, et mu süda lööb rütmis,
Kui võtad koha selle keskel. Kas pabistan?
Ainult veidike, ja see on okei, see on okei.
Kõik ütlevad, et lööme kord läbi,
Nüüd see maailm on mul käepäralt,
Neid reegleid rikkudes,
See on okei
Sest vaid sina, paned mind tegema hullusi, hullusi
Ja uu, ma ei tea miks ma kuulan Sind, kuulan Sind
Paned mind tegema hullusi, hullusi
Ja uu, mis teed nüüd?
Nii, et lihtsalt naeratan, ja kõik tantsivad,
Tantsivad minuga täna, sest nüüd võtab muusika võimust.
Ma naeratan, ja kõik tantsivad,
Tantsivad minuga täna, sest nüüd võtab muusika võimust.
Hüüan uuh, yeah yeah yeah,
Mis teed nüüd? Yeah yeah yeah
Hüüan uuh, yeah yeah yeah,
Mis teed nüüd? Mis teed nüüd?
Su silmad ajavad mind hulluks,
Ma ei tea kas suudan vastu panna
Käitun korralikult
Kui see sobib, kui sobib
Sa sosistad oma saladusi,
Mu mõistus on kadunud,
Mu hing on terviklik
Ja see sobib
Sest vaid sina, paned mind tegema hullusi, hullusi
Ja uu, ma ei tea miks ma kuulan Sind, kuulan Sind
Paned mind tegema hullusi, hullusi
Ja uu, mis teed nüüd?
Nii, et lihtsalt naeratan, ja kõik tantsivad,
Tantsivad minuga täna, sest nüüd võtab muusika võimust.
Ma naeratan, ja kõik tantsivad,
Tantsivad minuga täna, sest nüüd võtab muusika võimust.
Hüüan uuh, yeah yeah yeah,
Mis teed nüüd? Yeah yeah yeah
Hüüan uuh, yeah yeah yeah,
Mis teed nüüd? Mis teed nüüd?
Nii, et lihtsalt naeratan, ja kõik tantsivad,
Tantsivad minuga täna, sest nüüd võtab muusika võimust.
Ma naeratan, ja kõik tantsivad,
Tantsivad minuga täna, sest nüüd võtab muusika võimust.
Hüüan uuh, yeah yeah yeah,
Mis teed nüüd? Yeah yeah yeah
Hüüan uuh, yeah yeah yeah,
Mis teed nüüd? Mis teed nüüd?