Marko Kaar "Smile"

Poolfinalistid
Poolfinalistid

Muusika: Marko Kaar, Egert Kanep

Sõnad: Marko Kaar

SMILE

You know my heart beats in a rhythm,
When it's got you in the middle. Nervous?
Just a little, but that's okay, that's okay
They say that we're gonna make it,
This world is mine for the taking
These rule's that we're breaking
That's okay

Because it's you - got me doing crazy things, crazy things
And ooh, I don't know why I'm listening, listening
To you - got me doing crazy things, crazy things
And ooh, what you gonna do?

So I'll just smile and everybody's gonna be dancing with,
Dancing with me tonight, cause this is where the music takes over.
I'll smile and everybody's gonna be dancing with,
Dancing with me tonight, cause this is where the music takes over

Going ooh yeah yeah yeah
What you gonna do yeah yeah yeah
I'm going ooh yeah yeah yeah
What you gonna do, what you gonna do?

Your eyes got me going crazy
I don't know if I can make it
Be on my best behavior
If that's alright, that's alright
You whispering your secrets
My mind has been depleted
My soul has been completed
And that's alright

Because it's you, you got me doing crazy things, crazy things
And ooh I don't know why I'm listening, listening
To you - got me doing crazy things, crazy things
And ooh, what you gonna do?

So I'll just smile and everybody's gonna be dancing with,
Dancing with me tonight, cause this is where the music takes over.
I'll smile and everybody's gonna be dancing with
Dancing with me tonight, cause this is where the music takes over.

Going ooh yeah yeah yeah
What you gonna do yeah yeah yeah
I'm going ooh yeah yeah yeah
What you gonna do, what you gonna do?

So I'll just smile and everybody's gonna be dancing with,
Dancing with me tonight, cause this is where the music takes over.
I'll smile and everybody's gonna be dancing with
Dancing with me tonight, cause this is where the music takes over.

Going ooh yeah yeah yeah
What you gonna do yeah yeah yeah
I'm going ooh yeah yeah yeah
What you gonna do, what you gonna do?

NAERATA

Sa tead, et mu süda lööb rütmis,
Kui võtad koha selle keskel. Kas pabistan?
Ainult veidike, ja see on okei, see on okei.
Kõik ütlevad, et lööme kord läbi,
Nüüd see maailm on mul käepäralt,
Neid reegleid rikkudes,
See on okei

Sest vaid sina, paned mind tegema hullusi, hullusi
Ja uu, ma ei tea miks ma kuulan Sind, kuulan Sind
Paned mind tegema hullusi, hullusi
Ja uu, mis teed nüüd?

Nii, et lihtsalt naeratan, ja kõik tantsivad,
Tantsivad minuga täna, sest nüüd võtab muusika võimust.
Ma naeratan, ja kõik tantsivad,
Tantsivad minuga täna, sest nüüd võtab muusika võimust.

Hüüan uuh, yeah yeah yeah,
Mis teed nüüd? Yeah yeah yeah
Hüüan uuh, yeah yeah yeah,
Mis teed nüüd? Mis teed nüüd?

Su silmad ajavad mind hulluks,
Ma ei tea kas suudan vastu panna
Käitun korralikult
Kui see sobib, kui sobib
Sa sosistad oma saladusi,
Mu mõistus on kadunud,
Mu hing on terviklik
Ja see sobib

Sest vaid sina, paned mind tegema hullusi, hullusi
Ja uu, ma ei tea miks ma kuulan Sind, kuulan Sind
Paned mind tegema hullusi, hullusi
Ja uu, mis teed nüüd?

Nii, et lihtsalt naeratan, ja kõik tantsivad,
Tantsivad minuga täna, sest nüüd võtab muusika võimust.
Ma naeratan, ja kõik tantsivad,
Tantsivad minuga täna, sest nüüd võtab muusika võimust.

Hüüan uuh, yeah yeah yeah,
Mis teed nüüd? Yeah yeah yeah
Hüüan uuh, yeah yeah yeah,
Mis teed nüüd? Mis teed nüüd?

Nii, et lihtsalt naeratan, ja kõik tantsivad,
Tantsivad minuga täna, sest nüüd võtab muusika võimust.
Ma naeratan, ja kõik tantsivad,
Tantsivad minuga täna, sest nüüd võtab muusika võimust.

Hüüan uuh, yeah yeah yeah,
Mis teed nüüd? Yeah yeah yeah
Hüüan uuh, yeah yeah yeah,
Mis teed nüüd? Mis teed nüüd?

eesti laul 2019marko kaar


POOLFINALISTID 2019

Tegemist ei ole esinemisjärjekorraga.

1. POOLFINAAL

1. "High Heels In The Neighbourhood", esitaja The Swingers, Tanja & Birgit;
2. "Supernova", esitaja Ranele;
3. "Deep Water", esitaja SOFIA RUBINA (ft. JANIKA TENN);
4."Hold Me Close", esitaja xtra basic & Emily J;
5. "Miks sa teed nii?", esitaja Johanna Eendra;
6. "Storm", esitaja Victor Crone
7. "Without You", esitaja STEFAN;
8. "Little Baby El", esitaja Jennifer Cohen,
9. "Soovide puu", esitaja Sandra Nurmsalu;
10."Öhuloss", estitaja ÖED;
11. "Smile", esitaja Marko Kaar;
12."Coming Home", esitaja INGER;


2. POOLFINAAL

1. "I'll Do It My Way", esitaja Synne Valtri;
2. "Strong", esitaja Sissi;
3. "Wo sind die Katzen?", esitaja Kaia Tamm;
4. "Kaks miinust", esitaja Iseloomad;
5. "Parmumäng", esitaja Cätlin Mägi & Jaan Pehk;
6. "Milline päev", esitaja Lumevärv ft. INGA
7. "Pretty Little Liar", esitaja Uku Suviste;
8. "Cold Love", esitaja Kerli Kivilaan;
9. "Follow Me Back", esitaja Around The Sun;
10. "Halleluja", esitaja Lacy Jay;
11. "Kui isegi kaotan", esitaja Grete Paia;
12."Believe", esitaja Kadiah

Eesti laulu värsked uudised
