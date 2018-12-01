Marko Kaar "Smile"

SMILE



You know my heart beats in a rhythm,

When it's got you in the middle. Nervous?

Just a little, but that's okay, that's okay

They say that we're gonna make it,

This world is mine for the taking

These rule's that we're breaking

That's okay



Because it's you - got me doing crazy things, crazy things

And ooh, I don't know why I'm listening, listening

To you - got me doing crazy things, crazy things

And ooh, what you gonna do?



So I'll just smile and everybody's gonna be dancing with,

Dancing with me tonight, cause this is where the music takes over.

I'll smile and everybody's gonna be dancing with,

Dancing with me tonight, cause this is where the music takes over



Going ooh yeah yeah yeah

What you gonna do yeah yeah yeah

I'm going ooh yeah yeah yeah

What you gonna do, what you gonna do?



Your eyes got me going crazy

I don't know if I can make it

Be on my best behavior

If that's alright, that's alright

You whispering your secrets

My mind has been depleted

My soul has been completed

And that's alright



Because it's you, you got me doing crazy things, crazy things

And ooh I don't know why I'm listening, listening

To you - got me doing crazy things, crazy things

And ooh, what you gonna do?



So I'll just smile and everybody's gonna be dancing with,

Dancing with me tonight, cause this is where the music takes over.

I'll smile and everybody's gonna be dancing with

Dancing with me tonight, cause this is where the music takes over.



Going ooh yeah yeah yeah

What you gonna do yeah yeah yeah

I'm going ooh yeah yeah yeah

What you gonna do, what you gonna do?



So I'll just smile and everybody's gonna be dancing with,

Dancing with me tonight, cause this is where the music takes over.

I'll smile and everybody's gonna be dancing with

Dancing with me tonight, cause this is where the music takes over.



Going ooh yeah yeah yeah

What you gonna do yeah yeah yeah

I'm going ooh yeah yeah yeah

What you gonna do, what you gonna do?

NAERATA



Sa tead, et mu süda lööb rütmis,

Kui võtad koha selle keskel. Kas pabistan?

Ainult veidike, ja see on okei, see on okei.

Kõik ütlevad, et lööme kord läbi,

Nüüd see maailm on mul käepäralt,

Neid reegleid rikkudes,

See on okei



Sest vaid sina, paned mind tegema hullusi, hullusi

Ja uu, ma ei tea miks ma kuulan Sind, kuulan Sind

Paned mind tegema hullusi, hullusi

Ja uu, mis teed nüüd?



Nii, et lihtsalt naeratan, ja kõik tantsivad,

Tantsivad minuga täna, sest nüüd võtab muusika võimust.

Ma naeratan, ja kõik tantsivad,

Tantsivad minuga täna, sest nüüd võtab muusika võimust.



Hüüan uuh, yeah yeah yeah,

Mis teed nüüd? Yeah yeah yeah

Hüüan uuh, yeah yeah yeah,

Mis teed nüüd? Mis teed nüüd?



Su silmad ajavad mind hulluks,

Ma ei tea kas suudan vastu panna

Käitun korralikult

Kui see sobib, kui sobib

Sa sosistad oma saladusi,

Mu mõistus on kadunud,

Mu hing on terviklik

Ja see sobib



Sest vaid sina, paned mind tegema hullusi, hullusi

Ja uu, ma ei tea miks ma kuulan Sind, kuulan Sind

Paned mind tegema hullusi, hullusi

Ja uu, mis teed nüüd?



Nii, et lihtsalt naeratan, ja kõik tantsivad,

Tantsivad minuga täna, sest nüüd võtab muusika võimust.

Ma naeratan, ja kõik tantsivad,

Tantsivad minuga täna, sest nüüd võtab muusika võimust.



Hüüan uuh, yeah yeah yeah,

Mis teed nüüd? Yeah yeah yeah

Hüüan uuh, yeah yeah yeah,

Mis teed nüüd? Mis teed nüüd?



Nii, et lihtsalt naeratan, ja kõik tantsivad,

Tantsivad minuga täna, sest nüüd võtab muusika võimust.

Ma naeratan, ja kõik tantsivad,

Tantsivad minuga täna, sest nüüd võtab muusika võimust.



Hüüan uuh, yeah yeah yeah,

Mis teed nüüd? Yeah yeah yeah

Hüüan uuh, yeah yeah yeah,

Mis teed nüüd? Mis teed nüüd?