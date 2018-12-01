Victor Crone "Storm"

STORM



All my life I've wondered why

I keep fighting all the tides

for a million reasons that I find

but I might, I might be all wrong



I've hit highs and I've hit lows

but somewhere down the winding road

it felt like I could lose it all

but I might, I might have been wrong



A storm like this

can break a man like this

but when it all calms down

we're all safe and sound



All my life I've tried to find

the meaning of what's left behind

they say it's life itself but I

(feel) it might, it might be all wrong



A storm like this

can break a man like this

and when it all calms down

we're all safe and sound



In no time the storm will end

It'll be alright again

The battle scars won't matter then

But I might, I might be all wrong

olen kogu elu millegipärast

ujunud vastuvoolu

olen alati leidnud selleks põhjuse

aga võib-olla see ei ole mõistlik



on olnud häid ja halbu aegu

mingil hetkel tekkis tunne

et võin kõik kaotada

kuid see tunne võis olla petlik



selline torm

võiks su hetkega maha murda

kuid kui see kord vaibub

oleme ilmselt endiselt terved



kogu oma elu

olen otsinud selle mõtet

öeldakse, et selleks on elu ise

aga see ei pruugi nii olla



selline torm

võiks su hetkega maha murda

kuid kui see kord vaibub

oleme ilmselt endiselt terved



küllap varsti torm vaibub

kõik saab jälle korda

ja meie haavad paranevad

aga see ei pruugi nii minna