Victor Crone "Storm"

Muusika: Stig Rästa, Vallo Kikas, Victor Crone
Sõnad: Stig Rästa, Victor Crone, Fred Krieger
STORM
All my life I've wondered why
I keep fighting all the tides
for a million reasons that I find
but I might, I might be all wrong
I've hit highs and I've hit lows
but somewhere down the winding road
it felt like I could lose it all
but I might, I might have been wrong
A storm like this
can break a man like this
but when it all calms down
we're all safe and sound
All my life I've tried to find
the meaning of what's left behind
they say it's life itself but I
(feel) it might, it might be all wrong
A storm like this
can break a man like this
and when it all calms down
we're all safe and sound
In no time the storm will end
It'll be alright again
The battle scars won't matter then
But I might, I might be all wrong
TORM
olen kogu elu millegipärast
ujunud vastuvoolu
olen alati leidnud selleks põhjuse
aga võib-olla see ei ole mõistlik
on olnud häid ja halbu aegu
mingil hetkel tekkis tunne
et võin kõik kaotada
kuid see tunne võis olla petlik
selline torm
võiks su hetkega maha murda
kuid kui see kord vaibub
oleme ilmselt endiselt terved
kogu oma elu
olen otsinud selle mõtet
öeldakse, et selleks on elu ise
aga see ei pruugi nii olla
selline torm
võiks su hetkega maha murda
kuid kui see kord vaibub
oleme ilmselt endiselt terved
küllap varsti torm vaibub
kõik saab jälle korda
ja meie haavad paranevad
aga see ei pruugi nii minna