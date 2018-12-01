POOLFINALISTID
Victor Crone "Storm" ({{commentsTotal}})

Muusika: Stig Rästa, Vallo Kikas, Victor Crone

Sõnad: Stig Rästa, Victor Crone, Fred Krieger

STORM

All my life I've wondered why
I keep fighting all the tides
for a million reasons that I find
but I might, I might be all wrong

I've hit highs and I've hit lows
but somewhere down the winding road
it felt like I could lose it all
but I might, I might have been wrong

A storm like this
can break a man like this
but when it all calms down
we're all safe and sound

All my life I've tried to find
the meaning of what's left behind
they say it's life itself but I
(feel) it might, it might be all wrong

A storm like this
can break a man like this
and when it all calms down
we're all safe and sound

In no time the storm will end
It'll be alright again
The battle scars won't matter then
But I might, I might be all wrong

TORM

olen kogu elu millegipärast
ujunud vastuvoolu
olen alati leidnud selleks põhjuse
aga võib-olla see ei ole mõistlik

on olnud häid ja halbu aegu
mingil hetkel tekkis tunne
et võin kõik kaotada
kuid see tunne võis olla petlik

selline torm
võiks su hetkega maha murda
kuid kui see kord vaibub
oleme ilmselt endiselt terved

kogu oma elu
olen otsinud selle mõtet
öeldakse, et selleks on elu ise
aga see ei pruugi nii olla

selline torm
võiks su hetkega maha murda
kuid kui see kord vaibub
oleme ilmselt endiselt terved

küllap varsti torm vaibub
kõik saab jälle korda
ja meie haavad paranevad
aga see ei pruugi nii minna

POOLFINALISTID 2019

Tegemist ei ole esinemisjärjekorraga.

1. POOLFINAAL

1. "High Heels In The Neighbourhood", esitaja The Swingers, Tanja & Birgit;
2. "Supernova", esitaja Ranele;
3. "Deep Water", esitaja SOFIA RUBINA (ft. JANIKA TENN);
4."Hold Me Close", esitaja xtra basic & Emily J;
5. "Miks sa teed nii?", esitaja Johanna Eendra;
6. "Storm", esitaja Victor Crone
7. "Without You", esitaja STEFAN;
8. "Little Baby El", esitaja Jennifer Cohen,
9. "Soovide puu", esitaja Sandra Nurmsalu;
10."Öhuloss", estitaja ÖED;
11. "Smile", esitaja Marko Kaar;
12."Coming Home", esitaja INGER;


2. POOLFINAAL

1. "I'll Do It My Way", esitaja Synne Valtri;
2. "Strong", esitaja Sissi;
3. "Wo sind die Katzen?", esitaja Kaia Tamm;
4. "Kaks miinust", esitaja Iseloomad;
5. "Parmumäng", esitaja Cätlin Mägi & Jaan Pehk;
6. "Milline päev", esitaja Lumevärv ft. INGA
7. "Pretty Little Liar", esitaja Uku Suviste;
8. "Cold Love", esitaja Kerli Kivilaan;
9. "Follow Me Back", esitaja Around The Sun;
10. "Halleluja", esitaja Lacy Jay;
11. "Kui isegi kaotan", esitaja Grete Paia;
12."Believe", esitaja Kadiah

