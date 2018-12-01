SUPERNOVA



I wander around at night

Creating a new world

It gives me new answers

With the help of a powerful drone

On Earth the firm answers is no

Someone's weaving a web of lies

When I got caught in the atmosphere

I knew where the right path lied



I can only feel safe as a pilot

With the right groove into another world

I'm trying to fly

Land on Jupiter



A supernova crossed my way

A neutronstar brought light of day

A supernova crossed my way

I'm full of energy, arrogant, one might say

A supernova crossed my way

A neutronstar brought light of day

Wuooo-ooo-ooo

After years the journey ends

I'm creating illusions still

Where to find the right answers

And always stay on the right side

On Earth the common answer is no

Someone's weaving a web of lies

When I got caught in the atmosphere

I knew where the right path lied



I can only feel safe as a pilot

With the right groove into another world

Blood is rushing through the veins

Pulse over a thousand



A supernova crossed my way

A neutronstar brought light of day

A supernova crossed my way

I'm full of energy, arrogant, one might say

A supernova crossed my way

A neutronstar brought light of day

SUPERNOVA



Ma öösel unes ringi käin

Ja uue maailma ma loon

Sealt saan ma uusi vastuseid

mind aitab ülivõimas droon.

On maapeal kindel vastus ei

Siin Keegi valevõrke koob

Kui Atmosfääri lõksu jäin

Teadsin mis on õige suund



Vaid piloodina kindlalt tunda end saan

Õige gruuviga teise maailma

Püüan kiirelt lennata,

Jupiteril maanduda.



Supernova minu teele jäi

Neutrontäht mulle valgust tõi

Supernova minu teele jäi

energiast pulbitsen ja ülbe näin.

Supernova minu teele jäi

Neutrontäht mulle valgust tõi



vuoooo-oooo-oooo



Kui lõppeb aastaid kestnud reis

Ma aina illusioone loon

Kust leida õigeid vastuseid

Ja olla ainult õigel pool

On maapeal levind vastus ei

Siin Keegi valevõrke koob

Kui Atmosfääri lõksu jäin

Teadsin mis on õige suund

Vaid piloodina kindlalt tunda end saan

Õige gruuviga teise maailma

Veri soontes üle keeb

Pulss on üle tuhande.



supernova

vuoooo-oooo-oooo

Supernova

vuoooo-oooo-oooo

supernova

vuooo-oooo-oooo

supernova

vuooo-oooo-oooo