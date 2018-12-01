Ranele "Supernova" ({{commentsTotal}})
Muusika: Marek Rosenberg, Lauri Lembinen, Marco Margna
Sõnad: Anne Loho
SUPERNOVA
I wander around at night
Creating a new world
It gives me new answers
With the help of a powerful drone
On Earth the firm answers is no
Someone's weaving a web of lies
When I got caught in the atmosphere
I knew where the right path lied
I can only feel safe as a pilot
With the right groove into another world
I'm trying to fly
Land on Jupiter
A supernova crossed my way
A neutronstar brought light of day
A supernova crossed my way
I'm full of energy, arrogant, one might say
A supernova crossed my way
A neutronstar brought light of day
Wuooo-ooo-ooo
After years the journey ends
I'm creating illusions still
Where to find the right answers
And always stay on the right side
On Earth the common answer is no
Someone's weaving a web of lies
When I got caught in the atmosphere
I knew where the right path lied
I can only feel safe as a pilot
With the right groove into another world
Blood is rushing through the veins
Pulse over a thousand
A supernova crossed my way
A neutronstar brought light of day
A supernova crossed my way
I'm full of energy, arrogant, one might say
A supernova crossed my way
A neutronstar brought light of day
SUPERNOVA
Ma öösel unes ringi käin
Ja uue maailma ma loon
Sealt saan ma uusi vastuseid
mind aitab ülivõimas droon.
On maapeal kindel vastus ei
Siin Keegi valevõrke koob
Kui Atmosfääri lõksu jäin
Teadsin mis on õige suund
Vaid piloodina kindlalt tunda end saan
Õige gruuviga teise maailma
Püüan kiirelt lennata,
Jupiteril maanduda.
Supernova minu teele jäi
Neutrontäht mulle valgust tõi
Supernova minu teele jäi
energiast pulbitsen ja ülbe näin.
Supernova minu teele jäi
Neutrontäht mulle valgust tõi
vuoooo-oooo-oooo
Kui lõppeb aastaid kestnud reis
Ma aina illusioone loon
Kust leida õigeid vastuseid
Ja olla ainult õigel pool
On maapeal levind vastus ei
Siin Keegi valevõrke koob
Kui Atmosfääri lõksu jäin
Teadsin mis on õige suund
Vaid piloodina kindlalt tunda end saan
Õige gruuviga teise maailma
Veri soontes üle keeb
Pulss on üle tuhande.
supernova
vuoooo-oooo-oooo
Supernova
vuoooo-oooo-oooo
supernova
vuooo-oooo-oooo
supernova
vuooo-oooo-oooo