Näitlejanna Selma Blairil diagnoositi polüskleroos ({{commentsTotal}})

Selma Blair
Selma Blair Autor/allikas: AFP/Scanpix
46-aastane näitlejanna Selma Blair avaldas, et tal diagnoositi kesknärvisüsteemihaigus polüskleroos ehk sclerosis multiplex.

"Ma olen erivajadustega. Vahepeal ma kukun. Vahepeal ma pillan asju. Mu mälu on udune ja minu vasak pool vajab juhiseid katkisest GPS-ist. Aga me saame sellega hakkama," ütles filmide "Legally Blonde" ja "Cruel Intentions" staar Selma Blair Instagrami vahendusel.

Blairi sõnul pani talle augustis diagnoosi "Päästja koolikella" näitleja Elizabeth Berkley, kuid usub, et kannatas haiguse käes juba aastaid.

"Ma arvan, et mul on olnud see ravimatu haigus juba vähemalt 15 aastat. Ma tunnen kergendust, et ma tean. Ja jagan," kirjutas näitleja.

Blair lisas, et ta on küll haige, kuid on sellega rahu teinud. "Aga kui te näete, et mu käest pudeneb midagi tänavale, võite vabalt mulle appi tulle. Minu jaoks võtab terve päeva, et seda üksi üles korjata," ütles Blair.

Polüskleroos on peamiselt inimestel esinev krooniline, kogu elu kestev, peamiselt tuvastamata põhjustega, harvaesinev haigus, millele on iseloomulikud muutused kesknärvisüsteemi valgeaines.

I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don't know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff @noah.d.newman . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member... thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can't get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don't have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. ???? my instagram family... you know who you are.

Toimetaja: Rutt Ernits

selma blair


