Trent Reznor ja Atticus Ross teevad heliriba HBO uuele sarjale "The Watchmen"

For 30 years, we've known what Watchmen looks like... but what does It SOUND like? I called HBO while we were still writing the pilot and begged them to consider pursuing the brilliant Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross as composers. "That's so weird... " HBO responded, "They just called US asking about Watchmen." Turns out Trent and Atticus are as big fans of the original masterwork as I am of Trent and Atticus. Their music, from NIN to Social Network to Vietnam is original, visceral and deeply emotional. And so, it is with great excitement and gratitude for the thermodynamic miracle that brought us together to announce that Watchmen officially sounds like THEM.