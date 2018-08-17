Kuulsused mälestavad Aretha Franklini

President Barack Obama kirjutas Facebookis, et Franklin esindas oma häälega Ameerika Ühendriike – nii selle jõudu kui ka tumedat minevikku. Praegune president Donald Trump tekitas aga paljudes pahameelt, kui ta lausus Franklinit meeles pidades, et tegemist oli lauljaga, keda ta hästi tundis ja kes tema jaoks töötas. Twitteris sõnas Trump, et Franklinit oli õnnistatud jumaliku häälega.

Laulja Mariah Carey nimetas Aretha Franklinit parimaks muusikuks, keda tal on olnud õnn tunda. Paul McCartney lisas, et Franklini pärand jääb meiega igavesti elama. Alicia Keys kirjeldas Frankliniga kohtumist aga kui lausa spirituaalse kogemusena. Teisi järelhüüdeid saab lugeda allpool.

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

I don't know of an artist alive today who hasn't been inspired by Aretha Franklin... she gave voice to the most important declaration for women of our time and it still stands today... RESPECT... Rest in peace queen #QueenofSoul #TCB #Respect pic.twitter.com/aYyBYf7JJ2 — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) August 17, 2018

The loss of @ArethaFranklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. pic.twitter.com/ug5oZYywAz — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

We have lost the greatest singer of our time. As a songwriter, I know personally how meaningful a gifted interpreter of material can be.



No one can replace her.



- Billy Joel pic.twitter.com/7QZQ1IzSD8 — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) August 16, 2018