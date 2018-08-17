Kuulsused mälestavad Aretha Franklini ({{commentsTotal}})

Aretha Franklin
Aretha Franklin Autor/allikas: Sipa USA/Scanpix
Soulikuningannana tuntud laulja suri eile, 16 augustil oma kodus Detroitis pankreasevähki. Lahkunud legendi meenutasid sotsiaalmeedias nii poliitikud kui muusikud.

President Barack Obama kirjutas Facebookis, et Franklin esindas oma häälega Ameerika Ühendriike – nii selle jõudu kui ka tumedat minevikku. Praegune president Donald Trump tekitas aga paljudes pahameelt, kui ta lausus Franklinit meeles pidades, et tegemist oli lauljaga, keda ta hästi tundis ja kes tema jaoks töötas. Twitteris sõnas Trump, et Franklinit oli õnnistatud jumaliku häälega.

Laulja Mariah Carey nimetas Aretha Franklinit parimaks muusikuks, keda tal on olnud õnn tunda. Paul McCartney lisas, et Franklini pärand jääb meiega igavesti elama. Alicia Keys kirjeldas Frankliniga kohtumist aga kui lausa spirituaalse kogemusena. Teisi järelhüüdeid saab lugeda allpool.

 

 

 

 

Toimetaja: Daniel Tamm

