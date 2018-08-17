Kuulsused mälestavad Aretha Franklini ({{commentsTotal}})
Soulikuningannana tuntud laulja suri eile, 16 augustil oma kodus Detroitis pankreasevähki. Lahkunud legendi meenutasid sotsiaalmeedias nii poliitikud kui muusikud.
President Barack Obama kirjutas Facebookis, et Franklin esindas oma häälega Ameerika Ühendriike – nii selle jõudu kui ka tumedat minevikku. Praegune president Donald Trump tekitas aga paljudes pahameelt, kui ta lausus Franklinit meeles pidades, et tegemist oli lauljaga, keda ta hästi tundis ja kes tema jaoks töötas. Twitteris sõnas Trump, et Franklinit oli õnnistatud jumaliku häälega.
Laulja Mariah Carey nimetas Aretha Franklinit parimaks muusikuks, keda tal on olnud õnn tunda. Paul McCartney lisas, et Franklini pärand jääb meiega igavesti elama. Alicia Keys kirjeldas Frankliniga kohtumist aga kui lausa spirituaalse kogemusena. Teisi järelhüüdeid saab lugeda allpool.
The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018
I don't know of an artist alive today who hasn't been inspired by Aretha Franklin... she gave voice to the most important declaration for women of our time and it still stands today... RESPECT... Rest in peace queen #QueenofSoul #TCB #Respect pic.twitter.com/aYyBYf7JJ2— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) August 17, 2018
We'll miss you Queen. #ArethaQueenForever pic.twitter.com/hus3lw5pwG— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 16, 2018
The loss of @ArethaFranklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. pic.twitter.com/ug5oZYywAz— Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018
We have lost the greatest singer of our time. As a songwriter, I know personally how meaningful a gifted interpreter of material can be.— Billy Joel (@billyjoel) August 16, 2018
No one can replace her.
- Billy Joel pic.twitter.com/7QZQ1IzSD8
This is the face of a young man who couldn't believe he was actually singing with the GREATEST OF ALL TIME. Thank you, Ms. Franklin for blessing us with your incomparable gift. Honored to have shared the stage with you even for a moment. Always bowing down to you. #QueenofSoul pic.twitter.com/4bZVAWcqeS— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) August 16, 2018
Toimetaja: Daniel Tamm