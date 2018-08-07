Pink tühistas kõhuviiruse tõttu kontserdid ({{commentsTotal}})

Muusika
Lauljatar Pink
Lauljatar Pink Autor/allikas: PA Pictures/Scanpix
Muusika

Popstaar Pink tühistas kõhuviiruse tõttu mitu Austraalia kontserti.

Kontserdikorraldaja Live Nation andmetel viidi Pink viirusega Sydney haiglasse kahel korral, vahendas BBC.

Pinki esmaspäevane kontsert tühistati vaid veidi enne selle toimumisaega, kui fännid olid juba kontserdipaika saabunud. Lauljatari teisipäevane kontsert lükati samuti edasi.

"Pink jääb haiglasse terveks ööks ja tema ravi jätkub paranemiseni," teatas kontserdikorraldaja sotsiaalmeedias.

Pinki neljapäevasele kontserdile saab pileteid osta ning kontserdikorraldajad pole teatanud selle ärajäämisest. "Edasisi teateid võib oodata siis, kui meile laekub uut infot," lubas kontserdikorraldaja.

38-aastane laulja, kelle pärisnimi on Alecia Moore, on terviseprobleemidega võidelnud Austraalia tuuri algusest saati eelmisel kuul. Pärast reedese kontserdi edasilükkamist sattus Pink kriitikatule alla, sest kõmupiltnikud jäädvustasid ta abikaasa Carey Harti ja laste Willowi ja Jamesoniga rannas aega viitmas.

Pink selgitas Instagramis, et tegelikult on nii tema kui ka lapsed olnud Austraalia tuuri ajal mitu korda haiged. "Mida need pildid ei näita, on mina lamamas ja vett joomas, samal ajal, kui minu sõbrad üritavad lahutada minu seitsmeaastase lapse meelt, kes küsib, et miks need hirmsad mehed ümber meie siblivad ja kõike pildistavad," kirjutas Pink Instagramis.

I don't need to clear this up, but out of respect for my fans I will attempt it. I scheduled this tour meticulously, trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life. This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children. I've already been sick twice (kids as well)on this Australian tour, but the first time we got sick, I was able to push through. This time, what these parasite paparazzi don't show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick's, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine. You can think whatever you want, it's your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life. I have never fucked off while disrespecting hard working people who spend money to come see me play. I have never phoned in a single tour, I have an impeccable record for not cancelling. I mother with everything I have whilst handling all the rest. The snark in this is unbelievable and makes me long for a nicer world. I'm doing the absolute best I can, and you can believe it or not. What they don't show you in this picture is me drinking water and lying down while my friends try to entertain my 7 year old who is asking me why these creepy men are surrounding us and pacing back and forth and taking pictures of her every move. I will see everyone tomorrow whether I'm better or not, and the postponed show will be rescheduled. As I said, I'm sorry to the real fans who this situation has affected. Onwards and upwards.

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Toimetaja: Rutt Ernits

pink


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
Kommentaare ei ole.
Oled sisseloginud kui {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Logi välja / Muuda kontot
Sisselogimine ebaõnnestus.

Pole veel kasutajat/unustasid salasõna

Nimi võib olla kuni 32 tähemärki pikk
Kommentaar võib olla kuni 600 tähemärki pikk
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Samal teemal

menu.err.ee

uudised

muusika
elu
Eesti Laul
Inimesed
Mae Lenderi

Mae Lender: hiidlane piidleb kaua, enne kui omaks võtab

Hiidlaste olemusest saab nüüd lugeda värskest raamatust, mille autoriks on ligi neli aastat Hiiumaal elanud kirjanik Mae Lender.

Raamatus "Minu Hiiumaa" on teravama tähelepanu all Sarve ja Soonlepa piirkonna eluolu, mis on jäänud seni kirjanduses tuntumate kohtade nagu Kassari, Kõpu ja Kärdla varju.

Film
Tele/raadio
Uuendatud

Otseülekanded tulemas: Klassika-Eurovisiooni eelvoorud ja finaal Uuendatud

18. kuni 23. augustini toimub Edingburghis Klassika-Eurovisioon ehk konkurss Eurovision Young Musicians 2018, kus Eestis esindab saate "Klassikatähed" 2018. aasta võitja, löökpillimängija Tanel-Eiko Novikov. ERR kultuuriportaal ja Klassikaraadio kannavad üle kõik konkursi eelvoorud ning ka finaalvõistluse.

Eurovisioon
Kultuur
Kurioosum
Vaata siia!
Värsked uudised
18:42

Paikusel toimub rahvusvaheline skulptuurisümpoosion

17:27

Kaitseväe orkester tähistab väejuhatuse sajandat aastat kontserdiga Pärnus

17:22

Tartuffi avab eesti filmi ja eesti koorimuusika kohtumine

16:59

Galerii: EV100 ekspeditsioon stardib Estonia mäetipule Uuendatud

16:42

81-aastane Robert Redford loobub näitlemisest

15:33

dotE tantsijad: kõik tantsud

14:44

Conner Youngblood: järgmisena valmib laul Eesti põtradest

14:35

Hiina keelas uue karupoeg Puhhi filmi linastumise

14:26

Möödunud nädala vaadatuim saade oli "Aktuaalne kaamera"

13:48

Eksklusiiv: Kuula Wateva seni avaldamata singlit

suveseiklus

tantsi kaasa!

Loetumad uudised
09:10

Naised Köögis esitas uut loomingut

11:19

Nublu kaverdas Ödede hitti "Rulli Rulli Rulli"

01.08

Erik Morna: mind ei huvita, mis on Nublu pärisnimi

06.08

Retrofestival We Love The 90s avalikustas programmi

09:38

Donald Trumpi täht Hollywoodi kuulsuste alleel plaanitakse eemaldada

06.08

Dave Bautista teeb uues "Galaktika valvurite" filmis kaasa, kuid vastumeelselt

03.08

Nublu üllatas fänne värske loominguga, singel kannab pealkirja "Öölaps"

06.08

Marii Karell asub tööle Geenius Meedia peatoimetajana

06.08

Patrick Stewart naaseb ekraanile "Star Treki" kapten Picardina

15:33

dotE tantsijad: kõik tantsud

ERR Menu
Värsked galeriid
Värsked videod
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: