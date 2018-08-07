Pink tühistas kõhuviiruse tõttu kontserdid ({{commentsTotal}})
Popstaar Pink tühistas kõhuviiruse tõttu mitu Austraalia kontserti.
Kontserdikorraldaja Live Nation andmetel viidi Pink viirusega Sydney haiglasse kahel korral, vahendas BBC.
Pinki esmaspäevane kontsert tühistati vaid veidi enne selle toimumisaega, kui fännid olid juba kontserdipaika saabunud. Lauljatari teisipäevane kontsert lükati samuti edasi.
"Pink jääb haiglasse terveks ööks ja tema ravi jätkub paranemiseni," teatas kontserdikorraldaja sotsiaalmeedias.
P!NK's performance scheduled for tonight at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena has been postponed.— Live Nation AUS & NZ (@LiveNationOzNz) August 6, 2018
Pink was admitted to Hospital on Sunday night, treated and discharged.
She was readmitted on Monday.
A further announcement will be made when an update becomes available. pic.twitter.com/AyTN7wu9Sx
Pinki neljapäevasele kontserdile saab pileteid osta ning kontserdikorraldajad pole teatanud selle ärajäämisest. "Edasisi teateid võib oodata siis, kui meile laekub uut infot," lubas kontserdikorraldaja.
38-aastane laulja, kelle pärisnimi on Alecia Moore, on terviseprobleemidega võidelnud Austraalia tuuri algusest saati eelmisel kuul. Pärast reedese kontserdi edasilükkamist sattus Pink kriitikatule alla, sest kõmupiltnikud jäädvustasid ta abikaasa Carey Harti ja laste Willowi ja Jamesoniga rannas aega viitmas.
Pink selgitas Instagramis, et tegelikult on nii tema kui ka lapsed olnud Austraalia tuuri ajal mitu korda haiged. "Mida need pildid ei näita, on mina lamamas ja vett joomas, samal ajal, kui minu sõbrad üritavad lahutada minu seitsmeaastase lapse meelt, kes küsib, et miks need hirmsad mehed ümber meie siblivad ja kõike pildistavad," kirjutas Pink Instagramis.
I don't need to clear this up, but out of respect for my fans I will attempt it. I scheduled this tour meticulously, trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life. This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children. I've already been sick twice (kids as well)on this Australian tour, but the first time we got sick, I was able to push through. This time, what these parasite paparazzi don't show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick's, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine. You can think whatever you want, it's your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life. I have never fucked off while disrespecting hard working people who spend money to come see me play. I have never phoned in a single tour, I have an impeccable record for not cancelling. I mother with everything I have whilst handling all the rest. The snark in this is unbelievable and makes me long for a nicer world. I'm doing the absolute best I can, and you can believe it or not. What they don't show you in this picture is me drinking water and lying down while my friends try to entertain my 7 year old who is asking me why these creepy men are surrounding us and pacing back and forth and taking pictures of her every move. I will see everyone tomorrow whether I'm better or not, and the postponed show will be rescheduled. As I said, I'm sorry to the real fans who this situation has affected. Onwards and upwards.
Toimetaja: Rutt Ernits