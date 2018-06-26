Jalgpall elab ka meemides: vaata humoorikaid pilte ja kalambuure ({{commentsTotal}})
Spordisõbra tänavuse suve tippsündmus, jalgpalli MM Venemaal on üle maailma tegutsema pannud ka humoorikad meemitegijad, kelle töödest oleme teinud väikese valiku.
Argentina hasn't won a game yet because Jorge Sampaoli is too busy getting ready to audition for Jersey Shore instead of actually coaching. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/AfDYuqBxDg— Lawrence Smelser (@LawrenceSmelser) June 21, 2018
All this needs now is the Titanic song #ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/YRd3VOE9zs— Leo Babarinde Dasilva (@SirLeoBDasilva) June 24, 2018
Live action Rubens painting going on in #ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/gq1F4yauB7— Dom Graham (@GuitaristDom) June 24, 2018
England getting England fans excited #worldcup pic.twitter.com/Aswjk2T0Nc— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 24, 2018
Look Messi, try harder.. Good luck #ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/FAmvKx4UoH— i love Zayn (@musicsdeath1) June 21, 2018
Pepe after that touch from the Moroccan player. pic.twitter.com/Z5pVfLa4bN— Mohamed ElNneny (@ElNnenyM) June 20, 2018
Live images of Ronaldo carrying Portugal.#WorldCup #POR pic.twitter.com/RaGu3PLz9R— Historical Sport (@HistorySport_) June 20, 2018
How the world is looking at Egypt right now ???????? #WorldCup #RUSEGY pic.twitter.com/KantjHqwQX— 9GAG Football ⚽ (@9GAGFootball) June 19, 2018
The VAR is ready and waiting for the game #RUSEGY pic.twitter.com/AjVo3yuZku— Mike Jobson (@mikejobson) June 19, 2018
0.0009% of Iceland's population chasing Messi. pic.twitter.com/4a3Q8VmUHX— ali ???????? (@zeealih) June 16, 2018
Live footage of everyone watching the #JPNSEN match right now pic.twitter.com/XohpBu0JL0— Amira (@onclosetnine) June 24, 2018
Ronaldo on hearing he's no longer the top goal scorer— lakhan (@lakhan809470) June 24, 2018
#ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/DNgR04Yq87
Looking for Messi throughout the match... #ARGCRO #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Ntin90BcCM— ♔ King Absolute ♔ (@KingAbsolute_) June 21, 2018
Live scenes of Ronaldo carrying Portugal #PORESP pic.twitter.com/eDhsNBjipo— SH (@sahelhaque) June 15, 2018
Toimetaja: Kerttu Kaldoja/Merit Maarits