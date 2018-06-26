Jalgpall elab ka meemides: vaata humoorikaid pilte ja kalambuure ({{commentsTotal}})

Elu
Argentiina taktikaline asetus väljakul
Argentiina taktikaline asetus väljakul Autor/allikas: Oliver Lomp
Elu

Spordisõbra tänavuse suve tippsündmus, jalgpalli MM Venemaal on üle maailma tegutsema pannud ka humoorikad meemitegijad, kelle töödest oleme teinud väikese valiku.

Toimetaja: Kerttu Kaldoja/Merit Maarits

jalkajalka mm#jalkamm


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
Kommentaare ei ole.
Oled sisseloginud kui {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Logi välja / Muuda kontot
Sisselogimine ebaõnnestus.

Pole veel kasutajat/unustasid salasõna

Nimi võib olla kuni 32 tähemärki pikk
Kommentaar võib olla kuni 600 tähemärki pikk
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Samal teemal

menu.err.ee

18:52
galerii

Suveprogramm ERR-is
muusika
elu
Eesti Laul
Inimesed
Film
Tele/raadio
Eurovisioon
Kultuur
Kurioosum
Värsked uudised
13:05

Teise inimesena Kuul käinud Buzz Aldrin kaebas oma lapsed kohtusse

12:50

Uuri lähemalt: kaardile on koondatud mängufilmide võttekohad Tallinnas

11:27

Nile Rodgers ja Chic andsid välja ühissingli "Till the World Falls"

11:16

Jalgpall elab ka meemides: vaata humoorikaid pilte ja kalambuure

10:10

Tabasalu ühisgümnaasium: eesti tants

09:30

Vikerraadio uus sari annab vastused, kuidas elada sajani, aga veel 90selt möllu teha

09:15

XXXTentacioni singel "Sad!" tõusis pärast räppari surma Billboard Hot 100 edetabeli tippu

08:47

Drake jagas oma uue albumi "Scorpion" treilerit

25.06

Róisín Murphy: ma polnud kindel, kas mu soolokarjäärist üldse midagi välja tuleb

25.06

Fotod: Ülemiste Citys avati linnaku looja Ülo Pärnitsa skulptuur

tantsi kaasa!

uus sari vikerraadios
Loetumad uudised
25.06

Galerii: Jaanilaupäeva õhtu jättis tallinlastele nautimiseks inimtühja linna

25.06

Galerii: Tallinnas avati malevasuvi

11:16

Jalgpall elab ka meemides: vaata humoorikaid pilte ja kalambuure

16.03

ERR.ee video | Vaata, kuidas sünnivad legendaarsed Vikerraadio virgutusvõimlemised

25.06

Tallinna täiskasvanute gümnaasium: eesti tants

24.06

Galerii: Pühajärve Jaanitule teine päev pakkus võimsat pidu

09:30

Vikerraadio uus sari annab vastused, kuidas elada sajani, aga veel 90selt möllu teha

25.06

Järva-Jaani tantsijad: eesti tants

25.06

Sandra Raju alustas Raadio 2-s trennimuusika podcastiga

10:10

Tabasalu ühisgümnaasium: eesti tants

ERR Menu
Värsked galeriid
Värsked videod
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: