MTV avaldas videoauhindade nominendid

Muusika
Taylor Swift Erasi maailmaturneel esinemas.
Taylor Swift Erasi maailmaturneel esinemas. Autor/allikas: Scanpix/PA
Muusika

Enim MTV videoauhindade nominatsioone kogus tänavu Taylor Swift, kellele järgnesid SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat ja Nicki Minaj.

Sel aastal on MTV videoauhindadele nomineeritud esimest korda 35 artisti, nende seas ka Boygenius, GloRilla, Ice Spice ja PinkPantheress. Videoauhinnad jagatakse välja 13. septembril New Jersey's.

Aasta video

Doja Cat – "Attention"
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – "Unholy"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

Aasta artist

Beyoncé 
Doja Cat 
Karol G 
Nicki Minaj 
Shakira 
Taylor Swift

Aasta lugu
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"
Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – "Unholy"
Steve Lacy – "Bad Habit"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

Aasta uus artist

GloRilla
Ice Spice
Kaliii
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp

Aasta koostöö

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – "I'm Good (Blue)"
Post Malone & Doja Cat – "I Like You (A Happier Song)"
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – "Gotta Move On"
KAROL G & Shakira – "TQG"
Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – "Creepin' (Remix)"
Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"

Aasta poplugu
Demi Lovato – "Swine"
Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night"
Ed Sheeran – "Eyes Closed"
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"
P!NK – "Trustfall"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

Aasta hiphop video
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – "Gotta Move On"
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – "STAYING ALIVE"
GloRilla & Cardi B – "Tomorrow 2"
Lil Uzi Vert – "Just Wanna Rock"
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – "Kant Nobody"
Metro Boomin ft. Future – "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)"
Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl"

Aasta rokklugu
Foo Fighters – "The Teacher"
Linkin Park – "Lost (Original Version)"
Red Hot Chili Peppers – "Tippa My Tongue"
Måneskin – "The Loneliest"
Metallica – "Lux Æterna"
Muse – "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween"

Aasta alternatiivlugu
Blink-182 – "Edging"
Boygenius – "The Film"
Fall Out Boy – "Hold Me Like a Grudge"                                                                     Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – "Candy Necklace"
Paramore – "This Is Why"
Thirty Seconds To Mars – "Stuck"

Aasta ladinamuusika lugu
Anitta – "Funk Rave" 
Bad Bunny – "Where She Goes"
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma – "Ella Baila Sola"
Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny – "un x100to"
Karol G & Shakira – "TQG"
Rosalía – "Despechá"
Shakira – "Acróstico"

Aasta R'n'B lugu
Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – "Stay"
Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – "How Does It Feel" 
Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – "Creepin' (Remix)"
SZA – "Shirt"
Toosii – "Favorite Song"
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – "Love In The Way"

Aasta afromuusika lugu
Ayra Starr – "Rush"
Burna Boy – "It's Plenty"
Davido ft. Musa Keys – "Unavailable"
Fireboy DML & Asake – "Bandana"
Libianca – "People"
Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"
Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr – "2 Sugar" 

Parima sõnumiga muusikavideo

Alicia Keys – "If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral)"
Bad Bunny – "El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente" 
Demi Lovato – "Swine"
Dove Cameron – "Breakfast"
Imagine Dragons – "Crushed"
Maluma – "La Reina"

Aasta operaator

Adele – "I Drink Wine"
Ed Sheeran – "Eyes Closed"
Janelle Monae – "Lipstick Lover"
Kendrick Lamar – "Count Me Out"
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

Aasta režissöör

Doja Cat – "Attention"
Drake – "Falling Back"
Kendrick Lamar – "Count Me Out"
Megan Thee Stallion – "Her"
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – "Unholy"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

Aasta koreograaf

Blackpink – "Pink Venom"
Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night"
Jonas Brothers – "Waffle House"
Megan Thee Stallion – "Her"
Panic! at the Disco – "Middle of a Breakup"
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – "Unholy"

Vaata kogu nominentide listi siit.

Toimetaja: Maiken Tiits

Allikas: Pitchfork, MTV

