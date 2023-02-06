"Voyage" ABBA
"30" Adele
"Un Verano Sin Ti" Bad Bunny
"Renaissance" Beyoncé
"Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)" Mary J. Blige
"In These Silent Days" Brandi Carlile
"Music of the Spheres" Coldplay
"Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers" Kendrick Lamar
"Special" Lizzo
"Harry's House" Harry Styles
Parim laul (autor)
"Abcdefu" Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger
"About Damn Time," Melissa "Lizzo" Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas
"All Too Well (The Short Film)," Liz Rose and Taylor Swift
"As It Was," Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles
"Bad Habit," Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy
"Break My Soul," Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart
"Easy on Me," Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin
"God Did," Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar
"The Heart Part 5," Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer
"Just Like That," Bonnie Raitt
Parim uus artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
Domi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Maneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Parim üksikesitaja popmuusikas
"Easy on Me" Adele
"Moscow Mule" Bad Bunny
"Woman" Doja Cat
"Bad Habit" Steve Lacy
"About Damn Time" Lizzo
"As It Was" Harry Styles
Parim duett või grupiesitus popmuusikas
"Don't Shut Me Down" ABBA
"Bam Bam" Camila Cabello feat Ed Sheeran
"My Universe" Coldplay and BTS
"I Like You (A Happier Song)" Post Malone and Doja Cat
"Unholy" Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Parim räppalbum
"God Did" DJ Khaled
"I Never Liked You" Future
"Come Home the Kids Miss You" Jack Harlow
"Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers" Kendrick Lamar
"It's Almost Dry" Pusha T
Parim R&B album
"Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)" Mary J. Blige
"Breezy (Deluxe)" Chris Brown
"Black Radio III" Robert Glasper
"Candydrip" Lucky Daye
"Watch the Sun" PJ Morton
Parim kantrialbum
"Growin' Up" Luke Combs
"Palomino" Miranda Lambert
"Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville" Ashley McBryde
"Humble Quest" Maren Morris
"A Beautiful Time" Willie Nelson
Parim rokkalbum
"Dropout Boogie" The Black Keys
"The Boy Named If" Elvis Costello & the Imposters
"Crawler" Idles
"Mainstream Sellout" Machine Gun Kelly
"Patient Number 9" Ozzy Osbourne
"Lucifer on the Sofa" Spoon
Kõiki võitjaid näeb SIIT.