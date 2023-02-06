"Voyage" ABBA

"30" Adele

"Un Verano Sin Ti" Bad Bunny

"Renaissance" Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)" Mary J. Blige

"In These Silent Days" Brandi Carlile

"Music of the Spheres" Coldplay

"Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers" Kendrick Lamar

"Special" Lizzo

"Harry's House" Harry Styles

Parim laul (autor)

"Abcdefu" Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger

"About Damn Time," Melissa "Lizzo" Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas

"All Too Well (The Short Film)," Liz Rose and Taylor Swift

"As It Was," Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles

"Bad Habit," Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy

"Break My Soul," Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart

"Easy on Me," Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin

"God Did," Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar

"The Heart Part 5," Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer

"Just Like That," Bonnie Raitt

Parim uus artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Parim üksikesitaja popmuusikas

"Easy on Me" Adele

"Moscow Mule" Bad Bunny

"Woman" Doja Cat

"Bad Habit" Steve Lacy

"About Damn Time" Lizzo

"As It Was" Harry Styles

Parim duett või grupiesitus popmuusikas

"Don't Shut Me Down" ABBA

"Bam Bam" Camila Cabello feat Ed Sheeran

"My Universe" Coldplay and BTS

"I Like You (A Happier Song)" Post Malone and Doja Cat

"Unholy" Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Parim räppalbum

"God Did" DJ Khaled

"I Never Liked You" Future

"Come Home the Kids Miss You" Jack Harlow

"Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers" Kendrick Lamar

"It's Almost Dry" Pusha T

Parim R&B album

"Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)" Mary J. Blige

"Breezy (Deluxe)" Chris Brown

"Black Radio III" Robert Glasper

"Candydrip" Lucky Daye

"Watch the Sun" PJ Morton

Parim kantrialbum

"Growin' Up" Luke Combs

"Palomino" Miranda Lambert

"Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville" Ashley McBryde

"Humble Quest" Maren Morris

"A Beautiful Time" Willie Nelson

Parim rokkalbum

"Dropout Boogie" The Black Keys

"The Boy Named If" Elvis Costello & the Imposters

"Crawler" Idles

"Mainstream Sellout" Machine Gun Kelly

"Patient Number 9" Ozzy Osbourne

"Lucifer on the Sofa" Spoon

