MTV jagas filmi- ja teleauhindu

Jack Black pälvis MTV filmi- ja teleauhindadel komöödiageeniuse eripreemia
Jack Black pälvis MTV filmi- ja teleauhindadel komöödiageeniuse eripreemia Autor/allikas: AFP / Scanpix
Pühapäeval jagati Californias MTV filmi- ja teleauhindu, õhtu suurim võitja oli telesari "Euphoria", mis kogus neli preemiat. Komöödiageeniuse eripreemia pälvis Jack Black, nn põlvkonna eripreemiaga tunnustati Jennifer Lopezi.

Parim film

"Dune"
"Scream"
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"
"Spider-Man: No Way Home"
"The Adam Project"
"The Batman"

Parim telesari

"Squid Game"
"Euphoria"
"Ted Lasso"
"Inventing Anna"
"Loki"
"Yellowstone"

Parim osatäitmine filmis

Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"
Robert Pattinson,"The Batman"
Sandra Bullock, "The Lost City"
Timothée Chalamet, "Dune"
Tom Holland, "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Parim osatäitmine telesarjas

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"
Kelly Reilly, "Yellowstone"
Lily James,"Pam & Tommy"
Sydney Sweeney, "Euphoria"
Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Parim kangelane

Daniel Craig,"No Time to Die"
Oscar Isaac, "Moon Knight"
Scarlett Johansson, "Black Widow"
Simu Liu, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"
Tom Holland, "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Parim pahalane

Colin Farrell, "The Batman"
Daniel Radcliffe, "The Lost City"
James Jude Courtney, "Halloween Kills"
Victoria Pedretti, "You"
Willem Dafoe, "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Parim suudlus

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike, "Euphoria"
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount, "Emily in Paris"
Poopies & the snake, "Jackass Forever"
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz, "The Batman"
Tom Holland & Zendaya, "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Parim komöödiaroll

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"
John Cena, "Peacemaker"
Johnny Knoxville, "Jackass Forever"
Megan Stalter, "Hacks"
Ryan Reynolds, "Free Guy"

Parim läbimurderoll

Alana Haim, "Licorice Pizza"
Ariana DeBose. "West Side Story"
Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game"
Sophia Di Martino, "Loki"

Parim võitlus

Black Widow vs. Widows, "Black Widow"
Cassie vs. Maddy, "Euphoria"
Guy vs. Dude, "Free Guy"
Shang-Chi bus fight, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"
Spider-Men end battle, "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Vaata kõiki võitjaid siit.

Toimetaja: Kaspar Viilup

Allikas: Variety

