Toimus prestiižne moeõhtu Met Gala

Blake Lively ja Ryan Reynolds. Met Gala 2022
Blake Lively ja Ryan Reynolds. Met Gala 2022 Autor/allikas: Reuters
New Yorgis toimus 2. mail heategevuslik Met Gala, mille tänavune peanäitus kandis nime "Ameerikas: moeantoloogia" ja üldist stiili esitati kui kullatud glamuuri.

"Nimetage seda aasta peoks, idaranniku Oscarite jagamiseks, moemaailma suurimaks õhtuks. Ükskõik kuidas te seda kirjeldate, Met Gala on meeldejääv," kirjutas Vogue eile toimunud ürituse kohta, mille eestvedajaks nad ise on.

Edastame Vogue'i Twitteri vahendusel jagatud postitusi eilsest glamuursest õhtust, alustades ajakirja peatoimetaja Anna Wintouri moevalikust, milleks oli Chanel.

Peale vahetute Twitteri postituste on üles laetud ka Vogue'i suur galerii.

Toimetaja: Anna Luther

Allikas: Vogue

