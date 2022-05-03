Toimus prestiižne moeõhtu Met Gala

"Nimetage seda aasta peoks, idaranniku Oscarite jagamiseks, moemaailma suurimaks õhtuks. Ükskõik kuidas te seda kirjeldate, Met Gala on meeldejääv," kirjutas Vogue eile toimunud ürituse kohta, mille eestvedajaks nad ise on.

Edastame Vogue'i Twitteri vahendusel jagatud postitusi eilsest glamuursest õhtust, alustades ajakirja peatoimetaja Anna Wintouri moevalikust, milleks oli Chanel.

Editor-in-Chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour, has arrived on the #MetGala red carpet in Chanel haute couture by Virginie Viard. See more arrivals here: https://t.co/MXX8XtSfvT pic.twitter.com/qulhf2KfRq — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 2, 2022

Sarah Jessica Parker in Christopher John Rogers was the epitome of "gilded glamour" at the #MetGala. See the full list of best-dressed stars here: https://t.co/wM2nNm7MHY pic.twitter.com/eI9oER1SDU — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 3, 2022

Emma Stone wore Louis Vuitton for this year's #MetGala. See the official best-dressed list here: https://t.co/gvVXgQJkJc pic.twitter.com/h5XzOMzruo — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 3, 2022

Kim Kardashian turned heads in a vintage Jean Louis gown that was previously worn by Marilyn Monroe. See more of Vogue's best-dressed list here: https://t.co/nDcAK5PFZN pic.twitter.com/WR0yeXxx2o — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 3, 2022

Nigo created his first custom Kenzo look for @KidCudi's #MetGala outfit, taking inspiration from the house's fall 1984 collection. See more of tonight's red carpet here: https://t.co/m7cLJsF4yk pic.twitter.com/KXwKgmHSB3 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 3, 2022

A classic #MetGala who's who! Is twinning a distinctly American style trick? @gucci's Alessandro Michele is here with Jared Leto …. Or vice versa pic.twitter.com/eozwcjYQLK — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 3, 2022

.@KaiaGerber is in an embroidered Alexander McQueen dress for the 2022 #MetGala. She paired the blinged-out dress with big hair for her "gilded glamour" moment. See more red carpet arrivals here: https://t.co/fm3CTh5E6y pic.twitter.com/b0k3HvDKqY — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 2, 2022

Peale vahetute Twitteri postituste on üles laetud ka Vogue'i suur galerii.