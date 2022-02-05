Populaarne videomäng "GTA" saab uue järje

Elu
"GTA V" Autor/allikas: AFP/Scanpix
Elu

Ameerika videomängude ettevõte Rockstar Games kinnitas, et populaarne mäng "Grand Theft Auto" ("GTA") saab kuuenda osa.

"Meil on hea meel kinnitada, et aktiivne arendus "Grand Theft Auto" seeria järgmiseks osaks on hoolega käimas," kirjutati avalduses.

Hetkel pole veel teada, millal uus videomäng avalikkuse ette jõuab.

Toimetaja: Lisete Tagen

Allikas: Gamesradar

