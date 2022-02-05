Populaarne videomäng "GTA" saab uue järje
Ameerika videomängude ettevõte Rockstar Games kinnitas, et populaarne mäng "Grand Theft Auto" ("GTA") saab kuuenda osa.
"Meil on hea meel kinnitada, et aktiivne arendus "Grand Theft Auto" seeria järgmiseks osaks on hoolega käimas," kirjutati avalduses.
Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022
With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.
Hetkel pole veel teada, millal uus videomäng avalikkuse ette jõuab.
Toimetaja: Lisete Tagen
Allikas: Gamesradar