Populaarne videomäng "GTA" saab uue järje

"Meil on hea meel kinnitada, et aktiivne arendus "Grand Theft Auto" seeria järgmiseks osaks on hoolega käimas," kirjutati avalduses.

Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.