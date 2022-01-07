Kristen Bell kehastab uues Netflixi seriaalis alkoholisõltlast

Netflixis eetrisse jõudev "The Woman in the Across the Street From the Girl in the Window" on satiiriline kallak psühholoogilisele põnevusfilmile "The Woman In the Window".

Seriaal jutustab loo Annast (Kristen Bell), kelle jaoks on iga päev ühesugune. Ta istub kodus, joob veini ning vaatab aknast välja, kuidas elu ilma temata möödub. Küll aga kolib tema tänavale kena naaber (Tom Riley) koos tütrega (Samsara Yett). Ühel hetkel näeb Anna tunneli lõpus valgust, ent juhtub kogemata nägema mõrva.

Üles astuvad veel Michael Ealy, Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony ja Benjamin Levy Aguilar.

"The Woman in the Across the Street From the Girl in the Window" esilinastub Netflixis 28. jaanuaril.

Vaata ka seriaali treilerit:

Toimetaja: Lisete Tagen

Allikas: CNN

