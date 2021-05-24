Selgusid Billboardi muusikaauhindade võitjad

Muusika
The Weeknd võttis vastu aasta artisti auhinna Autor/allikas: Scanpix/REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Muusika

Pühapäeval selgusid Los Angeleses Billboardi muusikaauhindade võitjad. Enim auhindu kogus The Weeknd.

The Weeknd oli nomineeritud 16 kategoorias ja ta võitis neist kümnes. Edukas oli ka BTS, kes võitis kõikides kategooriates, milles bänd nomineeritud oli, kirjutab CNN.

Parim artist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Parim uus artist

Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave

Parim meesartist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd

Parim naisartist

Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift

Parim duo/grupp

AC/DC
AJR
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5

Billboard 200 aasta artist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift

Hot 100 artist

DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd

Enim-stream'itud lugudega artist

DaBaby
Drake
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd

Enimmüüdud lugudega artist

Justin Bieber
BTS
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd

Parim raadioartist

Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd

Parim social artist (fännide valitud)

Blackpink
BTS
Ariana Grande
SB1
Seventeen

Parim R&B artist

Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd

Parim R&B meesartist

Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
The Weeknd

Parim R&B naisartist
Jhené Aiko
Doja Cat
SZA

Parim räppar

DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke

Parim meesräppar

Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke

Parim naisräppar

Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie

Parim kantriartist

Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen

Parim kantri meesartist

Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen

Parim kantri naisartist

Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

Parim kantri duo/grupp

Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae

Parim rokkartist

AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots

Parim latiinoartist

Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna

Parim latiino meesartist

Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna

Parim latiino naisartist

Becky G
Karol G
Rosalía

Parim latiino duo/grupp

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Eslabón Armado
Los Dos Carnales

Parim tantsu-/elektroonika artist

The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Surf Mesa

Parim kristlik artist

Casting Crowns
Elevation Worship
For King & Country
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams

Parim gospeli artist

Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
Kanye West

Billboard 200 album

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Taylor Swift, Folklore
The Weeknd, After Hours

Parim R&B album

Jhené Aiko, Chilombo
Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B
Doja Cat, Hot Pink
Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn't
The Weeknd, After Hours

Parim räppalbum

DaBaby, Blame It on Baby
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Parim kantrialbum

Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Sam Hunt, Southside
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Parim rokkalbum

AC/DC, Power Up
Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts
Glass Animals, Dreamland
Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall
Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You

Parim latiino album

Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
J Balvin, Colores

Parim tantsu-/elektrooniline album

DJ Snake, Carte Blanche
Gryffin, Gravity
Kygo, Golden Hour
Lady Gaga, Chromatica
Kylie Minogue, Disco

Parim kristlik album

Bethel Music, Peace
Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
We The Kingdom, Holy Water
Zach Williams, Rescue Story

Parim gospelialbum

Koryn Hawthorne, I Am
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at the Ryman
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2
Kierra Sheard, Kierra

Hot 100 lugu

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, "Mood"
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, "I Hope"
Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Enim-stream'itud lugu

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, "What's Poppin"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Enimmüüdud lugu

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, "I Hope"
BTS, "Dynamite"
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
Megan Thee Stallion, "Savage"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Parim raadiolugu

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, "I Hope"
Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"
Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"
Harry Styles, "Adore You"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Parim koostöö (fännide valitud)

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, "Mood"
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, "I Hope"
Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, "What's Poppin"

Parim R&B lugu

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R., "B.S."
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, "Intentions"
Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"
Doja Cat, "Say So"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Parim räpilugu

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, "Mood"
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, "What's Poppin"
Megan Thee Stallion, "Savage"

Parim kantrilugu

Jason Aldean, "Got What I Got"
Gabby Barrett, "I Hope"
Lee Brice, "One of Them Girls"
Morgan Wallen, "Chasin' You"
Morgan Wallen, "More Than My Hometown"

Parim rokklugu

 AJR, "Bang!"
All Time Low ft. Blackbear, "Monsters"
Glass Animals, "Heat Waves"
Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear, "My Ex's Best Friend"
Twenty One Pilots, "Level of Concern"

Parim latiino lugu

Bad Bunny, "Yo Perreo Sola"
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)"
Maluma & the Weeknd, "Hawái"
Ozuna & Karol G & Myke Towers, "Caramelo"

Parim tantsu-/ elektrooniline lugu

Lady Gaga, "Stupid Love"
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me"
Saint Jhn, "Roses (Imanbek Remix)"
Surf Mesa ft. Emilee, "ILY (I Love You Baby)"
Topic & A7S, "Breaking Me"

Parim kristlik lugu

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, "Graves Into Gardens"
for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly, "Together"
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship, "The Blessing (Live)"
Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson, "Famous For (I Believe)"
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton, "There Was Jesus"

Parim gospeli lugu

Koryn Hawthorne, "Speak To Me"
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, "Movin' On"
Marvin Sapp, "Thank You For It All"
Tye Tribbett, "We Gon' Be Alright"
Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, "Wash Us In the Blood"

Toimetaja: Victoria Maripuu

