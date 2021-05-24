Selgusid Billboardi muusikaauhindade võitjad
Pühapäeval selgusid Los Angeleses Billboardi muusikaauhindade võitjad. Enim auhindu kogus The Weeknd.
The Weeknd oli nomineeritud 16 kategoorias ja ta võitis neist kümnes. Edukas oli ka BTS, kes võitis kõikides kategooriates, milles bänd nomineeritud oli, kirjutab CNN.
Parim artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Parim uus artist
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Parim meesartist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Parim naisartist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
Parim duo/grupp
AC/DC
AJR
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Billboard 200 aasta artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Hot 100 artist
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Enim-stream'itud lugudega artist
DaBaby
Drake
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Enimmüüdud lugudega artist
Justin Bieber
BTS
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Parim raadioartist
Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
Parim social artist (fännide valitud)
Blackpink
BTS
Ariana Grande
SB1
Seventeen
Parim R&B artist
Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd
Parim R&B meesartist
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Parim R&B naisartist
Jhené Aiko
Doja Cat
SZA
Parim räppar
DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Parim meesräppar
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Parim naisräppar
Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Parim kantriartist
Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Parim kantri meesartist
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Parim kantri naisartist
Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Parim kantri duo/grupp
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Parim rokkartist
AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
Parim latiinoartist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Parim latiino meesartist
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Parim latiino naisartist
Becky G
Karol G
Rosalía
Parim latiino duo/grupp
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Eslabón Armado
Los Dos Carnales
Parim tantsu-/elektroonika artist
The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Parim kristlik artist
Casting Crowns
Elevation Worship
For King & Country
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams
Parim gospeli artist
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
Kanye West
Billboard 200 album
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Taylor Swift, Folklore
The Weeknd, After Hours
Parim R&B album
Jhené Aiko, Chilombo
Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B
Doja Cat, Hot Pink
Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn't
The Weeknd, After Hours
Parim räppalbum
DaBaby, Blame It on Baby
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Parim kantrialbum
Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Sam Hunt, Southside
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Parim rokkalbum
AC/DC, Power Up
Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts
Glass Animals, Dreamland
Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall
Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You
Parim latiino album
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
J Balvin, Colores
Parim tantsu-/elektrooniline album
DJ Snake, Carte Blanche
Gryffin, Gravity
Kygo, Golden Hour
Lady Gaga, Chromatica
Kylie Minogue, Disco
Parim kristlik album
Bethel Music, Peace
Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
We The Kingdom, Holy Water
Zach Williams, Rescue Story
Parim gospelialbum
Koryn Hawthorne, I Am
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at the Ryman
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2
Kierra Sheard, Kierra
Hot 100 lugu
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, "Mood"
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, "I Hope"
Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
Enim-stream'itud lugu
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, "What's Poppin"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
Enimmüüdud lugu
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, "I Hope"
BTS, "Dynamite"
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
Megan Thee Stallion, "Savage"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
Parim raadiolugu
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, "I Hope"
Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"
Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"
Harry Styles, "Adore You"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
Parim koostöö (fännide valitud)
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, "Mood"
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, "I Hope"
Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, "What's Poppin"
Parim R&B lugu
Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R., "B.S."
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, "Intentions"
Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"
Doja Cat, "Say So"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
Parim räpilugu
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, "Mood"
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, "What's Poppin"
Megan Thee Stallion, "Savage"
Parim kantrilugu
Jason Aldean, "Got What I Got"
Gabby Barrett, "I Hope"
Lee Brice, "One of Them Girls"
Morgan Wallen, "Chasin' You"
Morgan Wallen, "More Than My Hometown"
Parim rokklugu
AJR, "Bang!"
All Time Low ft. Blackbear, "Monsters"
Glass Animals, "Heat Waves"
Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear, "My Ex's Best Friend"
Twenty One Pilots, "Level of Concern"
Parim latiino lugu
Bad Bunny, "Yo Perreo Sola"
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)"
Maluma & the Weeknd, "Hawái"
Ozuna & Karol G & Myke Towers, "Caramelo"
Parim tantsu-/ elektrooniline lugu
Lady Gaga, "Stupid Love"
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me"
Saint Jhn, "Roses (Imanbek Remix)"
Surf Mesa ft. Emilee, "ILY (I Love You Baby)"
Topic & A7S, "Breaking Me"
Parim kristlik lugu
Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, "Graves Into Gardens"
for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly, "Together"
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship, "The Blessing (Live)"
Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson, "Famous For (I Believe)"
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton, "There Was Jesus"
Parim gospeli lugu
Koryn Hawthorne, "Speak To Me"
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, "Movin' On"
Marvin Sapp, "Thank You For It All"
Tye Tribbett, "We Gon' Be Alright"
Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, "Wash Us In the Blood"
Toimetaja: Victoria Maripuu