Selgusid Billboardi muusikaauhindade võitjad

The Weeknd oli nomineeritud 16 kategoorias ja ta võitis neist kümnes. Edukas oli ka BTS, kes võitis kõikides kategooriates, milles bänd nomineeritud oli, kirjutab CNN.

Parim artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Parim uus artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Parim meesartist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Parim naisartist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Parim duo/grupp

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Billboard 200 aasta artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Hot 100 artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Enim-stream'itud lugudega artist

DaBaby

Drake

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Enimmüüdud lugudega artist

Justin Bieber

BTS

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Parim raadioartist

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Parim social artist (fännide valitud)

Blackpink

BTS

Ariana Grande

SB1

Seventeen

Parim R&B artist

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd

Parim R&B meesartist

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Parim R&B naisartist

Jhené Aiko

Doja Cat

SZA

Parim räppar

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Parim meesräppar

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Parim naisräppar

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Parim kantriartist

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Parim kantri meesartist

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Parim kantri naisartist

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Parim kantri duo/grupp

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Parim rokkartist

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

Parim latiinoartist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Parim latiino meesartist

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Parim latiino naisartist

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalía

Parim latiino duo/grupp

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Eslabón Armado

Los Dos Carnales

Parim tantsu-/elektroonika artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Parim kristlik artist

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship

For King & Country

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

Parim gospeli artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

Kanye West

Billboard 200 album

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Lil Baby, My Turn

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Taylor Swift, Folklore

The Weeknd, After Hours

Parim R&B album

Jhené Aiko, Chilombo

Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B

Doja Cat, Hot Pink

Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn't

The Weeknd, After Hours

Parim räppalbum

DaBaby, Blame It on Baby

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Lil Baby, My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Parim kantrialbum

Gabby Barrett, Goldmine

Sam Hunt, Southside

Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

Carrie Underwood, My Gift

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Parim rokkalbum

AC/DC, Power Up

Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts

Glass Animals, Dreamland

Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall

Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You

Parim latiino album

Anuel AA, Emmanuel

Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo

Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

J Balvin, Colores

Parim tantsu-/elektrooniline album

DJ Snake, Carte Blanche

Gryffin, Gravity

Kygo, Golden Hour

Lady Gaga, Chromatica

Kylie Minogue, Disco

Parim kristlik album

Bethel Music, Peace

Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens

Carrie Underwood, My Gift

We The Kingdom, Holy Water

Zach Williams, Rescue Story

Parim gospelialbum

Koryn Hawthorne, I Am

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at the Ryman

Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1

Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2

Kierra Sheard, Kierra

Hot 100 lugu

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, "Mood"

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, "I Hope"

Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"

The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Enim-stream'itud lugu

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"

Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, "What's Poppin"

The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Enimmüüdud lugu

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, "I Hope"

BTS, "Dynamite"

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"

Megan Thee Stallion, "Savage"

The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Parim raadiolugu

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, "I Hope"

Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"

Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"

Harry Styles, "Adore You"

The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Parim koostöö (fännide valitud)

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, "Mood"

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, "I Hope"

Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, "What's Poppin"

Parim R&B lugu

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R., "B.S."

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, "Intentions"

Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"

Doja Cat, "Say So"

The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Parim räpilugu

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, "Mood"

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, "What's Poppin"

Megan Thee Stallion, "Savage"

Parim kantrilugu

Jason Aldean, "Got What I Got"

Gabby Barrett, "I Hope"

Lee Brice, "One of Them Girls"

Morgan Wallen, "Chasin' You"

Morgan Wallen, "More Than My Hometown"

Parim rokklugu

AJR, "Bang!"

All Time Low ft. Blackbear, "Monsters"

Glass Animals, "Heat Waves"

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear, "My Ex's Best Friend"

Twenty One Pilots, "Level of Concern"

Parim latiino lugu

Bad Bunny, "Yo Perreo Sola"

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)"

Maluma & the Weeknd, "Hawái"

Ozuna & Karol G & Myke Towers, "Caramelo"

Parim tantsu-/ elektrooniline lugu

Lady Gaga, "Stupid Love"

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me"

Saint Jhn, "Roses (Imanbek Remix)"

Surf Mesa ft. Emilee, "ILY (I Love You Baby)"

Topic & A7S, "Breaking Me"

Parim kristlik lugu

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, "Graves Into Gardens"

for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly, "Together"

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship, "The Blessing (Live)"

Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson, "Famous For (I Believe)"

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton, "There Was Jesus"

Parim gospeli lugu

Koryn Hawthorne, "Speak To Me"

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, "Movin' On"

Marvin Sapp, "Thank You For It All"

Tye Tribbett, "We Gon' Be Alright"

Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, "Wash Us In the Blood"