Fotod: "Troonide mängu" eelsarja lugemisproovid said hoo sisse

Film
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
"Game of Thrones"/"Troonide mäng". Daenerys Targaryen Autor/allikas: Pressimaterjalid
Film

HBO teatas, et "Troonide mängu" eelsarja "House of the Dragon" filmimisperiood sai hoo sisse lugemisproovidega.

George R.R. Martini 2018. aastal ilmunud raamatul põhinev sari rändab "Troonide mängu" sündmuste ajast 300 aasta võrra varasemasse aega ning selle keskmes on draakoniemand Daenerys Targaryeni esivanemad, kirjutab Consequence.

Näitlejatest teevad kaasa näiteks Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy ja Steve Toussaint.

Sari peaks vaatajateni jõudma 2022. aastal.

Sotsiaalmeedias jagati lugemisproovidest ka mitmeid pilte:

Toimetaja: Victoria Maripuu

Samal teemal

saada oma küsimus

Värsked uudised

12:42

Galerii: meenuta Silvi Vraiti tema 70. sünniaastapäeval

11:43

"Täna 30 aastat tagasi" | Omandireform jättis mitmed koduta

11:07

Läänemaal sai näha leukistlikku kuldnokka

10:25

Äsja Ingaga loo avaldanud Fredi: tahan tegutseda suurema eesmärgi nimel

08:43

Fotod: "Troonide mängu" eelsarja lugemisproovid said hoo sisse

08:19

Eesti nädal viib Ungarisse Eesti kultuuri

27.04

Keskmine Eesti mees on 41-aastane Marko, keskmine naine aga 42-aastane Katrin

27.04

Mait Malmsten Jaak Salumetsa kehastamisest: elava legendi mängimine ei ole lihtne ülesanne

27.04

Liis Seina uus raamat "Minu linn" innustab lapsi loodust ja keskkonda hoidma

27.04

Tallinna kirjanduskeskus kogub mälestusi Mati Undist

esita küsimus

õpi kodus

Loetumad uudised

27.04

77-aastaselt suri Sirje Tennosaar

26.04

Galerii: Ameerika filmiakadeemia auhindade punane vaip

26.04

Galerii ja videod: Ago-Endrik Kerge kaamera ees ja taga

26.04

Ülle Lichtfeldt: kasvasin üles poistemaailmas

27.04

Mait Malmsten Jaak Salumetsa kehastamisest: elava legendi mängimine ei ole lihtne ülesanne

27.04

Aednik Hispaania teetigude tõrjumisest: õllelõks, hügieen ja taimede karantiin

27.04

Flow festival jääb taas ära

26.04

Timo Diener: Oscarite gala oli üllas läbikukkumine

26.04

Tõnis Milling sõidab üksi rattaga ümber maailma

27.04

Kaarel Sein: Nublu puhul peab igapäevaselt millelegi "ei" ütlema

praegu R2-s

LEIA MEID FACEBOOKIST

Värsked galeriid

Värsked videod

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: