Fotod: "Troonide mängu" eelsarja lugemisproovid said hoo sisse

HBO teatas, et "Troonide mängu" eelsarja "House of the Dragon" filmimisperiood sai hoo sisse lugemisproovidega.

George R.R. Martini 2018. aastal ilmunud raamatul põhinev sari rändab "Troonide mängu" sündmuste ajast 300 aasta võrra varasemasse aega ning selle keskmes on draakoniemand Daenerys Targaryeni esivanemad, kirjutab Consequence.

Näitlejatest teevad kaasa näiteks Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy ja Steve Toussaint.

Sari peaks vaatajateni jõudma 2022. aastal.

Sotsiaalmeedias jagati lugemisproovidest ka mitmeid pilte:

Fire will reign #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production.

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen.

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower.

Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Steve Toussaint as The Sea Snake.

Steve Toussaint as The Sea Snake.