Fotod: "Troonide mängu" eelsarja lugemisproovid said hoo sisse
HBO teatas, et "Troonide mängu" eelsarja "House of the Dragon" filmimisperiood sai hoo sisse lugemisproovidega.
George R.R. Martini 2018. aastal ilmunud raamatul põhinev sari rändab "Troonide mängu" sündmuste ajast 300 aasta võrra varasemasse aega ning selle keskmes on draakoniemand Daenerys Targaryeni esivanemad, kirjutab Consequence.
Näitlejatest teevad kaasa näiteks Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy ja Steve Toussaint.
Sari peaks vaatajateni jõudma 2022. aastal.
Sotsiaalmeedias jagati lugemisproovidest ka mitmeid pilte:
Fire will reign #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production. Follow @HouseofDragon for all updates. pic.twitter.com/lc3dhIcm5u— Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) April 26, 2021
Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen.— House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021
The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/ZtS8zpkfS1
Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen.— House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021
The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/7TLn4cSru5
Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower.— House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021
The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/FOUBieuhE5
Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.— House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021
The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/lZ4ERgAy5H
Steve Toussaint as The Sea Snake.— House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021
The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/9jq1O6wEA6
Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.— House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021
The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/bzqrG1vYic
Toimetaja: Victoria Maripuu