Loo autorid Koit Toome, Gevin Niglas, Karl Killing

Been to a lot of places

seen a lot of faces

Everything that shines ain't always gold

I've never lost my fire

only took me higher

Better leave behind all that I've been told

So when his eyes are on me

feel like I'm the only

one to really know

how it's gonna go

Even on the bad days

got my back straight

Now I'm gonna shine, even if it blows

This will be one hell of a show

Let's just live for the finer things in life

and don't let the moment pass you by

Life's a game of truth or dare

Heaven's not that far tonight

When the moon's in the sky

got that look in your eyes

We just lock all the doors

and keep on playing all night

When we're boogying round in red

heaven's not that far tonight

Your sticks and stones try to break my bones

but I'm still the queen supreme

What you waiting for

Why you waiting

Keep following me

I'll make you believe

Been to a lot of places

seen a lot of faces

Everything that shines ain't always gold

I've never lost my fire

only took me higher

Better leave behind all that I've been told

When his eyes are on me

feel like I'm the only

Even on the bad days

I am gonna shine like you've never known

So let's get right on with the show

Let's just live for the finer things in life

and don't let the moment pass you by

Life's a game of truth or dare

Heaven's not that far tonight

When the moon's in the sky

got that look in your eyes

We just lock all the doors

and keep on playing all night

When we're boogying round in red

heaven's not that far tonight

Your sticks and stones try to break my bones

but I'm the queen supreme

What you waiting for

Why you waiting

I won't let you leave

Surrender to me

Let's just live for the finer things in life

and don't let the moment pass you by

Life's a game of truth or dare

Heaven's not that far tonight

When the moon's in the sky

got that look in your eyes

We just lock all the doors

and keep on playing all night

When we're boogying round in red

heaven's not that far tonight

Tõlge

Taevas ei olegi täna nii kaugel

Olen palju ringi rännanud

ja paljudega kohtunud,

kuid kõik, mida näed, ei pruugi olla kuld

Säde mu sees ei kustunud,

vaid viis mind edasi

Parem unustada kõik käsud ja keelud

Kui ta silmad peatuvad minul,

tunnen, et olen ainus,

kes tegelikult teab,

kuhu tänane õhtu viib

Isegi kui kõik on halvasti

lükkan selja sirgu

Nüüd on minu kord särada, kui kukungi läbi

Sellest tuleb üks vinge etendus

Elada tasub parimate asjade nimel

ning hetke ei või mööda lasta

Kui võtad elu nagu "Tõde või tegu"

siis taevas polegi täna nii kaugel

Kui taevas paistab kuu

ja su silmades see pilk

Paneme uksed lukku

ja mängime terve öö

Kui tants keerleb punases valguses,

ei olegi taevas täna nii kaugel

Võite loopida mu pihta kaikaid ja kive

kuid ma jään alati Teie Kõrgeaususeks

Mida ootad veel?

Milleks ootad?

Järgne mulle

ja sa ei kahtle enam

Olen palju ringi rännanud

ja paljudega kohtunud,

kuid kõik, mida näed, ei pruugi olla kuld

Säde mu sees ei kustunud,

vaid viis mind edasi

Parem unustada kõik käsud ja keelud

Kui ta silmad peatuvad minul,

tunnen, et olen ainus

Isegi kui kõik on halvasti

Ma säran kui ei kunagi varem

ja nüüd algabki vaatemäng!

Elada tasub parimate asjade nimel

ning hetke ei või mööda lasta

Kui võtad elu nagu "Tõde või tegu"

siis taevas polegi täna nii kaugel

Kui taevas paistab kuu

ja su silmades see pilk

Paneme uksed lukku

ja mängime terve öö

Kui tants keerleb punases valguses,

ei olegi taevas täna nii kaugel

Võite loopida mu pihta kaikaid ja kive

kuid ma jään Teie Kõrgeaususeks

Mida ootad veel?

Milleks ootad?

Ma ei lase sul minna,

pead mulle alistuma

Elada tasub parimate asjade nimel

ning hetke ei või mööda lasta

Kui võtad elu nagu "Tõde või tegu"

siis taevas polegi täna nii kaugel

Kui taevas paistab kuu

ja su silmades see pilk

Paneme uksed lukku

ja mängime terve öö

Kui tants keerleb punases valguses,

ei olegi taevas täna nii kaugel