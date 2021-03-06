REGLEMENT 2021
Eesti Laulu finaal | Suured Tüdrukud "Heaven's Not That Far Tonight" ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Eesti Laul
Foto: Kairit Leibold/ERR
Eesti Laul

Eesti Laulu finaalis astusid teisena lavale Suured Tüdrukud looga "Heaven's Not That Far Tonight".

Loo autorid Koit Toome, Gevin Niglas, Karl Killing

Been to a lot of places
seen a lot of faces
Everything that shines ain't always gold
I've never lost my fire
only took me higher
Better leave behind all that I've been told

So when his eyes are on me
feel like I'm the only
one to really know
how it's gonna go

Even on the bad days
got my back straight
Now I'm gonna shine, even if it blows
This will be one hell of a show

Let's just live for the finer things in life
and don't let the moment pass you by
Life's a game of truth or dare
Heaven's not that far tonight

When the moon's in the sky
got that look in your eyes
We just lock all the doors
and keep on playing all night
When we're boogying round in red
heaven's not that far tonight

Your sticks and stones try to break my bones
but I'm still the queen supreme
What you waiting for
Why you waiting
Keep following me
I'll make you believe

Been to a lot of places
seen a lot of faces
Everything that shines ain't always gold
I've never lost my fire
only took me higher
Better leave behind all that I've been told

When his eyes are on me
feel like I'm the only
Even on the bad days
I am gonna shine like you've never known
So let's get right on with the show

Let's just live for the finer things in life
and don't let the moment pass you by
Life's a game of truth or dare
Heaven's not that far tonight

When the moon's in the sky
got that look in your eyes
We just lock all the doors
and keep on playing all night
When we're boogying round in red
heaven's not that far tonight

Your sticks and stones try to break my bones
but I'm the queen supreme
What you waiting for
Why you waiting
I won't let you leave
Surrender to me

Let's just live for the finer things in life
and don't let the moment pass you by
Life's a game of truth or dare
Heaven's not that far tonight

When the moon's in the sky
got that look in your eyes
We just lock all the doors
and keep on playing all night
When we're boogying round in red
heaven's not that far tonight

Tõlge

Taevas ei olegi täna nii kaugel

Olen palju ringi rännanud
ja paljudega kohtunud,
kuid kõik, mida näed, ei pruugi olla kuld
Säde mu sees ei kustunud,
vaid viis mind edasi
Parem unustada kõik käsud ja keelud

Kui ta silmad peatuvad minul,
tunnen, et olen ainus,
kes tegelikult teab,
kuhu tänane õhtu viib

Isegi kui kõik on halvasti
lükkan selja sirgu
Nüüd on minu kord särada, kui kukungi läbi
Sellest tuleb üks vinge etendus

Elada tasub parimate asjade nimel
ning hetke ei või mööda lasta
Kui võtad elu nagu "Tõde või tegu"
siis taevas polegi täna nii kaugel

Kui taevas paistab kuu
ja su silmades see pilk
Paneme uksed lukku
ja mängime terve öö
Kui tants keerleb punases valguses,
ei olegi taevas täna nii kaugel

Võite loopida mu pihta kaikaid ja kive
kuid ma jään alati Teie Kõrgeaususeks
Mida ootad veel?
Milleks ootad?
Järgne mulle
ja sa ei kahtle enam

Olen palju ringi rännanud
ja paljudega kohtunud,
kuid kõik, mida näed, ei pruugi olla kuld
Säde mu sees ei kustunud,
vaid viis mind edasi
Parem unustada kõik käsud ja keelud

Kui ta silmad peatuvad minul,
tunnen, et olen ainus
Isegi kui kõik on halvasti
Ma säran kui ei kunagi varem
ja nüüd algabki vaatemäng!

Elada tasub parimate asjade nimel
ning hetke ei või mööda lasta
Kui võtad elu nagu "Tõde või tegu"
siis taevas polegi täna nii kaugel

Kui taevas paistab kuu
ja su silmades see pilk
Paneme uksed lukku
ja mängime terve öö
Kui tants keerleb punases valguses,
ei olegi taevas täna nii kaugel

Võite loopida mu pihta kaikaid ja kive
kuid ma jään Teie Kõrgeaususeks
Mida ootad veel?
Milleks ootad?
Ma ei lase sul minna,
pead mulle alistuma

Elada tasub parimate asjade nimel
ning hetke ei või mööda lasta
Kui võtad elu nagu "Tõde või tegu"
siis taevas polegi täna nii kaugel

Kui taevas paistab kuu
ja su silmades see pilk
Paneme uksed lukku
ja mängime terve öö
Kui tants keerleb punases valguses,
ei olegi taevas täna nii kaugel

Toimetaja: Kerttu Kaldoja

