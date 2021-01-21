Bernie Sandersist sai Bideni inauguratsiooni meemide suurim staar ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Bernie Sanders
Bernie Sanders Autor/allikas: Scanpix/AFP
Kolmapäeval vannutati ametisse USA 46. president Joe Biden ning sotsiaalmeedias on sündmusest mitmed meemid ringlema hakanud.

Enim kõneainet pakkus sotsiaalmeedias senaator Bernie Sanders:

 Tähelepanuta ei jäänud ka Lady Gaga, kes inauguratsioonil hümni esitas:

Inimesed märkasid ka, et kui Donald ja Melania Trump Valgest Majast lahkusid, ei olnud nende poeg Barron nendega: 

Toimetaja: Victoria Maripuu

