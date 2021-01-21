Bernie Sandersist sai Bideni inauguratsiooni meemide suurim staar

Enim kõneainet pakkus sotsiaalmeedias senaator Bernie Sanders:

Bernie Sanders vallandas sotsiaalmeedias meemilaine

Bernie Sanders vallandas sotsiaalmeedias meemilaine

Bernie Sanders vallandas sotsiaalmeedias meemilaine

Bernie Sanders vallandas sotsiaalmeedias meemilaine

I've seen enough. This is the winner. pic.twitter.com/DuDeUGnGz4 — Fred (@WaywardWinifred) January 20, 2021

When you got to be at the inauguration at noon and the post office at 1. ❤️ #berniesmittens #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/4TD61FVXeY — dylan toombs (@dylantoombs) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders vallandas sotsiaalmeedias meemilaine

If you add googly eyes to #berniesmittens, 2021 becomes a little more tolerable. pic.twitter.com/vIFWofRKuH — Jean O'Dwyer (@DrJeanODwyer) January 20, 2021

Tähelepanuta ei jäänud ka Lady Gaga, kes inauguratsioonil hümni esitas:

Life imitating art (2021)



Princess Leia Lady Gaga pic.twitter.com/FyAWAIjPrR — Alert (@GagasAlerts) January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga went from Star Wars to Hunger Games real quick. pic.twitter.com/VD1BWfAyAT — 〄 (@PopeChromaticus) January 20, 2021

lady gaga looking like she ab to announce who will be in the next hunger games pic.twitter.com/4ssvRaZ1SS — cassi (@cassismoonlight) January 20, 2021

Inimesed märkasid ka, et kui Donald ja Melania Trump Valgest Majast lahkusid, ei olnud nende poeg Barron nendega:

Barron walking downstairs for breakfast pic.twitter.com/FLXQoKK6GV — yum maga tears (@BringOutTheDead) January 20, 2021