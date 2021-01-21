Bernie Sandersist sai Bideni inauguratsiooni meemide suurim staar ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
Kolmapäeval vannutati ametisse USA 46. president Joe Biden ning sotsiaalmeedias on sündmusest mitmed meemid ringlema hakanud.
Enim kõneainet pakkus sotsiaalmeedias senaator Bernie Sanders:
Same energy. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/O56KE1sHFL— william. (@willtbh) January 20, 2021
I've seen enough. This is the winner. pic.twitter.com/DuDeUGnGz4— Fred (@WaywardWinifred) January 20, 2021
When you got to be at the inauguration at noon and the post office at 1. ❤️ #berniesmittens #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/4TD61FVXeY— dylan toombs (@dylantoombs) January 20, 2021
God love him. #berniesmittens pic.twitter.com/xm6oUVqS8u— Claire Young (@TClaireYoung) January 20, 2021
If you add googly eyes to #berniesmittens, 2021 becomes a little more tolerable. pic.twitter.com/vIFWofRKuH— Jean O'Dwyer (@DrJeanODwyer) January 20, 2021
"This could've been an email" pic.twitter.com/kn68z6eDhY— Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) January 20, 2021
Tähelepanuta ei jäänud ka Lady Gaga, kes inauguratsioonil hümni esitas:
Life imitating art (2021)— Alert (@GagasAlerts) January 20, 2021
Princess Leia Lady Gaga pic.twitter.com/FyAWAIjPrR
Lady Gaga went from Star Wars to Hunger Games real quick. pic.twitter.com/VD1BWfAyAT— 〄 (@PopeChromaticus) January 20, 2021
lady gaga looking like she ab to announce who will be in the next hunger games pic.twitter.com/4ssvRaZ1SS— cassi (@cassismoonlight) January 20, 2021
Inimesed märkasid ka, et kui Donald ja Melania Trump Valgest Majast lahkusid, ei olnud nende poeg Barron nendega:
Barron walking downstairs for breakfast pic.twitter.com/FLXQoKK6GV— yum maga tears (@BringOutTheDead) January 20, 2021
*cut to Melania on Air Force One*— Ryan Love (@RyanJL) January 20, 2021
BARRON! pic.twitter.com/7k9bGiQYlQ
