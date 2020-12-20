Barack Obama avaldas oma 2020. aasta lemmiklood ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
Nagu traditsiooniks saanud, avaldas USA endine president Barack Obama nimekirja oma 2020. aastal ilmunud lemmiklugudest, mille pani kokku noorima tütre Sasha abiga.
30 loost koosnevas nimekirjas on teiste hulgas lood, nagu Phoebe Bridgersi "Kyoto", remiks Megan Thee Stallioni ja Beyoncé'i loost "Savage", Waxahatchee "Can't Do Much", Dua Lipa "Levitating" koostöös DaBabyga, Bruce Springsteeni "Ghosts", Bob Dylani "Goodbye Jimmy Reed", Jeff Tweedy "Love is the King" ja J. Cole'i "The Climb Back", vahendab Consequence of Sound.
Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to. pic.twitter.com/K1NRPYiSg4— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 19, 2020
Toimetaja: Merit Maarits
