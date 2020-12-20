Barack Obama avaldas oma 2020. aasta lemmiklood ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Muusika
USA 44. president Barack Obama.
USA 44. president Barack Obama. Autor/allikas: SCANPIX / AP
Muusika

Nagu traditsiooniks saanud, avaldas USA endine president Barack Obama nimekirja oma 2020. aastal ilmunud lemmiklugudest, mille pani kokku noorima tütre Sasha abiga.

30 loost koosnevas nimekirjas on teiste hulgas lood, nagu Phoebe Bridgersi "Kyoto", remiks Megan Thee Stallioni ja Beyoncé'i loost "Savage", Waxahatchee "Can't Do Much", Dua Lipa "Levitating" koostöös DaBabyga, Bruce Springsteeni "Ghosts", Bob Dylani "Goodbye Jimmy Reed", Jeff Tweedy "Love is the King" ja J. Cole'i "The Climb Back", vahendab Consequence of Sound.

Toimetaja: Merit Maarits

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
Kommentaare ei ole.
Oled sisseloginud kui {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Logi välja / Muuda kontot
Sisselogimine ebaõnnestus.

Pole veel kasutajat/unustasid salasõna

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Nimi võib olla kuni 32 tähemärki pikk
Kommentaar võib olla kuni 600 tähemärki pikk
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Samal teemal

jõulud etv-ga

jõuluaeg

Retropoe Aist peremees Herman Saar (vasakul) poleks iial oodanud, et poele tehtud reklaamklipp võiks selliseks hitiks saada.

Värsked uudised

11:23

"Terevisioon" läheb pühade eel stuudiost välja

10:21

Barack Obama avaldas oma 2020. aasta lemmiklood

09:30

Videod: Koolitantsu lõppkontserdile valitud tantsud toovad endaga põnevust

09:12

Leelo Tungal: Nõukogude ajal päkapikud ei käinud

07:00

Jõulukalender | Redeli pühadetervitus

19.12

Aasta parimad albumid 2020. Isiklikud edetabelid

19.12

Jalmar Vabarna: Trad.Attack! võidab ükskord Grammy

19.12

Galerii: Dave Benton tegi uudistemajas proovi oma viimaseks kontserdiks

19.12

Klassikaraadio jõuluprogrammi alustab Euroraadio jõulumuusikapäev

19.12

Galerii: "Õnne 13" jõuluosa viib Morna kodudesse pühadelaua taha

vali lemmik

jupiteri kkk

esita küsimus

praegu R2-s

Loetumad uudised

18.12

Valdo Pandi nimelise preemia pälvis Johannes Tralla

19.12

Jalmar Vabarna: Trad.Attack! võidab ükskord Grammy

18.12

Galerii: "Hommik Anuga" täidab pühapäeva hommiku põnevate vestlustega

30.04

Koreograaf Teet Kask: Rudolf Nurejev sündis tantsijana

19.12

Johannes Tralla: ajakirjanikutöö toob iga päev õppetunde Uuendatud

19.12

Galerii: Dave Benton tegi uudistemajas proovi oma viimaseks kontserdiks

17.12

ETV pühadekava: erisaated, uued Eesti filmid ja jõulukontserdid

18.12

Jõulud tuleb tänavu lumeta mööda saata

16.12

"Pealtnägija": Anne Veski uuris, mis on taliujumise fenomen

12.12

Hanna-Liina Võsa ja Hele Kõrve usuvad, et "Frozeni" II osa jääb viimaseks

LEIA MEID FACEBOOKIST

Värsked galeriid

Värsked videod

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: