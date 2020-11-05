Noppeid sotsiaalmeediast: kuulsused reageerivad USA presidendivalimistele ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
Mitmed kuulsused on USA presidendivalimistega seoses sotsiaalmeedias sõna võtnud ja oma emotsioone jaganud. On nii neid, kes tulemusi pikisilmi ootavad, kui ka neid, kes otsustasid tähelepanu mujale viia ja fännidele uue albumi ilmumisest teada anda.
Mitmed tunnevad valimistulemusi oodates ärevust
Saatejuht Jimmy Kimmel kirjutas Twitteris, et tulemuste ootamine on kui operatsiooni ajal ärkvel olemine.
This is like being awake during your own surgery.— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 4, 2020
Chrissy Teigen postitas Twitterisse aga video sellest, kuidas ta valimistest tekkinud stressi tõttu süüa tegema hakkas.
November 4, 2020
Näitleja Elizabeth Banks kirjutas aga, et kõnnib aina edasi ja tagasi, ent vähemalt saab ta nii äsja söödud jäätisest saadud kaloreid põletada.
I'm just pacing back and forth. At least I'm burning off the gallon of ice cream I just ate. #ElectionNight— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 4, 2020
Laulja Sam Smith nentis, et valimistulemuste jälgimine tekitab temas soovi närvilisusest oksendada.
This election is making me want to nervous puke. Thinking of all my friends over there right now!!— samsmith (@samsmith) November 4, 2020
Räppar Cardi B jagas aga Instagramis videot, kuidas valimistulemuste kaardi punaseks värvumine pani teda korraga kolme sigaretti suitsetama.
View this post on Instagram
How these elections got me watching these states turn red ????????????????
Jagatakse pilte valimas käimisest
Modell Bella Hadid postitas Instagrami pildi sellest, kuidas ta oma hiljuti USA kodanikuks saanud ema esimest korda valima viis.
Esimest korda hääletas ka näitleja Ryan Reynolds.
Valimistest postitas ka näitleja Jennifer Aniston ja kirjutas, et Kanye Westi valimine ei ole naljakas.
View this post on Instagram
#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early ???????? I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can't do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died. ⠀ I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we're on right now... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). ⠀ ⠀ This whole thing isn't about one candidate or one single issue, it's about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ⠀ ❤️????⠀ ⠀ ⠀ PS - It's not funny to vote for Kanye. I don't know how else to say it. Please be responsible ????????
Valimas käis ka tõsielustaar Kim Kardashian.
Elu ei jää seisma
Laulja Lana Del Rey näitas Instagramis, et hoiab küll valimistulemustel silma peal, ent otsustas siiski, et on paras aeg enda jälgijatele teatada, et tema uus album ilmub kevadel.
View this post on Instagram
Näitleja Dwayne Johnson tegi jõusaalis lipu valvsa pilgu all trenni.
View this post on Instagram
Time to go to work. (before I go to my other work) Takin' a brief quiet moment to take her in one more time ???????? A defining day for her today. To me, nothing will ever rival her awesome beauty, her strength, her resolve and most of all, her humanity. Regardless of where it all goes, I'll always have her back - as I know, she'll always have mine. Grateful to grind today and break some new skin on these calluses. #november3rd2020 #hardestworkersintheroom
Saatejuht James Corden jagas aga kõikidele rahulikuks jäämiseks ühte lihtsat soovitust – hinga nina kaudu sisse ja suu kaudu välja.
Breathe.— James Corden (@JKCorden) November 4, 2020
Breathe.
In through the nose.
Out through the mouth.
Keep. It. Together. X
Toimetaja: Victoria Maripuu
