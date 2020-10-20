Jeff Bridges'il diagnoositi lümfoom ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Jeff Bridges.
Jeff Bridges. Autor/allikas: SCANPIX / imago / MediaPunch / Danny Moloshok
Jeff Bridges avalikustas Twitteri vahendusel, et tal on diagnoositud lümfoom.

"Kuigi see on tõsine haigus, tunnen, et mul on vedanud, et minu eest hoolitseb suurepärane arstide meeskond ja prognoos on hea." Ta ütles, et alustab ravi ja hoiab avalikkust selle tulemustega kursis, vahendab Pitchfork.

Kuigi Bridges on peamiselt tuntud näitlejana, on ta töötanud ka muusikuna. Ta on teinud muusikat oma filmidele (sealhulgas Oscari võitnud esitus filmis "Crazy Heart") ja salvestanud mitu albumit, nende seas 2015. aastal ilmunud "Sleeping Tapes". Twitteris tehtud avalduses vihjas ta oma rollile filmis "The Big Lebowski".

Toimetaja: Merit Maarits

