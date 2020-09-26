Sir David Attenborough ületas Instagramis Jennifer Anistoni seatud rekordi ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
Sir David Attenborough purustas Jennifer Anistoni rekordi, kogudes Instagrami värskele kontole kõige kiiremini miljon jälgijat.
94-aastane Attenborough kogus neljapäeval oma Instagrami kontole nelja tunni ja 44 minutiga seitsmekohalise jälgijate arvu, vahendas BBC Guinnessi maailmarekordit.
Möödunud oktoobris püstitas "Sõprade" täht Jennifer Aniston seni kehtinud rekordi, kogudes oma kontole miljon jälgijat viie tunni ja 16 minutiga.
Oma esimeses videopostituses sõnas vanameister Attenborough, et otsib uusi suhtluskanaleid, kuna me kõik teame, et maailm on hädas. "Kontinendid põlevad. Liustikud sulavad. Korallrahud surevad. Kalad kaovad meie ookeanidest. Nimekiri läheb üha edasi. Maailma päästmine seisneb nüüd suhtlemises," sõnas ta.
Ühe ööpäevaga kogus mees juba 2,4 miljonit jälgijat.
Toimetaja: Kerttu Kaldoja
