Sir David Attenborough ületas Instagramis Jennifer Anistoni seatud rekordi ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Inimesed
David Attenborough
David Attenborough Autor/allikas: Scanpix/SWNS.com
Inimesed

Sir David Attenborough purustas Jennifer Anistoni rekordi, kogudes Instagrami värskele kontole kõige kiiremini miljon jälgijat.

94-aastane Attenborough kogus neljapäeval oma Instagrami kontole nelja tunni ja 44 minutiga seitsmekohalise jälgijate arvu, vahendas BBC Guinnessi maailmarekordit.

Möödunud oktoobris püstitas "Sõprade" täht Jennifer Aniston seni kehtinud rekordi, kogudes oma kontole miljon jälgijat viie tunni ja 16 minutiga.

Oma esimeses videopostituses sõnas vanameister Attenborough, et otsib uusi suhtluskanaleid, kuna me kõik teame, et maailm on hädas. "Kontinendid põlevad. Liustikud sulavad. Korallrahud surevad. Kalad kaovad meie ookeanidest. Nimekiri läheb üha edasi. Maailma päästmine seisneb nüüd suhtlemises," sõnas ta.

Ühe ööpäevaga kogus mees juba 2,4 miljonit jälgijat.

View this post on Instagram

David Attenborough has spent a lifetime travelling, exploring the wild places of our planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder. He's also witnessed the damaged caused. Saving our planet is now a communications challenge. We know what to do, we just need the will. That's why we want to share this message on Instagram. Because there is hope and together, we can inspire change. Social media isn't David's usual habitat so while he's recorded messages solely for Instagram, like the one in this post, we're helping to run this account. In case you're wondering, 'we' are Jonnie and Colin and we worked with David on A Life On Our Planet. So, as well as sharing the messages he's recorded especially for this account we'll also post some exclusive clips and behind the scenes content. Stay tuned.

A post shared by A Life On Our Planet (@davidattenborough) on

Toimetaja: Kerttu Kaldoja

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
Kommentaare ei ole.
Oled sisseloginud kui {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Logi välja / Muuda kontot
Sisselogimine ebaõnnestus.

Pole veel kasutajat/unustasid salasõna

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Nimi võib olla kuni 32 tähemärki pikk
Kommentaar võib olla kuni 600 tähemärki pikk
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Samal teemal

testi teadmisi

uus võistlus

Värsked uudised

16:36

Intervjuu. Music Estonia laseb oma liikmete häälel kõlada

15:29

93-aastane Ilmar Lokka teeb silmad ette noorematelegi spordisõpradele

14:33

Jupiter soovitab intriigirohket dokumentaali Moskva Suurest Teatrist

12:10

Sir David Attenborough ületas Instagramis Jennifer Anistoni seatud rekordi

10:23

"Klassikatähed 2020" finalistide lemmikesitused

10:11

Sõnajalgade pereansamblile tegi lõpu õdede alkoholiprobleem

09:36

Kondase looming ärkab ellu nii helis kui ka pildis

25.09

Laura Põldvere improviseeris "Ringvaates" musamasina saatel

25.09

Leesi elanikud taastasid kogukonna toel sajandivanuse külapoe

25.09

Toidukirjanik: kui köögivilju üle keeta, siis nad ilmselgelt ei maitse

jupiter on avatud

esita küsimus

praegu R2-s

Loetumad uudised

23.09

"Pealtnägija" | Priit Võigemast enda karjäärist: olen tõesti vist õnneseen

24.09

Mäetoa talu põllul paisus sel aastal 1000 arbuusi

25.09

Galerii: "Hommik Anuga" toob põnevaid jutuajamisi

10:11

Sõnajalgade pereansamblile tegi lõpu õdede alkoholiprobleem

24.09

"Ringvaates" tutvustati kõlvatuid lugusid Tallinna ajaloost

25.09

Leesi elanikud taastasid kogukonna toel sajandivanuse külapoe

25.09

Allan Roosileht kunagisest hittloost: Eesti oli ühel hetkel turvameeste riik

24.09

Spioonisari "Reetur" sai põhjanaabritelt positiivset vastukaja

25.09

Vaata kaadreid Põhjamaades eetrisse minevast Estonia katastroofi dokumentaalist

25.09

Maamiine otsiv rott sai vapruse eest kuldmedali

ERR Menu

Värsked galeriid

Värsked videod

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: