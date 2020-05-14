Printsess Eugenie ühines päästeteenistuse vabatahtlikega

View this post on Instagram

Since 1865 the Salvation Army has been there with open doors to help so many people. In the past few years I have witnessed first hand their dedication and hard work, so when they invited Jack and I to their newly created hub to pack boxes, we jumped at the chance. As a group of volunteers we helped pack trolleys of food that are then taken and distributed to the Army's hugely important and much needed food banks that feed thousands across the UK. Their message is key - their doors are open, always have been and always will be. @salvationarmyuk