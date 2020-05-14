Printsess Eugenie ühines päästeteenistuse vabatahtlikega

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega

Inimesed
Printsess Eugenie
Printsess Eugenie Autor/allikas: Scanpix/PA Wire/PA Images
Inimesed

Briti kuningapere liige printsess Eugenie teatas, et tema ja ta abikaasa Jack Brooksbank ühinesid päästeteenistuse vabatahtlikega. Nende ülesanne on laadida kärudesse toidupankadele annetatud toiduaineid.

"Päästeteenistus on 1865. aastast saati aidanud nii palju inimesi. Viimastel aastatel olen ma ka ise lähedalt näinud nende pühendumust ja rasket tööd, nii et kui nad kutsusid mind ja Jacki vabatahtlikuks, olime me kohe nõus," kirjutas Eugenie oma Instagrami kontol.

Toimetaja: Victoria Maripuu

