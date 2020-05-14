Printsess Eugenie ühines päästeteenistuse vabatahtlikega ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
Briti kuningapere liige printsess Eugenie teatas, et tema ja ta abikaasa Jack Brooksbank ühinesid päästeteenistuse vabatahtlikega. Nende ülesanne on laadida kärudesse toidupankadele annetatud toiduaineid.
"Päästeteenistus on 1865. aastast saati aidanud nii palju inimesi. Viimastel aastatel olen ma ka ise lähedalt näinud nende pühendumust ja rasket tööd, nii et kui nad kutsusid mind ja Jacki vabatahtlikuks, olime me kohe nõus," kirjutas Eugenie oma Instagrami kontol.
Since 1865 the Salvation Army has been there with open doors to help so many people. In the past few years I have witnessed first hand their dedication and hard work, so when they invited Jack and I to their newly created hub to pack boxes, we jumped at the chance. As a group of volunteers we helped pack trolleys of food that are then taken and distributed to the Army's hugely important and much needed food banks that feed thousands across the UK. Their message is key - their doors are open, always have been and always will be. @salvationarmyuk
Toimetaja: Victoria Maripuu
