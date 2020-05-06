Harry ja Meghan jagasid poja sünnipäeva puhul uut videot

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega

Prints Harry ja hertsoginna Meghan poja Archiega
Prints Harry ja hertsoginna Meghan poja Archiega Autor/allikas: Scanpix/PA
Kolmapäeval tähistab oma esimest sünnipäeva prints Harry ja hertsoginna Meghani poeg Archie. Vanemad laadisid sel puhul sünnipäevalapsest sotsiaalmeediasse uue video.

Video postitati savechildrenuk Instagrami kontole. Tegemist on heategvusliku organisatsiooniga, mis toetab hädas olevaid lapsi, kirjutab Hello!.

Harry filmitud videos on näha, kuidas Meghan Archiele raamatut pealkirjaga "Duck! Rabbit!" ette loeb. Archie sünnipäeva veedab paar oma uues kodus Los Angeleses.

Eelmine pilt, mis Archiest postitati, oli tehtud 2019. aasta detsembris.

View this post on Instagram

"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children's lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You'll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis

A post shared by Save The Children UK (@savechildrenuk) on

Toimetaja: Victoria Maripuu

