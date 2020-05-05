ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega

Judi Denchist sai moeajakirja Vogue vanim kaanestaar

Inimesed
Judi Dench
Judi Dench Autor/allikas: Scanpix/PPE/THORTON/SIPA
Inimesed

Juunikuu Briti Vogue'i kaanel poseerib 85-aastane näitleja Judi Dench. Tegemist on Vogue'i senajani vanima kaanestaariga.

Varasem rekord kuulus näitleja Jane Fondale, kes poseeris Vogue'i kaanel eelmisel aastal, kui oli 81-aastane, kirjutab BBC.

View this post on Instagram

Introducing the June 2020 issue of #BritishVogue where Dame Judi Dench, at 85, makes history as the oldest person ever to star on the cover of Vogue. Before the coronavirus pandemic forced the world into lockdown, @GilesHattersley visited her home in deepest Surrey to discuss everything from why retirement is completely out of the question, to how she has become a social media phenomenon – without being on social media herself. Click the link in bio to read the interview and see the full story in the new issue, on newsstands and available for digital download on Thursday 7 May. #JudiDench wears a trench coat by @DolceGabbana. Photographed by @Nick_Knight and styled by @KPhelan123, with hair by @SamMcKnight1, make-up by @TheValGarland, nails by @MikePocock and set design by @TomoTattle.

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on

Denchi pildistati enne koroonaviiruse tõttu kehtestatud eriolukorra algust, intervjuus rääkis Dench aga ka karantiinis olemisest. Dench ütles, et loodab, et karantiinist väljudes on inimesed teineteise vastu heatahtlikumad.

Dench rääkis Vogue'le antud intervjuus ka oma rollist filmis "Kassid". Ta ütles, et ei ole küll filmi täismahus näinud, kuid ei jäänud oma tegelaskujuga rahule – tema kehastatud kass oli vana ja mannetu.

Toimetaja: Victoria Maripuu

judi dench
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
Kommentaare ei ole.
Oled sisseloginud kui {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Logi välja / Muuda kontot
Sisselogimine ebaõnnestus.

Pole veel kasutajat/unustasid salasõna

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Nimi võib olla kuni 32 tähemärki pikk
Kommentaar võib olla kuni 600 tähemärki pikk
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}



