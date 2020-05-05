Judi Denchist sai moeajakirja Vogue vanim kaanestaar ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
Juunikuu Briti Vogue'i kaanel poseerib 85-aastane näitleja Judi Dench. Tegemist on Vogue'i senajani vanima kaanestaariga.
Varasem rekord kuulus näitleja Jane Fondale, kes poseeris Vogue'i kaanel eelmisel aastal, kui oli 81-aastane, kirjutab BBC.
View this post on Instagram
Introducing the June 2020 issue of #BritishVogue where Dame Judi Dench, at 85, makes history as the oldest person ever to star on the cover of Vogue. Before the coronavirus pandemic forced the world into lockdown, @GilesHattersley visited her home in deepest Surrey to discuss everything from why retirement is completely out of the question, to how she has become a social media phenomenon – without being on social media herself. Click the link in bio to read the interview and see the full story in the new issue, on newsstands and available for digital download on Thursday 7 May. #JudiDench wears a trench coat by @DolceGabbana. Photographed by @Nick_Knight and styled by @KPhelan123, with hair by @SamMcKnight1, make-up by @TheValGarland, nails by @MikePocock and set design by @TomoTattle.
Denchi pildistati enne koroonaviiruse tõttu kehtestatud eriolukorra algust, intervjuus rääkis Dench aga ka karantiinis olemisest. Dench ütles, et loodab, et karantiinist väljudes on inimesed teineteise vastu heatahtlikumad.
Dench rääkis Vogue'le antud intervjuus ka oma rollist filmis "Kassid". Ta ütles, et ei ole küll filmi täismahus näinud, kuid ei jäänud oma tegelaskujuga rahule – tema kehastatud kass oli vana ja mannetu.
Toimetaja: Victoria Maripuu
Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.