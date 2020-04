Prantsuse kunstnik tegi Šveitsis mägede vahele koroonast inspireeritud grafiti

View this post on Instagram

" To the moon ", 10.000m2, biodegradable paint on grass, New Brighton (UK), 2019 I love the fact that when you are a child, there are no walls between what you wish, and what you are going to do. It's this naivety I would transmis in this artwork. #saype #landart #painting #contemporaryart #art #artist #biodegradable #grasspainting #urbanart #streetart #liverpool #newbrighton