Harry ja Meghan loobusid Sussex Royal Instagrami-kontost ja veebilehest

Inimesed
Meghan Markle ja prints Harry
Meghan Markle ja prints Harry Autor/allikas: Scanpix/Reuters
Inimesed

Meghan Markle ja prints Harry teatasid esmaspäeval, et loobuvad Sussex Royal nime kandvast Instagrami-kontost ja veebilehest.

Ühiselt tehtud avalduses selgitab kuninglik paar, et keskenduvad nüüd uuele peatükile saamaks aru, kuidas edaspidi panustada, kirjutab Huffington Post.

Ühtlasi tänasid nad oma jälgijaid ja andsid teada, et kuigi nende tegemistega enam samadel kanalitel kursis olla ei saa, teevad nad oma tööd ikka edasi.

Avalduse allakirjastas kuninglik paar lihtsalt kui Harry ja Meghan.

Pressiesindaja sõnul Sussex Royali Instagrami ja kodulehte enam ei täiendata, kuid mõlemad jäetakse avalikult üles.

Avalikkusele anti juba mõnda aega tagasi teada, et Sussexi hertsogipaar taandub kuninglikest kohustustest 31. märtsil. Edaspidi pole neil lubatud oma tegemistes kasutada sõnu nagu "kuninglik" või "tema kuninglik kõrgus".

As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What's most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan

Toimetaja: Kerttu Kaldoja

meghan ja harry
