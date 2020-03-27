ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega

Raadio 2 mängituim laul märtsis oli Pur Muddi "Ooh Aah"

Saku suurhallis toimus Eesti Laul 2020 finaalkontsert
Saku suurhallis toimus Eesti Laul 2020 finaalkontsert Autor/allikas: Aurelia Minev/ERR
Raadio 2 avaldab igakuiselt oma TOP 20, kust leiab lõppenud kuu menukaimad laulud. Märtsis oli raadiojaama enimmängitud looks Pur Muddi "Ooh Aah".

1. Pur Mudd - "Ooh Aah"

2. Selena Gomez - "Rare"

 

3. Justin Bieber - "Yummy"

4. Trad.Attack! - "Tehke ruumi!"

 

5. Georgia - "24 Hours"

 

6. The Strokes - "Bad Decisions"

 

7. Tame Impala - "Breathe Deeper"

 

8. Surfaces - "Sunday Best"

 

9. The 1975 - "Me & You Together Song"

 

10. Gorillaz - "Desole"

 

11. The Weeknd - "After Hours"

 

12. Sibyl Vane - "Go Baby Go"

 

13. Mura Masa ft. Slowthai - "Deal Wiv It"

 

14. Steps To Synapse - "Go Ahead"

 

15. Anett x Fredi - "Write About Me"

 

16. Humanist ft. Dave Gahan - "Shock Collar"

 

17. Rina Sawayama - "Comme des garcons (Like The Boys)"

 

18. Biffy Clyro - "Instant History"

 

19. The Boondocks - "Love Kept Me Going"

 

20. 5Miinust - "Paaristõuked"Sayonara

 

Toimetaja: Rutt Ernits-Sups

raadio 2pur mudd
