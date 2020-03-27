Raadio 2 mängituim laul märtsis oli Pur Muddi "Ooh Aah" ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
Raadio 2 avaldab igakuiselt oma TOP 20, kust leiab lõppenud kuu menukaimad laulud. Märtsis oli raadiojaama enimmängitud looks Pur Muddi "Ooh Aah".
1. Pur Mudd - "Ooh Aah"
2. Selena Gomez - "Rare"
3. Justin Bieber - "Yummy"
4. Trad.Attack! - "Tehke ruumi!"
5. Georgia - "24 Hours"
6. The Strokes - "Bad Decisions"
7. Tame Impala - "Breathe Deeper"
8. Surfaces - "Sunday Best"
9. The 1975 - "Me & You Together Song"
10. Gorillaz - "Desole"
11. The Weeknd - "After Hours"
12. Sibyl Vane - "Go Baby Go"
13. Mura Masa ft. Slowthai - "Deal Wiv It"
14. Steps To Synapse - "Go Ahead"
15. Anett x Fredi - "Write About Me"
16. Humanist ft. Dave Gahan - "Shock Collar"
17. Rina Sawayama - "Comme des garcons (Like The Boys)"
18. Biffy Clyro - "Instant History"
19. The Boondocks - "Love Kept Me Going"
20. 5Miinust - "Paaristõuked"Sayonara
Toimetaja: Rutt Ernits-Sups