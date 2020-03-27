Evangeline Lilly vabandas viiruseteemalise avalduse pärast: see oli tundetu ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
Näitleja Evangeline Lilly vabandas enda sõnul halvustava ja ülbe Instagrami postituse pärast, kus väitis, et isiklik vabadus on olulisem kui pandeemia.
Lilly tekitas märtsis palju pahameelt oma Instagrami postitusega, kus teatas, et ei kavatse ennast muust maailmast isoleerida, sest isiklik vabadus on talle olulisem kui pandeemia.
Tema postitusele reageerisid mitmed teised kuulsused, nende hulgas "Troonide mängu" näitleja Sophie Turner. "Mind sinu vabadus ei huvita. Sa võid olla nakkusekandja ja ohtlik nõrgematele inimestele. Jääge koju," ütles Turner, et Lilly avaldus pole ei lahe ega kaval.
Lilly avaldas neljapäeval uue Instagrami postituse, kus avaldas, et püüdis tuua pingelisse aega rahulikku meelt. Lilly teatas nüüd, te istub reeglitekohaselt kogu perega kodus.
"Ma tahan siiralt vabandada selle tundetu postituse pärast, kui inimesed kannatavad ja paljusid on vallanud hirm COVID-19 pandeemia ees," kirjutas Lilly nüüd.
Lilly lisas, et mõistab nüüd, kuidas ta proovis esialgse positusega rahustada iseennast selles ohtlikus olukorras. "Üks lahke ja tark inimene ütles mulle, et tee seda armastuse, mitte hirmu pärast ja see aitas mul mõista oma rolli selles eriolukorras," avaldas näitleja.
Lilly jätkas, et mõtleb kogukondadele, perekondadele ja kõigile, kes selles pandeemias kannatavad. "Nagu paljud, kardan ka mina selle pandeemia poliitilisi tagajärgi ja ma palvetan meie kõigi eest," ütles ta.
Lilly pole ainus, kes koroonaviiruse puhangu tõttu pahameeletormi kätte on sattunud. Näitleja Vanessa Hudgensit kritiseeriti video pärast, kus ta ütles, et inimeste surm pandeemia tõttu on vältimatu.
Hello everyone. I am writing you from my home where I have been social distancing since Mar 18th – when social distancing was instituted in the small community where I am currently living. At the time of my Mar 16th post, the directives from the authorities here were that we not congregate in groups of more than 250ppl and that we wash our hands regularly, which we were doing. Two days later, those directives changed and, despite my intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY. I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19. Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message. My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation. I am grieved by the ongoing loss of life, and the impossible decisions medical workers around the world must make as they treat those affected. I am concerned for our communities – small businesses and families living paycheck-to-paycheck – and I am trying to follow responsible recommendations for how to help. Like many of you, I fear for the political aftermath of this pandemic, and I am praying for us all. At the same time, I am heartened by the beauty and humanity I see so many people demonstrating toward one another in this vulnerable time. When I was grappling with my own fears over social distancing, one kind, wise and gracious person said to me "do it out of love, not fear" and it helped me to realize my place in all of this. Sending love to all of you, even if you can't return it right now. EL
Toimetaja: Rutt Ernits