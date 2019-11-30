ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Rasmus Rändvee "Young"

Poolfinalistid 2020
Video: Rasmus Rändvee
Poolfinalistid 2020

Autorid: Karl-Ander Reismann, Rasmus Rändvee

Young

When I was young
Was just a boy
I used to run, run, run from my home
The world is wide
So tell me why
I cannot learn on my own

I would leave my hometown
Living like a boy scout
Learning from mistakes somehow

I will leave the ghost towns
Walking different route now
Every day's a gift from god

Through the highs, through the lows
I'll find my way back home
But I shouldn't know
When that day will come

Cos I'm young
I'm still young
And my day will come
Yeah I'm young
I'm so young
(I'll) find my way, my way back home

When I was young
You told me boy
Why don't you run run run to the wild

The world is ours
So tell me why
We shouldn't aim for the sky

Through the highs, through the lows
I'll find my way back home
But I shouldn't know
When that day will come

Cos I'm young
I'm still young
And my day will come
Yeah I'm young
I'm so young
I'll find my way, my way

Through the highs, through the lows
I'll find my way back home
But I shouldn't know
When that day will come

Cos I'm young
I'm still young
And my day will come
Yeah I'm young
I'm so young
I'll find my way, my way back home


Noor

Kui ma olin noor
Alles väike poiss
Siis mulle meeldis kodunt ära joosta
Maailm on suur ja lai
Niiet ütle mulle miks
Ma ei peaks seda ise avastama

Lahkusin kodulinnast
Elasin nagu poiss-skaut
Ja õppisin kuidagi vigadest
Katsusin väikelinnu vältida
Käies erinevat teed
Kus iga päev oli jumala poolt kingitus

Nii headel kui halbadel aegadel
Ootab mind alati kodu
Kuid ma ei taha veel teada, millal ma sinna naasen

Sest ma olen noor
Olen alles noor
Ja see päev alles tuleb
Jah, ma olen noor
Olen alles noor
Küll ma kunagi leian taas tee koju

Kui ma olin
Sa ütlesid mulle: "Poiss, mine avasta maailma"
Maailm kuulub meile
Nii et ütle miks me ei peaks tähtede poole pürgima

Nii headel kui halbadel aegadel
Ootab mind alati kodu
Kuid praegu pole veel aeg sinna tagasi pöörduda

Kuna olen noor
Olen alles noor
Ja see päev alles tuleb
Jah, ma olen noor
Olen alles noor
Ja küll ma kunagi leian taas tee koju

Nii headel kui halbadel aegadel
Ootab mind alati kodu
Kuid praegu pole veel aeg sinna tagasi pöörduda

Kuna olen noor
Olen alles noor
Ja see päev alles tuleb
Jah, ma olen noor
Olen alles noor
Ja küll ma kunagi leian taas tee koju

