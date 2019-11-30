Rasmus Rändvee "Young" ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
Autorid: Karl-Ander Reismann, Rasmus Rändvee
Young
When I was young
Was just a boy
I used to run, run, run from my home
The world is wide
So tell me why
I cannot learn on my own
I would leave my hometown
Living like a boy scout
Learning from mistakes somehow
I will leave the ghost towns
Walking different route now
Every day's a gift from god
Through the highs, through the lows
I'll find my way back home
But I shouldn't know
When that day will come
Cos I'm young
I'm still young
And my day will come
Yeah I'm young
I'm so young
(I'll) find my way, my way back home
When I was young
You told me boy
Why don't you run run run to the wild
The world is ours
So tell me why
We shouldn't aim for the sky
Through the highs, through the lows
I'll find my way back home
But I shouldn't know
When that day will come
Cos I'm young
I'm still young
And my day will come
Yeah I'm young
I'm so young
I'll find my way, my way
Through the highs, through the lows
I'll find my way back home
But I shouldn't know
When that day will come
Cos I'm young
I'm still young
And my day will come
Yeah I'm young
I'm so young
I'll find my way, my way back home
Noor
Kui ma olin noor
Alles väike poiss
Siis mulle meeldis kodunt ära joosta
Maailm on suur ja lai
Niiet ütle mulle miks
Ma ei peaks seda ise avastama
Lahkusin kodulinnast
Elasin nagu poiss-skaut
Ja õppisin kuidagi vigadest
Katsusin väikelinnu vältida
Käies erinevat teed
Kus iga päev oli jumala poolt kingitus
Nii headel kui halbadel aegadel
Ootab mind alati kodu
Kuid ma ei taha veel teada, millal ma sinna naasen
Sest ma olen noor
Olen alles noor
Ja see päev alles tuleb
Jah, ma olen noor
Olen alles noor
Küll ma kunagi leian taas tee koju
Kui ma olin
Sa ütlesid mulle: "Poiss, mine avasta maailma"
Maailm kuulub meile
Nii et ütle miks me ei peaks tähtede poole pürgima
Nii headel kui halbadel aegadel
Ootab mind alati kodu
Kuid praegu pole veel aeg sinna tagasi pöörduda
Kuna olen noor
Olen alles noor
Ja see päev alles tuleb
Jah, ma olen noor
Olen alles noor
Ja küll ma kunagi leian taas tee koju
Nii headel kui halbadel aegadel
Ootab mind alati kodu
Kuid praegu pole veel aeg sinna tagasi pöörduda
Kuna olen noor
Olen alles noor
Ja see päev alles tuleb
Jah, ma olen noor
Olen alles noor
Ja küll ma kunagi leian taas tee koju