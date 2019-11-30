Rasmus Rändvee "Young"

Young

When I was young

Was just a boy

I used to run, run, run from my home

The world is wide

So tell me why

I cannot learn on my own



I would leave my hometown

Living like a boy scout

Learning from mistakes somehow



I will leave the ghost towns

Walking different route now

Every day's a gift from god



Through the highs, through the lows

I'll find my way back home

But I shouldn't know

When that day will come



Cos I'm young

I'm still young

And my day will come

Yeah I'm young

I'm so young

(I'll) find my way, my way back home



When I was young

You told me boy

Why don't you run run run to the wild



The world is ours

So tell me why

We shouldn't aim for the sky



Through the highs, through the lows

I'll find my way back home

But I shouldn't know

When that day will come



Cos I'm young

I'm still young

And my day will come

Yeah I'm young

I'm so young

I'll find my way, my way



Through the highs, through the lows

I'll find my way back home

But I shouldn't know

When that day will come



Cos I'm young

I'm still young

And my day will come

Yeah I'm young

I'm so young

I'll find my way, my way back home



Noor

Kui ma olin noor

Alles väike poiss

Siis mulle meeldis kodunt ära joosta

Maailm on suur ja lai

Niiet ütle mulle miks

Ma ei peaks seda ise avastama



Lahkusin kodulinnast

Elasin nagu poiss-skaut

Ja õppisin kuidagi vigadest

Katsusin väikelinnu vältida

Käies erinevat teed

Kus iga päev oli jumala poolt kingitus



Nii headel kui halbadel aegadel

Ootab mind alati kodu

Kuid ma ei taha veel teada, millal ma sinna naasen



Sest ma olen noor

Olen alles noor

Ja see päev alles tuleb

Jah, ma olen noor

Olen alles noor

Küll ma kunagi leian taas tee koju



Kui ma olin

Sa ütlesid mulle: "Poiss, mine avasta maailma"

Maailm kuulub meile

Nii et ütle miks me ei peaks tähtede poole pürgima



Nii headel kui halbadel aegadel

Ootab mind alati kodu

Kuid praegu pole veel aeg sinna tagasi pöörduda



Kuna olen noor

Olen alles noor

Ja see päev alles tuleb

Jah, ma olen noor

Olen alles noor

Ja küll ma kunagi leian taas tee koju



Nii headel kui halbadel aegadel

Ootab mind alati kodu

Kuid praegu pole veel aeg sinna tagasi pöörduda



Kuna olen noor

Olen alles noor

Ja see päev alles tuleb

Jah, ma olen noor

Olen alles noor

Ja küll ma kunagi leian taas tee koju