Little Mess "Without a Reason"

Poolfinalistid 2020
Video: Little Mess
Poolfinalistid 2020

Autorid: Ebbe Ravn, Timo Vendt, Mihkel Mattisen, Tanja Mihhailova-Saar

Without a Reason

The party started when you slammed the door
I didn't want to see you anymore
Need no encore
I take the blame

For quite some time i loved to roll the dice
But something's missing in this paradise
I'm not thinking twice
I'm changing the game

Seems like living without a reason
If i cannot see you
Living without a reason
All i wanna do is run to you
Run back to you

I know that i can make it on my own
It doesn't mean i want to be alone
I learned to thrive
I'm still alive
But i miss your
I miss your eyes

Seems like living without a reason
If i cannot see you
Living without a reason
All i wanna do is run to you
Run back to you


Ilma põhjuseta

Läks peoks kui sa paugutasid ust
Ma ei tahtnud sind rohkem näha
EI ole vaja kordust
Ma võtan süü endale

Ma jätsin asjad juhuse hoolde
Kui miski on puudu minu paradiisis
Ma ei kahtle
Ma muudan mängu

Tundub, et elan ilma põhjuseta
Kui ma sind ei näe
Elan põhjuseta
Kõik, mida tahan, on joosta su juurde
Joosta tagasi su juurde

Ma tean, et ma saan üksinda hakkama
See ei tähenda, et soovin üksi olla
Ma õppisin kuidas puhkeda õide
Ma olen endiselt elus
Kuid ma igatsen sinu…
Igatsen su silmi

Tundub, et elan ilma põhjuseta
Kui ma sind ei näe
Elan põhjuseta
Kõik, mida tahan, on joosta su juurde
Joosta tagasi su juurde

