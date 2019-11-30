Little Mess "Without a Reason" ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
Autorid: Ebbe Ravn, Timo Vendt, Mihkel Mattisen, Tanja Mihhailova-Saar
Without a Reason
The party started when you slammed the door
I didn't want to see you anymore
Need no encore
I take the blame
For quite some time i loved to roll the dice
But something's missing in this paradise
I'm not thinking twice
I'm changing the game
Seems like living without a reason
If i cannot see you
Living without a reason
All i wanna do is run to you
Run back to you
I know that i can make it on my own
It doesn't mean i want to be alone
I learned to thrive
I'm still alive
But i miss your
I miss your eyes
Seems like living without a reason
If i cannot see you
Living without a reason
All i wanna do is run to you
Run back to you
Ilma põhjuseta
Läks peoks kui sa paugutasid ust
Ma ei tahtnud sind rohkem näha
EI ole vaja kordust
Ma võtan süü endale
Ma jätsin asjad juhuse hoolde
Kui miski on puudu minu paradiisis
Ma ei kahtle
Ma muudan mängu
Tundub, et elan ilma põhjuseta
Kui ma sind ei näe
Elan põhjuseta
Kõik, mida tahan, on joosta su juurde
Joosta tagasi su juurde
Ma tean, et ma saan üksinda hakkama
See ei tähenda, et soovin üksi olla
Ma õppisin kuidas puhkeda õide
Ma olen endiselt elus
Kuid ma igatsen sinu…
Igatsen su silmi
Tundub, et elan ilma põhjuseta
Kui ma sind ei näe
Elan põhjuseta
Kõik, mida tahan, on joosta su juurde
Joosta tagasi su juurde