Little Mess "Without a Reason"

Without a Reason

The party started when you slammed the door

I didn't want to see you anymore

Need no encore

I take the blame



For quite some time i loved to roll the dice

But something's missing in this paradise

I'm not thinking twice

I'm changing the game



Seems like living without a reason

If i cannot see you

Living without a reason

All i wanna do is run to you

Run back to you



I know that i can make it on my own

It doesn't mean i want to be alone

I learned to thrive

I'm still alive

But i miss your

I miss your eyes



Seems like living without a reason

If i cannot see you

Living without a reason

All i wanna do is run to you

Run back to you



Ilma põhjuseta

Läks peoks kui sa paugutasid ust

Ma ei tahtnud sind rohkem näha

EI ole vaja kordust

Ma võtan süü endale



Ma jätsin asjad juhuse hoolde

Kui miski on puudu minu paradiisis

Ma ei kahtle

Ma muudan mängu



Tundub, et elan ilma põhjuseta

Kui ma sind ei näe

Elan põhjuseta

Kõik, mida tahan, on joosta su juurde

Joosta tagasi su juurde



Ma tean, et ma saan üksinda hakkama

See ei tähenda, et soovin üksi olla

Ma õppisin kuidas puhkeda õide

Ma olen endiselt elus

Kuid ma igatsen sinu…

Igatsen su silmi



Tundub, et elan ilma põhjuseta

Kui ma sind ei näe

Elan põhjuseta

Kõik, mida tahan, on joosta su juurde

Joosta tagasi su juurde