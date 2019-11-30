Right Time

When I was young, not long ago, my heart was full of dreams

Now years have passed, when thinking back I have been frosen by fears



It's time to wake and shine, bring those colors back to my mind

Time to take a chace, take my dreams to another dance

Time to wake and shine, life is giving me a sign

Time to take a chace, take my dreams to another dance



U-U time to wake and shine

U-U time to take a chance 2x



Those things I feared are always here, but they won't stop me no more

I'll take a leap, my dreams ain't cheap, I'll let them guide me through doors



It's time to wake and shine, bring those colors back to my mind

Time to take a chace, take my dreams to another dance

Time to wake and shine, life is giving me a sign

Time to take a chace, take my dreams to another dance



U-U time to wake and shine

U-U time to take a chance 2x



Take my dreams to another dance, ooo



U-U time to wake and shine

U-U time to take a chance 3x



Õige aeg

Kui olin noorem, mitte väga ammu, oli mu süda täis unistusi

Nüüd kui aastad on möödunud, tagasi mõeldes näen, et mind hoidsid kinni hirmud



On aeg ärgata ja särada, tuua mõtetesse värvid tagasi

Aeg haarata kinni juhustest, viia oma unistused uuele tantsule

Aeg ärgata ja särada, elu annab mulle märku

Aeg haarata kinni juhustest, viia oma unistused uuele tantsule



U-U aeg ärgata ja särada

U-U aeg haarata juhustest 2x



Need asjad, mida olen kartnud on alati minuga, aga enam nad mind ei takista

Ma hüppan teadmatusse, mu unistused pole odavad, lasen neil end juhtida läbi uste



On aeg ärgata ja särada, tuua mõtetesse värvid tagasi

Aeg haarata kinni juhustest, viia oma unistused uuele tantsule

Aeg ärgata ja särada, elu annab mulle märku

Aeg haarata kinni juhustest, viia oma unistused uuele tantsule



U-U aeg ärgata ja särada

U-U aeg haarata juhustest 2x



Viin oma unistused uuele tantsule, ooo



U-U aeg ärgata ja särada

U-U aeg haarata juhustest 3x