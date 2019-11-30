ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
INGA "Right Time" ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Poolfinalistid 2020
Video: INGA
Poolfinalistid 2020

Autorid: Peter Põder, Allan Kasuk, Raul Krebs, Inga Tislar

Right Time

When I was young, not long ago, my heart was full of dreams
Now years have passed, when thinking back I have been frosen by fears

It's time to wake and shine, bring those colors back to my mind
Time to take a chace, take my dreams to another dance
Time to wake and shine, life is giving me a sign
Time to take a chace, take my dreams to another dance

U-U time to wake and shine
U-U time to take a chance 2x

Those things I feared are always here, but they won't stop me no more
I'll take a leap, my dreams ain't cheap, I'll let them guide me through doors

It's time to wake and shine, bring those colors back to my mind
Time to take a chace, take my dreams to another dance
Time to wake and shine, life is giving me a sign
Time to take a chace, take my dreams to another dance

U-U time to wake and shine
U-U time to take a chance 2x

Take my dreams to another dance, ooo

U-U time to wake and shine
U-U time to take a chance 3x


Õige aeg

Kui olin noorem, mitte väga ammu, oli mu süda täis unistusi
Nüüd kui aastad on möödunud, tagasi mõeldes näen, et mind hoidsid kinni hirmud

On aeg ärgata ja särada, tuua mõtetesse värvid tagasi
Aeg haarata kinni juhustest, viia oma unistused uuele tantsule
Aeg ärgata ja särada, elu annab mulle märku
Aeg haarata kinni juhustest, viia oma unistused uuele tantsule

U-U aeg ärgata ja särada
U-U aeg haarata juhustest 2x

Need asjad, mida olen kartnud on alati minuga, aga enam nad mind ei takista
Ma hüppan teadmatusse, mu unistused pole odavad, lasen neil end juhtida läbi uste

On aeg ärgata ja särada, tuua mõtetesse värvid tagasi
Aeg haarata kinni juhustest, viia oma unistused uuele tantsule
Aeg ärgata ja särada, elu annab mulle märku
Aeg haarata kinni juhustest, viia oma unistused uuele tantsule

U-U aeg ärgata ja särada
U-U aeg haarata juhustest 2x

Viin oma unistused uuele tantsule, ooo

U-U aeg ärgata ja särada
U-U aeg haarata juhustest 3x

