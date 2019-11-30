INGA "Right Time" ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
Autorid: Peter Põder, Allan Kasuk, Raul Krebs, Inga Tislar
Right Time
When I was young, not long ago, my heart was full of dreams
Now years have passed, when thinking back I have been frosen by fears
It's time to wake and shine, bring those colors back to my mind
Time to take a chace, take my dreams to another dance
Time to wake and shine, life is giving me a sign
Time to take a chace, take my dreams to another dance
U-U time to wake and shine
U-U time to take a chance 2x
Those things I feared are always here, but they won't stop me no more
I'll take a leap, my dreams ain't cheap, I'll let them guide me through doors
It's time to wake and shine, bring those colors back to my mind
Time to take a chace, take my dreams to another dance
Time to wake and shine, life is giving me a sign
Time to take a chace, take my dreams to another dance
U-U time to wake and shine
U-U time to take a chance 2x
Take my dreams to another dance, ooo
U-U time to wake and shine
U-U time to take a chance 3x
Õige aeg
Kui olin noorem, mitte väga ammu, oli mu süda täis unistusi
Nüüd kui aastad on möödunud, tagasi mõeldes näen, et mind hoidsid kinni hirmud
On aeg ärgata ja särada, tuua mõtetesse värvid tagasi
Aeg haarata kinni juhustest, viia oma unistused uuele tantsule
Aeg ärgata ja särada, elu annab mulle märku
Aeg haarata kinni juhustest, viia oma unistused uuele tantsule
U-U aeg ärgata ja särada
U-U aeg haarata juhustest 2x
Need asjad, mida olen kartnud on alati minuga, aga enam nad mind ei takista
Ma hüppan teadmatusse, mu unistused pole odavad, lasen neil end juhtida läbi uste
On aeg ärgata ja särada, tuua mõtetesse värvid tagasi
Aeg haarata kinni juhustest, viia oma unistused uuele tantsule
Aeg ärgata ja särada, elu annab mulle märku
Aeg haarata kinni juhustest, viia oma unistused uuele tantsule
U-U aeg ärgata ja särada
U-U aeg haarata juhustest 2x
Viin oma unistused uuele tantsule, ooo
U-U aeg ärgata ja särada
U-U aeg haarata juhustest 3x