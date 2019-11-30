ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Egert Milder "Georgia (On My Mind)" ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Poolfinalistid 2020
Video: Egert Milder
Poolfinalistid 2020

Autorid: Kaspar Kalluste, Matteo Capreoli, Egert Milder

Georgia (On My Mind)

I close the door behind me
Freaking scared I don't look back
Feels like failure, my whole body
Is shaking me to death

I´ve got to let it go
I don't have to be strong anymore
Even if I go through storms from now on
Just got to let it go

I keep you on my mind
But I don't want to fight anymore
I close this chapter for this time
But I keep you on my mind
Georgia on my mind

Georgia, Georgia, Georgia on my mind

Now I'm facing a new world
On the streets to nowhere
There's a light that guides me
What first scared me
Makes me strong

I just had to go
There's still so much more to discover
If you want to see more
You have to let it go

I keep you on my mind
But I don't want to fight anymore
I close this chapter for this time
But I keep you on my mind
Georgia on my mind

Georgia, Georgia, Georgia on my mind
Georgia, Georgia, Georgia on my mind

I keep Georgia on my mind
But I don't want to fight anymore
I close this chapter for this time
But I keep you on my mind
Georgia on my mind

Georgia Mu Mõtetes

Sulgen enda järel ukse
Olen liiga hirmul, et vaadata tagasi
Tunnen end läbikukkununa, ma värisen üle
terve keha

Ma pean lahti laskma
Ma ei pea enam tugev olema
Isegi, kui pean nüüdsest minema läbi tormide
Ma lihtsalt pean lahti laskma

Ma hoian sind oma mõtetes
Aga ma ei taha rohkem võidelda
Ma sulgen selleks korraks selle peatüki
Aga ma hoian sind oma mõtetes
Georgiat oma mõtetes

Georgia mu mõtetes

Nüüd olen silmitsi uue maailmaga
Tänavatel, mis ei vii mitte kuhugi
Mind juhatab valgus
Mis mind alguses hirmutas
Teeb mind nüüd tugevaks

Ma lihtsalt pidin lahkuma
Sest veel nii palju on avastada
Kui sa tahad näha rohkem
Siis sa pead lahti laskma

Ma hoian sind oma mõtetes
Aga ma ei taha rohkem võidelda
Ma sulgen selleks korraks selle peatüki
Aga ma hoian sind oma mõtetes
Georgiat oma mõtetes

Georgia mu mõtetes
Georgia mu mõtetes

Ma hoian Georgiat oma mõtetes
Aga ma ei taha rohkem võidelda
Ma sulgen selleks korraks selle peatüki
Aga ma hoian sind oma mõtetes
Georgiat oma mõtetes

