Georgia (On My Mind)

I close the door behind me

Freaking scared I don't look back

Feels like failure, my whole body

Is shaking me to death



I´ve got to let it go

I don't have to be strong anymore

Even if I go through storms from now on

Just got to let it go



I keep you on my mind

But I don't want to fight anymore

I close this chapter for this time

But I keep you on my mind

Georgia on my mind



Georgia, Georgia, Georgia on my mind



Now I'm facing a new world

On the streets to nowhere

There's a light that guides me

What first scared me

Makes me strong



I just had to go

There's still so much more to discover

If you want to see more

You have to let it go



I keep you on my mind

But I don't want to fight anymore

I close this chapter for this time

But I keep you on my mind

Georgia on my mind



Georgia, Georgia, Georgia on my mind

Georgia, Georgia, Georgia on my mind



I keep Georgia on my mind

But I don't want to fight anymore

I close this chapter for this time

But I keep you on my mind

Georgia on my mind

Georgia Mu Mõtetes



Sulgen enda järel ukse

Olen liiga hirmul, et vaadata tagasi

Tunnen end läbikukkununa, ma värisen üle

terve keha



Ma pean lahti laskma

Ma ei pea enam tugev olema

Isegi, kui pean nüüdsest minema läbi tormide

Ma lihtsalt pean lahti laskma



Ma hoian sind oma mõtetes

Aga ma ei taha rohkem võidelda

Ma sulgen selleks korraks selle peatüki

Aga ma hoian sind oma mõtetes

Georgiat oma mõtetes



Georgia mu mõtetes



Nüüd olen silmitsi uue maailmaga

Tänavatel, mis ei vii mitte kuhugi

Mind juhatab valgus

Mis mind alguses hirmutas

Teeb mind nüüd tugevaks



Ma lihtsalt pidin lahkuma

Sest veel nii palju on avastada

Kui sa tahad näha rohkem

Siis sa pead lahti laskma



Ma hoian sind oma mõtetes

Aga ma ei taha rohkem võidelda

Ma sulgen selleks korraks selle peatüki

Aga ma hoian sind oma mõtetes

Georgiat oma mõtetes



Georgia mu mõtetes

Georgia mu mõtetes



Ma hoian Georgiat oma mõtetes

Aga ma ei taha rohkem võidelda

Ma sulgen selleks korraks selle peatüki

Aga ma hoian sind oma mõtetes

Georgiat oma mõtetes