Eesti Laul 2017 finaal | Elina Born "In or Out"

Eesti Laulu finaalis astus võistlustulle Elina Born võistluspalaga "In or Out".

Autorid: Stig Rästa, Vallo Kikas, Fred Krieger

Sõnad:

This is gonna be a

One time invitation

To a secret place I know

So keep it low

There you can be whatever

It's a place that can be

Never ever found

It's underground

Every dream you've ever dreamed

Will soon be coming true

Oo be careful of what you're wishing for

Cause it may startle you

Everything that happens here

Will always stay here

But once you enter you're in deep

And you can never leave

Are you in or out

You will soon find out

What it’s all about

It’s the final round

There can be no doubt

So are you in or out

It’s where all you’re fantasies

And darkest kind of wishes

Come alive

So take a dive

If you feel like doctor jekyll

Don’t you worry you will

Soon be mister hyde

Just step inside

REF

I will lead you all the way

Through the neverending maze

Don't be afraid

2xREF