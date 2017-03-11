Eesti Laul 2017 finaal | Elina Born "In or Out"
Eesti Laulu finaalis astus võistlustulle Elina Born võistluspalaga "In or Out".
Autorid: Stig Rästa, Vallo Kikas, Fred Krieger
Sõnad:
This is gonna be a
One time invitation
To a secret place I know
So keep it low
There you can be whatever
It's a place that can be
Never ever found
It's underground
Every dream you've ever dreamed
Will soon be coming true
Oo be careful of what you're wishing for
Cause it may startle you
Everything that happens here
Will always stay here
But once you enter you're in deep
And you can never leave
Are you in or out
You will soon find out
What it’s all about
It’s the final round
There can be no doubt
So are you in or out
It’s where all you’re fantasies
And darkest kind of wishes
Come alive
So take a dive
If you feel like doctor jekyll
Don’t you worry you will
Soon be mister hyde
Just step inside
REF
I will lead you all the way
Through the neverending maze
Don't be afraid
2xREF
